For those with a desire for a bit of dark humor and spookiness to appear on their Christmas movie list, Gremlins should be the film at the top of their list. Directed by Joe Dante, the 1984 film about goblin-like creatures causing trouble in a small town soon became a cult classic among audiences all around the world. It spawned a sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, in 1990 whose only goal was to be more absurd than the original. Joe Dante is also attached to an animated spin-off called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is set to release on HBO Max in 2023. But for now, let's stick to the bizarre original that started it all: Here's how to watch Gremlins.

What Is Gremlins About?

Gremlins is a dark comedy, wherein a young man comes into possession of a cute creature named Gizmo. Keeping Gizmo as his pet is fine at first, but there are certain rules that must be followed in order to keep himself - and everyone else - safe. If these rules are broken, Gizmo will reluctantly and uncontrollably spawn hideous Gremlins that will cause havoc around town. During the Christmas holidays, these rules are broken and things begin to spiral out of control.

More than anything, Gremlins wants viewers to have fun. It's constantly playing with its own rules, coming up with witty and whacky obstacles for the protagonists to overcome, and boasts some truly great practical effects to bring the little green creatures to life.

The 80s cult classic stars Zach Galligan, also known for appearing in another 80's comedy horror called Waxwork, as well as a number of TV films and shorts, and Phoebe Cates who is best known for her leading role in Drop Dead Fred. Keen-eyed viewers may also notice a young Jonathan Banks playing the role of a police deputy. Today, the actor is better known for his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Dante directs the film from a script written by Chris Columbus (Home Alone) and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

You can watch a trailer for the film below:

Is Gremlins Available on Streaming?

Gremlins is available to stream on HBO Max with subscription plans starting at $9.99 per month.

The film can also be purchased and rented on various other digital outlets, such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, and the Microsoft Store.

The film is also available to purchase on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Amazon as well as your other favorite retailers.

The film also has re-screenings in select theaters across the US, you can visit Fandango to see if there is a showing near you.

The sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Similar Films You Can Watch Right Now

If Gremlins was your cup of tea, here are some movies of a similar vein that might make you laugh too:

Innerspace (1987) - There's no better place to start than with more of Joe Dante's work. First up is Innerspace. A parody of the 1966 film Fantastic Voyage, where a team is shrunk inside a submarine and injected into the body of a scientist to repair him from the inside, Dante's take on the work has a test pilot for a similar device mistakenly shrunken and attempting to escape from the body of a clueless store clerk. Surprisingly, the film boasts almost as good a cast as the one which it parodies, including stars like Denis Quaid, Martin Short, and Kevin McCarthy. Though the premise is stretched a little, there's still plenty to have a giggle at.

Small Soldiers (1998) - Another Joe Dante classic worth exploring is Small Soldiers. This film is like Toy Story but if it were an action movie. Still targeted at kids, and is suitable for the family but with a bit of an edge that you don't typically find in Pixar films. The plot goes that military technology meant to enhance combat weapons has been used on toys, and soon a squad of toy commandos goes awry and starts wreaking havoc. A young boy and his own toys must fight against them. The cast features Kirsten Dunst, Gregory Smith, and David Cross, who bring a lot of fun to an already whacky movie.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) - But for those looking for more creature features like Gremlins with a similar edge, you might enjoy Eight Legged Freaks. This is a film that doesn't take itself seriously and so you shouldn't take it seriously either. This dumb fun movie is about regular spiders growing into giant spiders, who go on to kill a bunch of people and destroy a bunch of things. The comic take on classic sci-fi flicks like Them is a pretty standard film, and in places predictable, but is perfect for anyone in the mood for switching their brains off. There are some surprisingly good set pieces and special effects that still look okay, despite the film's 2002 release. It stars David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer, Scott Terra, and Scarlett Johansson.

Tremors (1990) - On the topic of creature features, it'd be a disservice not to recommend Tremors to anyone who has yet to see it. Starring Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward, Tremors is a cult classic that does pretty much everything you'd expect a creature feature to do, only each part is done as perfectly as it can be done. The plot follows the residents of a small town surviving against Graboids: giant underground worms who are very hungry. There are lots of practical effects to marvel at, comedy gore, and clever writing to ensure audiences remain glued to the screen. The film spawned seven sequels and a TV show, most of which star Michael Gross as his iconic gun-nut character Burt, coming up with new ways to survive against an evolving series of monsters.

Krampus (2015) - Given it's the festive season, it just wouldn't be right to end on anything but a Christmas movie recommendation and, in the spirit of Gremlins, one that's self-aware. Krampus fits the bill perfectly. The 2015 film follows a feuding family who let their grievances get in the way of the Christmas spirit, which inadvertently summons a demon set on ending the lives of the non-believers. The family must band together and put their differences aside to survive the attack of the silly and frightening Krampus. In a similar vein to Gremlins, the film can be quite light at times, but doesn't let you forget it's got its roots in horror and remains self-aware of this throughout. It stars Adam Scott, Toni Collette, and David Koechner.