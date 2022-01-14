Hi, humans! The Hotel Transylvania franchise is closing its doors after a decade of fun family-friendly animated stories. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final movie, is here at last, and it promises to be a great watch for fans of the franchise.

One big change in the new movie is that Adam Sandler is not the voice of Dracula any longer. Instead of the Sandman, Drac will be voiced by voice artist and YouTuber Brian Hull. Drac's buddy Frankenstein has also been recast with Brad Abrell replacing Kevin James in the role.

Other members of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania's voice cast include Andy Samberg as Johnny Loughran, Selena Gomez as Mavis Dracula, Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf, Molly Shannon as Wayne's wife Wanda, David Spade as the invisible man Griffin, Keegan-Michael Key as a mummy named Murray, Fran Drescher as Frankenstein's wife Eunice, Asher Blinkoff as Johnny and Mavis' son Dennis, and Richard Tyler Blevins as the Party Monster.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and has been written by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky (director of the previous three movies). In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, monsters become humans and humans become monsters after a "monsterification" device goes haywire. A newly-human Drac Pack must team up with a monsterified Johnny to find a cure before they drive each other mad.

Excited? We thought so! That's why we've put together this handy guide that'll provide answers to every question you might have about how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, whether it's coming to theaters, where you can stream it online, and more.

Watch the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer

The first official trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was released on May 17, 2021. The clip reveals that it's the hotel's 125th anniversary and introduces the monsterification ray. It also gives us our first look at Johnny's scaly new monster form. Plus, Human-Frankenstein is handsome, the Invisible Man is balding, and Drac's got a dad bod. This was followed by a second trailer, which was released on July 1, 2021. The final trailer for the movie was released on December 8, 2021, and you can check it out above.

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Streaming Online?

Yes, indeed! Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting on January 14, 2022. So you can catch Hotel Transylvania 4 from the comfort of your own home. You can use this link to head directly to the movie's landing page on the streaming service.

And for those of you who prefer to watch movies on the go without the constraints of your browser, Amazon Prime Video is now available through Roku, Apple TV, and all the major mobile and smart TV platforms. So grab your popcorn and curl up on that couch for some light movie time!

Can You Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Without Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, you can't watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania without an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The movie is exclusive to the streaming service in the US and there's really no way around it. In case you don't have Prime Video, you can get a subscription to the platform at $8.99 (plus taxes) per month. And if you haven't used Prime before, you can get a free trial for 30 days. That should be more than enough time to watch the film.

Will Hotel Transylvania: Transformania be Leaving Amazon Prime Video?

No, you don't have to worry about Hotel Transylvania: Transformania leaving Amazon Prime Video anytime soon. While movies that get simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases have usually had a specific 30-45 day window during which they are available online, that's not the case here.

Since this is a Prime Video exclusive release, Hotel Transylvania 4 is going to be on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Of course, if you'd like to hurry and watch it as soon as it's out, we wouldn't blame you.

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania in Theaters?

Well, no, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania won't be heading to theaters. That's probably a good thing considering the continued rise of COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Sony was originally scheduled to release the film in US theaters on December 22, 2021. The movie was subsequently moved up, first to August 6, 2021, and then to July 23, 2021. In June 2021, it was rescheduled yet again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the premiere date changed to October 1, 2021.

However, that didn't work out either. With the coming of the Delta variant, Sony opted to cancel the film's theatrical release and the distribution rights were subsequently sold to Amazon. Now you technically can watch it in theaters but only if you live in China. Sony is directly handling distribution for the country and will be dropping the movie in Chinese theaters at an as-yet-undisclosed date.

Where to Watch Previous Hotel Transylvania Movies?

With the Hotel Transylvania story ending with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, it's a good time to revisit the older films in the series. There have been four movies before the new one, as well as a Netflix series. And if you're planning to binge the franchise ahead of Transformania, here's how you can watch each of the previous movies:

Hotel Transylvania (2012): The first movie in the series introduced fans to Drac's monster hotel and the wider world of the franchise. When a human named Johnny accidentally ends up at the hotel, Dracula does everything he can to stop his inquisitive daughter Mavis from falling in love with the mortal.

Watch it on Peacock

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015): After the events of the previous film, the world is now aware that monsters exist, and they're surprisingly cool with it. Hotel Transylvania 2 also introduces two new members of Drac's family. The first is Dennis, the half-human half-vampire son of Johnny and Mavis, and the second is Dracula's father, Vlad (Mel Brooks).

Watch it on Peacock

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018): The third movie sees the monsters go on vacation aboard a cruise ship. As the journey progresses, Drac starts to fall in love with the ship's captain, Ericka. But things get complicated when the vampire finds out that Ericka is the great-granddaughter of his arch-enemy Abraham Van Helsing.

Rent it on Amazon

