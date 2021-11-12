What's Christmas without a Home Alone movie? Ever since Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister was first left alone at home during the holiday season, the franchise has provided a ton of laughs for audiences of all ages. And now, Disney has added a sixth movie to the series, Home Sweet Home Alone.

Directed by Dan Mazer and written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, the brand new Christmas comedy flick stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell, with Archie Yates as 10-year-old Max Mercer, the kid who is left home alone. After the rest of his family goes to Tokyo and accidentally leaves him alone at their house, Max has to defend himself against a couple who are trying to steal a priceless heirloom from his family.

It sounds like a return to form for the franchise and is definitely going on a lot of watchlists. So here's a handy guide that answers every question you might have about how to watch Home Sweet Home Alone, if it's coming to theaters, where you can stream it online, and more.

Is Home Sweet Home Alone Streaming Online?

Image via Disney+

Yes, Home Sweet Home Alone is premiering on Disney+ on November 12, 2021. So you can watch the new Home Alone movie while you are Home Alone (or with family, your choice). Head to this link to find the movie's landing page on the streaming service.

For those of you who prefer to watch movies on the go, the Disney+ app is now available through Roku, Apple TV, and all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

Does Home Sweet Home Alone Require Disney+ Premier Access?

Unlike with movies that release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, you won't need to get Disney+ Premier Access to watch Home Sweet Home Alone. All Disney+ subscribers can watch the film without having to pay anything extra. And that also means that there's no streaming window so if you want to wait till Christmas to do a proper Home Alone marathon, the movie will still be on the service then, as well as for the foreseeable future.

Can You Watch Home Sweet Home Alone Without Disney+?

No, you will need a subscription to Disney+ in order to watch Home Sweet Home Alone, at least for the first couple of months. If you don't have a subscription already, Disney+ plans start at $7.99 per month.

When Will Home Sweet Home Alone Have its DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD Releases?

Image via Disney+

At the moment, there's been no official word on when Home Sweet Home Alone might be released in physical formats and VOD. Generally speaking, movies usually get a DVD or Blu-ray release about 12-16 weeks after their premieres. However, since this is a streaming-only film, there's no telling if the same will apply here. In fact, it's entirely possible that the movie might remain completely exclusive to Disney+. We're really just going to have to wait and see.

Is Home Sweet Home Alone in Movie Theaters?

No, Home Sweet Home Alone won't be coming to movie theaters. Nope, not even a limited release.

On the bright side, considering the continued rise of COVID-19 cases across the globe, it's probably better that you stay at home to watch the film. After all, the last thing anyone wants is to have a Home Alone quarantine (maybe that'll be the next movie?).

Is Home Sweet Home Alone Connected to the Previous Home Alone Movies?

Well, ever so slightly, it would seem. Home Sweet Home Alone does feature the return of Kevin McCallister's annoying older brother Buzz, played by Devin Ratray. Now, this could just be a little cameo to treat the fans but it does mean that the new movie is set in the same world as the first two Home Alone films.

However, all the Home Alone movies after Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are more or less set in their own separate worlds. Therefore, it's pretty unlikely that there will be any real connection between those latter movies and Home Sweet Home Alone.

Are Previous Home Alone Movies on Disney+?

Image via 20th Century Fox

It is quite fun to rewatch a whole franchise ahead of a new installment, especially with holiday movies. And it always helps if all the movies are available in one place. But if that's your plan for Home Sweet Home Alone... well, there's good news and bad news.

Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Home Alone 3 are all available for streaming on Disney+, so watching those films isn't going to be any trouble if you've already got a subscription. But Home Alone 4 and 2012's Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aren't currently available on the streaming service. Here's a quick rundown of each of the movies:

Home Alone: The one that started it all, this Christmas classic introduced the world to Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) and his family. When the rest of his family leaves for France, Kevin is accidentally left alone at home. What starts out as a fun adventure for the young boy soon becomes what's basically Die Hard for kids when Kevin is forced to defend his home from two unscrupulous crooks.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York: You'd think that Kevin's parents would keep a closer eye on him after the first movie's shenanigans but guess what? It happens again. This time, while the family is on their way to Florida, Kevin accidentally gets on a plane to New York instead. He actually ends up having the time of his life but the burglars from the previous movie come back to haunt him. Hilarity, as expected, ensues.

Home Alone 3: Set five years after the last movie, Home Alone 3 focuses on a whole new set of characters. The stakes are higher here as the protagonist, 8-year-old Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz) goes up against a band of international thieves who are after a priceless military chip that fell into the boy's hands through a series of mix-ups. Home Alone 3 was the last movie in the franchise to release in theaters and the first to not star Macaulay Culkin. Bonus, the movie also features a young Scarlett Johansson in one of her earliest roles, playing Alex's sister Molly.

Home Alone 4: This movie, a reboot of the franchise, aired on ABC instead of heading to theaters. It features re-cast versions of many of the characters from the first Home Alone. The film is widely considered to be the worst in the franchise but if you still want to watch it, you can buy or rent the movie through YouTube, Vudu, or one of the many other online video stores.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist: The fifth Home Alone movie is so obscure that most people don't even know it exists. And with good reason. It's marginally better than the previous film but still nowhere near as good as the first two. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist is the only movie in the franchise that isn't set in Chicago and has two protagonists (so no one's technically alone). The movie originally aired on ABC Family and is currently only available to buy/rent via Amazon, Google Play, and most other online video stores.

All five previous Home Alone films will also air throughout December as a part of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas.

