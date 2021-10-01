Harry Potter is one of the most popular and successful film franchises of all-time. The fantasy adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s beloved novel series followed Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as the young wizards grew up at Hogwarts over an epic eight film journey.

The series employed the talents of four distinct directors. Christopher Columbus helmed the first two installments Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Alfonso Cuaron directed the third film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Mike Newell helmed the fourth adventure Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. David Yates took over the series beginning with the fifth film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He completed the gripping conclusion to Harry’s ten year journey with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and the two-part Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The first film celebrates its twentieth anniversary this November, and the Wizarding World is set to keep expanding. The spinoff prequel saga Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, also helmed by Yates, explores the adventures of the mythological creature hunter Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) throughout the 1920s amidst a growing schism within the magical world. Yates is set to helm two additional installments. The next installment Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore recently wrapped shooting, and is scheduled for release in April 2022. The latest installment will see Mads Mikkelsen make his debut as the villain Grinewald after Johnny Depp was re-cast. Mikkelsen promised that his performance will be distinguishable without disrupting the previously established character development.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Getting 20th Anniversary Blu-ray Release with New Magical Movie Mode

Are the Harry Potter Movies Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter films remain wildly popular, but due to a complex rights deal their streaming home is in constant fluctuation between WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. The eight films spent a majority of the year on Peacock, but they have been available on HBO Max since September 1. However, the franchise is set to switch services once again. The saga will return to Peacock on October 15. The two Fantastic Beasts films will not.

When they were available earlier this year, the first three films were available at the free tier of Peacock with ads. The last five films were only available to Peacock Premium subscribers. The paid service costs $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month for an ad-free version. It has not been yet revealed which films will appear on each tier in October.

Are the Harry Potter Movies Available on Digital?

Image via Warner Bros.

The eight films are also available through online transactional services in 4K and HD. They can be rented for $4.99 and purchased for $14.99 on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, VuduFandango, Microsoft, and AMC Theaters on Demand. Cable subscribers can also stream through Movie Anywhere service DirecTV, fuboTV, and Spectrum on Demand.

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and its 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald are not currently available for free. They are similarly available through transactional services for a rental price of $4.99 and a purchase price of $14.99.

Although many fans cite Prisoner of Azkaban as the high point of the series, Daniel Radcliffe recently revealed that Order of the Phoenix is his personal favorite. He stated the chance to act opposite Gary Oldman was one of his favorite opportunities. With the entire franchise available to stream, now's the perfect time to rediscover your favorite installment.

KEEP READING: 15 Movies Like 'Harry Potter' to Watch If You Want a Magical Adventure

Share Share Tweet Email

Is 'The Queen’s Gambit' Based on a True Story? Checkmate.

Read Next