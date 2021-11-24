House of Gucci is shaping up to be almost as fascinating as the wild true-crime story that inspired it. Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Ridley Scott's high-fashion crime drama follows Reggiani's shocking journey as she "marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder."

And the film is striking up interest for all kinds of reasons, from initial blowback from the Gucci family themselves to another buzzy award-contending performance from Gaga in her sophomore acting role. That's not to mention the wild prosthetics they put on Jared Leto, or the fact that this is the second 2021 movie for Scott; an impressive feat for any filmmaker, let alone an 83-year-old director working through a pandemic, delivering two R-rated dramas in a year where catching theatrical foothold is more challenging than ever.

It's a fascinating film! Which means you're probably going to want to watch it as soon as possible. So we've put together a handy to guide to all the House of Gucci release dates you need to know, where it will eventually land on streaming, and more.

When Is House of Gucci in Theaters?

House of Gucci releases exclusively in theaters on November 24 in the U.S., just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The film is heading into 3,477 nationwide, and on track for an impressive pandemic-era opening weekend at the box office, with $1.3 million in Tuesday previews and a projected $15-20 million opening weekend.

And unlike most of the big movie release dates in 2021, House of Gucci didn't have to wait through a bunch of pandemic release date delays, to the contrary, Ridley Scott's fashion biopic raced into theaters. Filming for House of Gucci only began in February 2021, concluded in May, and now, just a few months later, the movie is already in theaters!

Is House of Gucci Streaming Online?

No, not yet. United Artists and MGM are releasing House of Gucci exclusively in theaters, which means the film will not be available to watch on streaming day-and-date of the theatrical release. Heck, the cast even did a whole dang PSA about how House of Gucci is meant to be seen in theaters.

But it can't stay in theaters forever, and we do know where it will eventually make its streaming debut - as an MGM-produced film, House of Gucci will first be available to stream on Epix sometime after the 45-day theatrical window. House of Gucci will stream exclusively on Epix for the 90-day first pay-TV window

After that, House of Gucci will move to Paramount+. The ViacomCBS streamer expanded a deal with Epix back in February, with streaming titles that included House of Gucci, No Time to Die, and the upcoming Creed III.

Not yet. For the time being, House of Gucci is only available to watch in theaters. However, looking back on MGM's recent theatrical releases, we probably won't have to wait too long before the film becomes available on PVOD.

Candyman arrived in theaters on August 27 and arrived on VOD on September 17, 21 days later. No Time to Die debuted in U.S. theaters on October 9 and VOD on November 9, 32 days later. In both cases, it seems that MGM is reacting nimbly to the condensed theatrical windows this year, and making their films available on PVOD long before the pre-COVID traditional 90-day theatrical window.

With that in mind, be sure to bookmark this page, because we'll update it with all the new streaming, VOD, and Blu-ray release date details when we have them!

