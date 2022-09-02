When it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul blew audiences away. This mockumentary tells the story of a pastor and his wife who are trying to rebuild their congregation after a scandal nearly broke their sacred, god-fearing image. Taking jabs at the ways money and fame have taken over religion to create megachurches where congregations more closely resemble sports fans rather than believers, this comedy packs a punch.

It’s been a while since a mockumentary delivered such harsh truths in a light-hearted way, so audiences are lining up to see it. For all the people who couldn’t catch a screening at Sundance, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new comedy.

Image via Peacock

Related:From 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' to 'Man Bites Dog': The Best Mockumentaries of the '90s

When Will Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul Be Released?

Image via Peacock

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2022, but it will be distributed to wide audiences by Focus Features on September 2.

Is Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul Streaming Online?

Yes, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul will premiere on Peacock the same day it is released in theaters. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Honk for Jesus without a Peacock subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Peacock membership for $4.99 a month.

Here is Focus Features’ official synopsis of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul:

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Watch on Peacock

Is There a Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul Trailer?

Yes, a full-length trailer for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul was released on July 7, 2022. It opens with Pastor Lee-Curtis declaring this moment and this film to be the ultimate comeback story. The trailer also gives a better picture of the dynamic between this husband and wife team. While the pastor is a charismatic and bombastic leader, it is his wife who seems to be quietly holding in her rage and making the church function. As she says, not every woman is built for this obligation but she is willing to bite her tongue after receiving passive-aggressive insults, dance for congregants, and make a documentary just so she can get back up on that stage. With a fresh and biting tone, the movie looks like it will be full of silly but substantial satire.

What Are Critics Saying About Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul?

When it premiered at Sundance, most critics showered the film with praise. The critical consensus was that the film remains a smart satire without falling into pretentious traps. The focus of most critics' attention has been the performance of Regina Hall. Hall’s charm and silent suffering have made critics fall in love with this comedy and it could prove to be one of her most celebrated film roles so far. Honk for Jesus currently holds a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Related:Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Talk ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ and Singing “Knuck If You Buck”

Who's In the Cast of Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul?

Image via Focus Features

The cast of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul seems to be firing on all cylinders, delivering whacky, over-the-top performances. Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the pastor’s wife and the real engine that drives the church. Previously, Hall came to prominence for her role as Brenda in the Scary Movie series, where she displayed her comedic chops. Since then, she has received critical acclaim for her raunchy road trip movie Girls Trip as well as her role in Support the Girls, a sweet and thoughtful indie comedy set in a breastaurant. As Pastor Lee Curtis-Childs, Sterling K. Brown brings energy and class. Most viewers will recognize Brown for his prolific work on the smaller screen. In 2016, he had a banner year starring in The People vs OJ Simpson as well as the extremely popular tearjerker show This Is Us. But this is hardly his film debut. He has previously starred in the blockbuster hit Black Panther and the underrated and thought-provoking indie Waves.

Rounding out the supporting cast are Austin Crute as Khalil and Nicole Beharie as Shakura Sumpter. Crute is known for his role as Alan in the hit teen comedy Booksmart and could recently be seen in the slasher film They/Them. Meanwhile, Beharie previously starred in the TV series Sleepy Hollow and made waves on film for her roles in Shame and, more recently, Miss Juneteenth.

More Mockumentaries Like Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul to Watch Next

While the mockumentary is a relatively new genre, there are already so many classics to choose from. The perfect mockumentary will make you think, laugh, and question if there are people like this in real life. While you wait for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul to come out, check out these unforgettable satirical gems:

Best in Show (2000): If there is one master of the mockumentary, it has got to be Christopher Guest. Throughout his career, he has been able to find insanity in the mundane and passion in utter mediocrity. While other films of his like Waiting for Guffman and For Your Consideration are great, it’s Best in Show that remains his masterpiece. It follows several dog owners as they prepare their pets to compete in what is undoubtedly the most exciting event of their lives: the Mayflower Dog Show. This highly improvised ensemble piece puts a spotlight on the neurotic life of passionate competitors. With great performances from Jennifer Coolidge, Parker Posey, and Jane Lynch, this is an endlessly quotable movie that will make you want to steer clear of any dog show.

Watch on HBO MaxWhat We Do in the Shadows (2014): With What We Do in the Shadows, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement reminded every filmmaker of the artistic importance of a mockumentary. Following four vampires living in a flat in New Zealand, Waititi and Clement revealed that evil creatures are at their funniest when they are dealing with normal problems. It’s hard to imagine how a bland conversation about chores or a scene about learning to use the computer could be funny, but it definitely is. Spawning an equally critically acclaimed TV show of the same name, this movie will appeal to monster and comedy fans alike.

Watch on Kanopy