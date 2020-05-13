Here’s Exactly How to Watch HBO Max (and Who Gets It for Free)

HBO Max joins the crowded playing field of premium streaming services on May 27th, offering not just your favorite HBO programming, but new content like a Friends reunion, every DC movie, and season three of Search Party (that one’s for me). But unlike a CBS All Access or Peacock, HBO Max isn’t a premium spinoff of a regular, free TV network. HBO itself is already a premium cable service that offers premium streaming services HBO Now and HBO Go. And with all these versions of HBO floating around, we figured we should answer the questions that might be on your mind: What is HBO Max? How, exactly, do I watch HBO Max? And most importantly: Can I watch it for free? We’ve sorted through the sources to give you the following answers:

What Is HBO Max?: Well, it’s not really HBO. “HBO Max” was the name chosen by parent company WarnerMedia for its new streaming service because of the brand recognition of HBO. Which is why you’ll find far more than just HBO content on HBO Max—library film titles from Warner Bros., all seasons of non-HBO shows like South Park, Rick and Morty, and The Big Bang Theory, and Studio Ghibli movies, as well as all-new original HBO Max original series and eventually even HBO Max original films.

When Does HBO Max Launch?: May 27, 2020

If You’re Already an HBO Now Subscriber: HBO Max is free for you — and your HBO Now app is your hub for HBO Max content. Congratulations, ya lucky dog!

If You Subscribe to HBO Through a TV Package That Has a Deal with WarnerMedia: HBO Max is free for you. This includes companies like DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-verse, YouTube TV, Charter’s Spectrum, Apple TV, Google, and Hulu. Congratulations, ya lucky dog!

If You Subscribe to HBO Through a TV Package That Doesn’t Have a Deal with WarnerMedia: You will likely have to stop this HBO subscription and sign up for HBO Max online through WarnerMedia, which will cost you $15 a month. This includes companies like Comcast, Xfinity, Dish, and Amazon — but HBO Max is still working out deals with these companies, which means you might not be able to access it via these companies’ services day one on May 27th.

If You Have Absolutely No Pre-existing Relationship to HBO: Why, sign up for HBO Max for $15 a month and enjoy your new content in addition to all of the original HBO content, much the way you would for any other streaming service! Congratulations, ya lucky dog!

Hopefully, this explanation makes some sense to you, and we’ll keep y’all updated as we know more. For more HBO Max news, here’s a new batch of original programming you’ll be able to watch when it launches.