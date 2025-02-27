When one thinks of the most notable historical dramas recounting books of the Bible, one of the first likely to come to mind is The Chosen. The immensely popular CW series covers the life and times of Jesus Christ, and the series has become known as the pinnacle of faith-based television in recent years, being praised for its painstaking biblical accuracy and authentic recreation of first-century Israel. In the wake of The Chosen's popularity, the production company behind the series, The Wonder Project, has yet another epic biblical series in the pipeline, the highly anticipated House of David, a dramatization of the timeless story of David and Goliath.

House of David comes from creator Jon Erwin, who has been a major creative force in faith-based content for many years, with films such as American Underdog, I Can Only Imagine, I Still Believe, and (most recently) Jesus Revolution under his directorial belt. While his role is more prominent as a producer this time around, Erwin also steps in as director for four of House of David's episodes. Directing the additional half of House of David's episodes is Erwin's longtime collaborator, Jon Gunn, who also had a hand in writing two of the series' eight episodes.

When Will 'House of David' Be Released?

You can catch the first three episodes of House of David when they're released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, precisely at 12 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST. From there, the series' remaining five episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the series concluding its eight-episode run on April 3, 2025.

Is 'House of David' Streaming?

Yes, it certainly is! House of David will stream exclusively on Prime Video, joining the streamer's already elite line-up of shows releasing in February, including the third season of Reacher starring Alan Ritchson (which is currently airing), as well as the third season of their hit animated superhero series, Invincible. Prime Video has become known for its big-budget series, and House of David looks to be another impressive showcase of their extensive library of hefty television series.

For those who have yet to purchase a Prime Video subscription, plans for the service begin at $8.99/month (with ads), with plans fluctuating based on whether you want an Amazon Prime membership or if you wish to include ads in your plan or not. With an extensive lineup of excellent shows and movies, Prime Video offers up plenty for any film or TV fan, regardless of which plan you ultimately settle on.

Can I Watch the 'House of David' Without Prime Video?

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to watch House of David without a subscription to Amazon's streaming service. Whereas The Chosen, also from The Wonder Project, has a home on cable where it airs on The CW, House of David is adopting a more modern approach in how it reaches its viewers, heading directly to streaming. However, this isn't to rule out any possible future home media release for the series, regardless of how unlikely it may seem, seeing as Amazon rarely gives their streaming series physical releases.

Where Can I Watch the 'House of David' Trailer?

Initially released on January 28, 2025, the official trailer for Prime Video's House of David is available to watch above. The trailer wastes no time in teasing the famous standoff between David (Michael Iskander) and the mighty, statuesque Goliath (Martyn Ford) before going back in time to show snippets from David's life, leading up to the tale's most well-known story beat. The trailer (and, by extension, the series as a whole) also goes beyond David's clash with Goliath, depicting his rise to power as the King of Israel and the establishment of the House of David dynasty. The trailer also flaunts its gorgeous production values, flaunting not just the gorgeous sets and costumes on display, but also its real-life locations in Greece, where the bulk of the series was shot.

On a visit to the set of House of David, just outside of Athens, Collider had a chance to speak with filmmakers Erwin and Gunn about shooting the series in the beautiful country of Greece and what it meant for the authenticity of the series. Below is an excerpt from the article recounting the conversation:

“I felt the same way when I came here as I felt when I went to Israel with my dad when I was 16,” Erwin told us. “You feel the history, you feel the magic of it.” Gunn added how “Greece has a really wonderful film incentive and an energy about it.” Considering it is an emerging film community, he really loved being a part of it. In their search for the perfect location, they had scouted Morocco, Jordan, Italy, and even Israel before ultimately deciding Greece’s landscapes were the perfect setting. “We’re going much more for the mountains than the islands,” Gunn explained. “There’s a lot of stuff here that hasn’t really been photographed before, but it’s incredible that you can go to a mountain and find a city on top of it that’s been there for thousands of years.”

The filmmakers also went on to express their intentions of making a show which expands its reach beyond the religious crowd:

“This isn’t a show just for religious people,” Erwin insisted. “We want to reach a broad audience. Yes, it’s about faith, but it’s also about power, family, and destiny.” Gunn added, “If you love Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, you’re going to love this. This is one of the original coming-of-age stories—a young man, chosen for something greater, struggling with self-doubt and facing insurmountable odds.”

What's the Episode Schedule for 'House of David'?

As stated previously, House of David will contain eight captivating episodes for viewers to feast their eyes upon. And for those who are looking for a more detailed breakdown of the show's episodes, look no further than the handy guide below.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "Episode #1.1" Thursday, February 27, 2025 2 "Episode #1.2" Thursday, February 27, 2025 3 "Episode #1.3" Thursday, February 27, 2025 4 "Episode #1.4" Thursday, March 6, 2025 5 "Episode #1.5" Thursday, March 13, 2025 6 "Episode #1.6" Thursday, March 20, 2025 7 "Episode #1.7" Thursday, March 27, 2025 8 "Episode #1.8" Thursday, April 3, 2025