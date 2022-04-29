It’s now officially springtime, which means baby birds will soon be hatching out of their eggs and into the world. IFC Midnight must have had this in mind when they set the release date for their most recent movie, Hatching to have a limited theatrical release in the United States on April 29, 2022.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2022, and was met with positive reviews. It currently has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.9/10 on IMDb. Written by Ilja Rautsi and directed by Hanna Bergholm, this Finnish movie (called Pahanhautoja in Finnish) will require subtitles if you do not speak the language. But don’t let that stop you from checking it out, as foreign language films are on the rise in popularity lately. And that's been the case ever since Bong Joon-ho made a splash at the 2020 Academy Awards, taking home the prestigious Best Picture award for his South Korean film, Parasite. This movie is lead actress Siiri Solalinna’s debut role, which was reportedly difficult to cast. The other main cast members are Sophia Heikkilä and Jani Volanen who have primarily been acting in Scandinavian films.

Hatching is the first full-length feature that Hanna Bergholm is directing. However, the special effects department has a few names involved that have worked on projects that we can easily recognize. Lead animatronic designer Gustav Hoegen has worked on major movies such as the Star Wars sequel movies, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, and Clash of the Titans. The portrayal of the monster in this movie is an animatronic puppet, instead of relying solely on CGI. As the monster grows and evolves, prosthetic make-up artist Conor O’Sullivan steps up to bat. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his work with the Joker’s facial prosthetics in The Dark Knight. He has also done prosthetic work in other prominent movies such as X-Men: First Class, Prometheus, and HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones.

If you're interested in checking out this intense foreign-language horror movie, then this article will tell you what to expect from Hatching and where you can watch it.

Watch the Hatching Trailer

When Is Hatching Coming to Movie Theaters?

This movie will have a limited theatrical release in the US on Friday, April 29, 2022. It may have a wider theatrical release later in the year, hopefully along with a digital release for streaming platforms.

Is Hatching Streaming Online?

At the moment, Hatching has not received a streaming release but that doesn't mean it won't in the future. Keep an eye on this section because we will be updating it with all the latest streaming news about Hatching.

What Is Hatching About?

The main character of this movie is 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), who struggles to meet her perfectionist mother’s (Sophia Heikkilä) expectations. The mother strives to project the image of a picture-perfect family through her online blog. She pushes Tinja harder and harder to excel in gymnastics, even after her hands begin to bleed.

In the trailer, after a crow flies through the window (ruining the mother’s attempts to film a “happy family moment,”) the mother kills the bird in front of Tinja. Later, Tinja finds a strange egg while wandering through the woods. She takes the egg home and hides it in her bedroom, promising to take care of it. The egg begins to grow larger and larger, and when it eventually hatches, Tinja’s monstrous new friend emerges. Tinja names the creature “Alli,” and as she continues to grow, she turns into an “evil twin” version of Tinja that aggressively acts out some of Tinja’s most conflicted and repressed emotions.

More Movies Like Hatching That You Can Watch Now

With Tinja’s mother being portrayed as an overbearing control freak, a few other horror movies come to mind immediately.

Black Swan (2010): Nina (Natalie Portman) is a young ballet dancer living with her mother (Barbara Hershey) in New York. Nina’s mother controls almost every aspect of her life, as she strives to vicariously relive her days as a dancer. When Nina gets the lead part in her ballet company’s newest production, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, she is forced to embrace both sides of her personality. She masters the innocence of the White Swan easily but struggles with manifesting her darker, ruthless side as the Black Swan. Her mother, amongst many other factors, drives Nina to begin to question her sanity and reality.

Darren Aronofsky movies have always been known to be dark and disturbing films, such as Requiem for A Dream, but it’s impossible not to see a similar relationship between mother and daughter in Bergholm’s Hatching. Sure, the trailer shows Tinja’s mother giving her half of a grapefruit for breakfast, something Nina’s mother also did, but even further, both of these movies feature horrifying bird/humanoid transformation scenes in response to perfectionist mothers who push their daughters too far.

Border (2018): This Swedish film won the Un Certain Award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. It’s a fantasy-horror movie about a customs agent named Tina (Eva Melander) who has unusual facial characteristics and an uncanny ability to smell things on other people, such as guilt or shame. She uses this ability to find people who are smuggling contraband across the border into Sweden. One day she meets a man who has the same distinct features as her and as they get to know each other, he reveals that she isn’t a human with birth defects, as her father told her. Like him, she is actually a troll, which is a creature commonly mentioned in Scandinavian folklore. When he reveals his insidious plot to exact revenge on humans for their historical mistreatment of troll-folk, she must decide where her loyalties lie.

While the plotlines may not be similar, the creature-feature aspect along with the Scandinavian roots make Border an easy pick to watch before diving into Hatching.

Look Away (2018): Originally titled Behind the Glass, this Canadian psychological thriller follows a shy 17-year-old girl named Maria (India Eisley). She only has one “friend,” who constantly belittles her and makes her feel terrible about herself. Her father (Jason Isaacs) is a brilliant plastic surgeon, but he is constantly having affairs with other women. For her 18th birthday, he offered his daughter free plastic surgery to “fix her flaws,” which left her devastated to hear. Her mother (Mira Sorvino) suffers from depression and spends most of her time in bed, heavily medicated.

When Maria’s reflection starts to move on her own, she finds herself drawn to this alternate version of herself. They touch hands through the mirror and switch places, resulting in “Airam,” the bolder and more confident of the two acting out Maria’s true emotions. The only problem with this duality is that nobody likes to be the one stuck behind the mirror. While in Hatching, Tinja and Alli are both able to exist in this realm at the same time, Airam isn’t quite human, which makes her all the more unpredictable.

Don’t forget to check your local theaters to see if they will be participating in the limited screening on April 29. If there aren’t any nearby, don’t despair, the digital release shouldn’t be too far behind.

