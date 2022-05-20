When we first met Harriet in the 1964 novel, written and illustrated by Louise Fitzhugh, we could not get enough of our favorite sixth-grade writer turned spy. In 1996, a film adaptation starring Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell was released, and we still wanted more of Harriet. And then in 2020, we got our wish when Apple TV+ announced that it was ordering an animated TV adaptation of Harriet the Spy created by Will McRobb and directed by Allison Craig. McRobb would also write the show and Terissa Kelton and John W. Hyde would serve as executive producers on the show.

The series follows the life of an ambitious 11-year-old writer, Harriet M. Welsch, who is very eager to find the next big story and fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer. She becomes a spy so she can see everything, know everything, and write about it. The show stars Beanie Feldstein as the titular Harriet. You might recognize Feldstein from her starring roles in comedy films like Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and Lady Bird (2017). The show also stars Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golley, Harriet’s no-nonsense nanny. Jane Lynch is known for her role as Sue Sylvester in the musical comedy series Glee (2009–2015), which she won a Primetime Emmy Award for. Other stars include Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Kimberly Brooks (Winx Club), Crispin Freeman (Ghost in the Shell), Bumper Robinson (BlackAF), and Charlie Schlatter (Diagnosis: Murder).

The first five episodes of Harriet the Spy were released on Apple TV+ on November 19, 2021. Now Harriet is back with more adventures in the show's next batch of episodes, and if you’re as excited as we are to spy alongside Harriet, here’s all you need to know about the streaming details, plot, and more of Harriet the Spy.

The first five episodes of Harriet the Spy were released on November 19, 2021. Season 2 will be released on May 20, 2022.

Where Is Harriet the Spy Season 2 Available to Stream?

Harriet the Spy Season 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 20, 2022. Don’t have Apple TV+? You can subscribe at $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial. You can also make an annual subscription of $49.99. You can also stream the first season of Harriet the Spy on Apple TV+ as well.

How Many Episodes Does Harriet the Spy Season 2 Have?

Apple TV+ will be releasing five new episodes of Harriet the Spy on May 20, 2022. Each episode will have a run time of about 23 minutes.

What Is Harriet the Spy About?

Here's the official synopsis of Harriet the Spy as it reads on Apple TV+:

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, “Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.

Watch the Official Trailer for Harriet the Spy

While there isn't a trailer for Season 2, the series trailer for Harriet the Spy was released on October 12, 2021. The 1:35-minute trailer introduces us to Harriet M. Welsch who states that she wants to be a writer. She explains that in order to be a writer, she has to know everything; in order to know everything, she has to see everything; and in order to see everything, she has to become a spy. Harriet enlists the help of her friends to uncover a big story and finds herself breaking the rules, spying, hiding behind dogs, peeping into windows, and more, to follow a story. The trailer shows Harriet in adventurous situations such as a journey to space with cats, using a cat’s tail as a mustache, and more which prepares us for the wacky antics we’ll see in the show.

More Shows Like Harriet the Spy That You Can Watch Now

Looking for more animated shows like Harriet the Spy? Here are a couple of shows you can check out:

Carmen Sandiego (2019 - 2021): Carmen Sandiego follows the adventures of Carmen, an expert thief, who travels the world with her sidekicks to foil the evil plans of the secret organization she once worked for called Villains' International League of Evil (V.I.L.E.). Like Harriet, Carmen often finds herself in situations where she has to act like a spy to get to the bottom of a case. Carmen Sandiego stars Gina Rodriguez as Carmen, alongside Finn Wolfhard, Abby Trott, Liam O'Brien, and Michael Hawley. You can stream all four seasons of Carmen Sandiego on Netflix.

Ridley Jones (2021 - Present): Ridley Jones tells the story of Ridley and her friends as they band together to protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe. Ridley finds herself in wacky scenarios as she tries to keep the museum intact. Ridley Jones stars Iara Nemirovsky, Ashlyn Madden, Tyler Shamy, Iris Menas, Laraine Newman, and David Errigo. Ridley Jones was created and executive produced by Chris Nee and you can stream all three seasons of the show on Netflix.

Twelve Forever (2019): Created by Julia Vickerman, this animated show centers on Reggie Abbot, a 12-year-old with a wild imagination whose dreams of remaining a child are so powerful that it creates a fantasy world for her where she never has to grow up. Like Harriet, who finds herself living as a spy and as a regular girl, Reggie and her friends have to live two different lives in two different worlds while exploring the adventures of each. Twelve Forever stars Kelsy Abbott, Antony Del Rio, Matt Berry, Jaylen Barron, and Steve Agee. You can stream all 25 episodes of Twelve Forever on Netflix.

