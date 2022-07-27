Harley Quinn is an adult-animated series created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, and Dean Lorey, which stars the titular DC Comics character of the same name.

The series ultimately follows Harley’s chaotic life after breaking up with the Joker. While trying to prove her worth as a villain to join the Legion of Doom, Harley makes an unusual assortment of new friends. Together, they find themselves in crazy situations involving other heroes and villains, with the fate of Gotham hanging in the balance, and realize they may not be bad as they once thought.

Season 1 first premiered on the now-defunct streaming service, DC Universe, in November 2019. Quickly growing a big fan base, Season 2 premiered just a few months later in April 2020. After DC Universe was shut down, HBO Max picked up the series, which is where the highly anticipated Season 3 will soon release.

The ensemble cast is huge, but its main stars include Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Joker and Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant. A few other fan-favorite characters include Deidrich Bader as Bruce Wayne/Batman and James Adomian as Bane.

With the series’ history and cast now discussed, let’s dive deeper into Season 3. First off, how can you watch the new season?

Image Via HBO Max

Related:'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Review: Still a Hilarious Antidote to Serious Superheroes

Where is Harley Quinn Available to Stream?

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max, where the first two seasons are also available. For newcomers, now’s the perfect time to binge-watch the series, and for fans, to re-watch it all.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Season 3 is going to be incredibly busy for Harley and the gang. There’s a big focus on Ivy’s plan to environmentally revitalize Gotham, as well as the Joker putting his villain life behind him to instead run for mayor.

We get plenty of teases for other storylines too, such as Nightwing arriving in Gotham and his new mentorship with Batman. Bane also appears to walk into the abandoned shopping mall that our ragtag group of anti-heroes call home. Could this be the start of a potential new teamup?

The trailer is ultimately really fun, highlighting the crazy action scenes, silly humor, and drama we’ve come to love from the series so far.

How Did Harley Quinn Season 2 End?

Image Via HBO Max

Following Joker’s take-over of Gotham, Harley, Ivy, and the gang did all they could to restore the city to its somewhat normal level of chaos. The two get taken to Bane’s prison, where during a daring escape, they kiss for the first time, though neither is ready to admit their true feelings to one another.

After a few betrayals, and a Parademon invasion, Gotham is finally in a better-ish place. Ivy is about to marry Kite Man, though she doesn’t want to go through with it. Harley arrives just in time to confess her true feelings to Ivy as the GCPD attempts to capture them all. We last left Harley and Ivy driving off into the sunset together, ready to start their relationship, as they go on the run from Commissioner Gordon and his forces.

When’s Season 3 Out and How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Image Via HBO Max

The third season of Harley Quinn will premiere on Thursday, July 28th with its first three episodes. Following this, new episodes will release weekly, with the season finale airing on September 15th.

While the previous two seasons both had thirteen episodes each, Season 3 will only have ten. The episodes are expected to remain at a similar length though of roughly 23 minutes.

The trailer gives us some solid teases about this season’s main storylines, and fortunately, the episode names have been revealed too. Maybe they’ll have a few more clues. They are:

Episode 1: "Harlivy"

Episode 2: "There's No Ivy in Team"

Episode 3: "The 83rd Annual Villy Awards"

Episode 4: "A Thief, A Mole, An Orgy"

Episode 5: "It's a Swamp Thing"

Episode 6: "Joker: The Killing Vote"

Episode 7: "Another Sharkley Adventure"

Episode 8: "Batman Begins Forever"

Episode 9: "Climax at Jazzapajizza"

Episode 10: "The Horse and The Sparrow"

Related:'Harley Quinn' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About the DC Show's Third Season

More Shows Like Harley Quinn

You can’t spell dysfunctional without ‘fun’, and if Harley Quinn proves anything, it’s that dysfunctional groups of anti-heroes are a blast to watch. If you love the series, the following shows could be worth checking out too:

Peacemaker: A spinoff follow-up to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, John Cena plays the titular character, whose real identity is Christopher Smith. Chris is currently at a crossroads in his life, trying to work out if he’s the hero he sees himself as or the killer everyone else knows he is.

Still being forced into joining dangerous world-saving missions, Chris finds himself appointed to the mysterious “Project Butterfly”. With a haphazardly assembled team, he goes on a journey of self-discovery, reflecting on his past, and learning what it takes to truly become a hero.

Created by James Gunn, the creative mind behind the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, Peacemaker offers viewers a well-tuned blend of wacky humor, bloody action, and intense drama that’s sure to win you over.

Invincible: The animated series follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old who begins to develop superpowers. His father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the superhero Omni-Man, this world’s equivalent of Superman, who is proud to see his son’s half-alien lineage beginning to manifest.

With Earth always under threat from new super villains, both local and otherworldly, Mark begins training to become a superhero too. Unfortunately, he discovers how difficult it can be to live a normal life, and one as a hero, especially as some unsettling truths about his father begin surfacing.

Like Harley Quinn, Invincible has a huge ensemble cast of main and supporting characters to explore. The show can be quite funny at times, but also incredibly serious and downright shocking too, with lots of twists during the story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Legend of Vox Machina: A departure from the others in this list, The Legend of Vox Machina doesn’t feature any superheroes, but it has some frightening villains. This animated series is based on the Dungeons and Dragons campaigns from the popular web series Critical Role.

Set in a rich fantasy world, we get introduced to a collection of ‘warriors’ out to prove their name and achieve glory. In reality, they’re (mostly) just a bunch of drunken misfits scraping by with the little cash they receive from odd jobs.

The group finds themselves in the wrong place at the right time as multiple villages are being attacked by dragons. Determined to finally show off their heroism, the team embarks on a perilous journey to save the realm from the dragons, only to find themselves on the edge of a much larger, and personal, war.

With a strong emotional story, riveting action, and plenty of goofy hijinks, The Legend of Vox Machina is a fantasy series you don’t want to miss. It’s also available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

More Articles to Read on Harley Quinn: