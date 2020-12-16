Some good news for PS5 users: HBO Max is now available on the newest Sony gaming console. HBO Max has been setting up deals left and right to widen its availability. Earlier this week, we learned the nascent WarnerMedia streamer would now also be available on Xfinity X1 and Flex.

The good news train continued to roll along as WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday HBO Max was now available on PS5. This now means that, when you get frustrated playing Cyberpunk 2077, you can cool down by flipping on the HBO Max app and pick from the streamer's superlative line-up of movies, television, and original content like The Flight Attendant, the Euphoria special episodes, and Raised by Wolves. The HBO Max-PS5 deal means that those console users will also have access to Wonder Woman 1984 when it launches on the streaming service on December 25.

So, how can PS5 users access HBO Max? That's the easy part. Once you're on your PlayStation 5 home screen, simply go into the PlayStation store, find the HBO Max app, click the download button, and you're on your way.

Image via HBO Max

This week's news of HBO Max's availability on PS5, Xfinity X1, and Flex is yet another loud and clear reminder that the streaming service still is not available to Roku users. This has been a point of contention for prospective HBO Max users since the platform launched earlier this year. The company line on the matter is still something to the effect of "it's still in the works," but it's unclear from either camp where in the negotiations process the HBO Max-Roku deal is at this point or why it's not coming together the same way other deals, like the one with Sony Entertainment for the PS5, are coming together.

HBO Max is now available to download for PS5. Before you go, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in December. Get even more HBO Max updates here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Surprise! Disney+ Announces 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Making-Of Special I, for one, am looking forward to more Grogu content.