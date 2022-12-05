Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.

Pinocchio is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Netflix will be streaming the film on their service very soon, but that’s not the only way you'll be able to watch the film. We’ll break it down, so you can watch it in whatever way you think. Here’s how to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

What is Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio About?

The Adventures of Pinocchio is a children’s novel written by Carlo Collodi in 1883. The story sees a woodcarver named Geppetto carve a block of wood into a marionette, calling him Pinocchio. Once the puppet is fully carved, he springs to life! After getting separated from Geppetto, the young boy meets a talking cricket who tries to teach him the difference between right and wrong. This doesn’t stop Pinocchio and as he continues to lie to those around him, his nose grows longer.

The tale has been reimagined and retold for over 100 years. Most notably, the animated Disney film, which was released in theaters in 1940. Netflix’s Pinocchio will be the latest to adapt the iconic story. Co-Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, Pinocchio will be a stop-motion musical. Like all films before it, this film will make its own changes to the source material, so don’t expect it to be like the Disney films. In fact, we already know that the tone will be darker, being set in Fascist Italy.

Here is the official synopsis of the film provided by Netflix:

"Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love."

The film stars Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, David Bradley as Master Geppetto, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Tilda Swinton as Wood Sprite, Ron Perlman as the Podestà, Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick, Care Blanchett as Spazzatura, Burn Gorman as the Priest, Tim Blake Nelson as the Black Rabbits, and John Turturro as The Dottore.

Will Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Be Available on Streaming?

Yes! The stop-motion picture will be streaming exclusively on Netflix on December 9, 2022. The film is a Netflix original, so it will be on the streaming service for many years.

Will Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Be in Theaters?

Yes! Pinocchio began its limited theatrical run on November 9, 2022. A full month prior to its release on Netflix. Unlike other Netflix films that have received a theatrical release, you don't only have a week to watch the film on the big screen, as the film is still playing in select theaters. The streaming giant has been more willing to send its films to theaters as of late, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also receiving a theatrical run before it lands on Netflix.

You can use the links below to see if there are showtimes near you:

Other Guillermo del Toro Films and Where to Watch Them

If you want to revisit del Toro’s filmography, or you’re discovering his work for the first time, we’ve got five films that you should check out before you watch Pinocchio. All of the films, including where you can watch them are listed down below.

Nightmare Alley - Set in the 1940s, Nightmare Alley sees a down-on-his-luck grifter work his way up to a praised psyche. He now uses his new position to swindle the wealthy elite in an impressive scheme. He now sets his sites on a dangerous tycoon and ends up having to match wits with a psychologist just as clever as he.

Nightmare Alley is a neo-noir psychological thriller based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name. The film was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture. The film is a slow burn, but it is well worth the wait once you get to the final act.

Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter, Toni Collette as Zeena the Seer, Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoatley, Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill, and Ron Perlman as Bruno.

The Shape of Water - Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab's classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lie in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.

The Shape of Water is a modern-day fairy tale. The mute princess and the misunderstood sea creature falling in love might as well be a tale as old as time. Yet, del Toro is still able to infuse his own vision into this story. It’s a truly touching romance and tackles the theme of accepting people for who they are. The film won Best Picture for a reason, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you need to check it out as soon as you can.

The Shape of Water stars Sally Hawkins as Elisa Esposito, Michael Shannon as Richard Strickland, Doug Jones as the Amphibian Man, Richard Jenkins as Giles, Octavia Spencer as Zelda Fuller, and David Hewlett as Fleming.

Crimson Peak - After marrying the charming and seductive Sir Thomas Sharpe, young Edith (Mia Wasikowska) finds herself swept away to his remote gothic mansion in the English hills. Also living there is Lady Lucille, Thomas' alluring sister and protector of her family's dark secrets. Able to communicate with the dead, Edith tries to decipher the mystery behind the ghostly visions that haunt her new home. As she comes closer to the truth, Edith may learn that true monsters are made of flesh and blood.

Crimson Peak is a gothic romance that delivers on the spectacle. The film embraces its horror roots but never lets go of the heart of this romance story. It’s a genuinely unusual film and that’s what makes it stand out.

Crimson Peak stars Mia Wasikowska as Edith Cushing, Tom Hiddleston as Thomas Sharpe, Jessica Chastain as Lucille Sharpe, Charlie Hunnam as Dr. Alan McMichael, Leslie Hope as Mrs. McMichael, and Jim Beaver as Carter Cushing.

Pacific Rim - Long ago, legions of monstrous creatures called Kaiju arose from the sea, bringing with them all-consuming war. To fight the Kaiju, humanity developed giant robots called Jaegers, designed to be piloted by two humans locked together in a neural bridge. However, even the Jaegers are not enough to defeat the Kaiju, and humanity is on the verge of defeat. Humanity's last hope now lies with a washed-up ex-pilot (Charlie Hunnam), an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi), and an old, obsolete Jaeger.

While Pacific Rim focuses on style over substance, in contrast to most of del Toro’s work, it makes up for it by being pure joy from beginning to end. The scale of this film is outstanding. At its core, it’s simply giant robots fighting giant monsters, but the movie makes these fights feel enormous in size. It’s a ridiculous idea that somehow ended up being of the most exciting films of the last decade.

Pacific Rim stars Charlie Hunnam as Raleigh Becket, Diego Klattenhoff as Yancy Becket, Idris Elba as Stacker Pentecost, Rinko Kikuchi as Mako Mori, Charlie Day as Dr. Newton Geiszier, and Burn Gorman as Gottlieb.

Hellboy (2004) - At the end of World War II, the Nazis attempt to open a portal to a paranormal dimension to defeat the Allies, but are only able to summon a baby demon rescued by Allied forces and dubbed "Hellboy" (Ron Perlman). Sixty years later, Hellboy serves as an agent in the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, where he, aided by Abe Sapien (Doug Jones), a merman with psychic powers, and Liz Sherman (Selma Blair), a woman with pyrokinesis, protects America against dark forces. Hellboy is a fantastic film from beginning to end.

Hellboy came out in the early 2000s, just before the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The film had an edge to it in an era where we still didn’t have a ton of comic book adaptations. Writer Peter Briggs and director Guillermo del Toro not only shattered the mold but also crafted a film that is still one of the best comic book films ever made.

The film stars Ron Perlman as Hellboy, Selma Blair as Liz Sharman, Doug Jones as Abe Sapien, Rupert Evans as John Myers, John Hurt as Professor Broom, Karel Roden as Grigori Rasputin, and Jeffrey Tambor as Tom Manning.