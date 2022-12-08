“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Becoming a member of the royal family sounds like the perfect dream, but sometimes all that glitter is not gold. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are ready for a tell-all of what goes on behind the scenes in their upcoming project, Harry & Meghan.

The documentary series, a part of the couple’s private deal with a big-name streaming platform, delves into Meghan’s overnight stardom and the notorious media feeding frenzy that follows. Raw, insightful, and possibly controversial, here’s the royal couple like you’ve never seen them before.

Here’s where you can watch Harry & Meghan.

Is Harry & Meghan Streaming Online?

Absolutely! You can catch Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are in Harry & Meghan?

There are a total of six episodes in Harry & Meghan. These episodes will be released in two volumes - each volume featuring three episodes.

When Can You Stream Harry & Meghan?

Volume 1 premieres on December 8, 2022. Meanwhile, Volume 2 will be released on December 15.

Can You Stream Harry & Meghan Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to stream Harry & Meghan on Netflix. If you’re not on Netflix yet, you can opt for one of their four plans: Basic with ads ($6.99/month), Basic ($9.99/month), and Premium ($19.99/month).

The number of supported devices you can watch from, the entertainment options you have access to, the varying HD quality, running ads, and downloading capabilities vary depending on the Netflix plan you choose. Make sure to sign up for a plan that best satisfies your viewing needs!

Is There a Trailer for Harry & Meghan?

The trailer for Harry & Meghan was released by Netflix on December 5, 2022. The trailer introduces us to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly following Meghan’s overnight stardom ever since she married into the royal family. But living as a royal has its downsides as well. The documentary brings light onto the bigger picture, which Prince Harry described as “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.” In a flick of a switch, things abruptly changed for Meghan, featuring a chain of events that would eventually bring the duchess down.

What is Harry & Meghan About?

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for Harry & Meghan:

“In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

What Was Production Like for Harry & Meghan?

Plans for Harry & Meghan were first reported when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with Netflix in September 2020. The private commercial deal includes the development of “scripted and unscripted series, films, documentaries, and children programming”, which will all be made available for the chosen streaming service. Director Garrett Bradley, whose work mainly revolves around the sociopolitical significance of her subjects’ experiences, was originally part of the project. However, it was reported that the director left due to differences of opinion between her and the couple

Meghan announced that she and Harry were producing a docuseries on their lives under the direction of Liz Garbus in an interview that was released in October 2022. The release date for the docuseries was apparently pushed again, and as of October 2022, Netflix had not officially announced the arrival of any documentaries by Harry and Meghan. It was only until December 1, 2022, that Netflix announced the docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan. Part of the documentary was shot in the couple's Montecito home.

