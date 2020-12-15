HBO Max continues to roll out its app on additional providers, as the streaming service announced today that it’s now available on Xfinity X1 and Flex – much to the chagrin of Roku users. Indeed, HBO Max continues to be in negotiations with Roku to cut a financial deal that would allow the app on Roku, but they’re making progress and in the last month struck a deal to make HBO Max available on Amazon Fire.

As for how to get HBO Max on Xfinity X1 and Flex, you can either just say “HBO Max” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or say the name of a desired show like The Flight Attendant or Love Life. Xfinity customers can also find the HBO Max app content library integrated through the X1 and Flex experience, including in current and evergreen collections like “Best of 2020” and “Black Film & TV.”

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Sales and Account Management, WarnerMedia Distribution. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

The arrangement comes as HBO Max is poised to be home to the streaming launch of Wonder Woman 1984, which will be released on both HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day. Warner Bros. also made the controversial announcement recently that its entire 2021 slate of movies will be following this release strategy.

Regardless of how you feel about the release of new movies on HBO Max, it’s actually one of the best streaming services around. It has the absolute best library of older movies, including a bunch of films from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s unlike some other streaming services, and it’s packed with great TV shows like The West Wing and South Park. Even the originals are off to a good start with addictive shows like The Flight Attendant, so if you have Xfinity X1 and/or Flex, I highly suggest checking it out.

If you need some recommendations, check out our list of the best movies currently available on HBO Max.

Image via Warner Bros.

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie Scores Chris Pine as Its Leading Man This casting news is better than rolling a D20.