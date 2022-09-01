From his kickstart in Hollywood as the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network to his groundbreaking performance in the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name, Armie Hammer had established himself as one of the most promising names in film currently. Yet, the allegations surrounding cannibalism and abuse that surged in early 2021 have led the actor's career to take a turn in the opposite direction. As screenshots of text messages sent by the actor to his victims began to spread online, Hammer had to step away from his roles in major films and television shows (including the Call Me By Your Name sequel). Even though he denies having committed the claims, the controversies surrounding Hammer's problematic habits continue to mountain up. The upcoming docuseries House of Hammer will discuss everything in greater depth while also revealing the hidden dark secrets from his family, dating back to his grandfather, Armand Hammer. This detailed take on the controversial family empire will make sure to fill in the gaps about what led their reputation to tumble down.

Image via Discovery+

When and Where Can You Stream House of Hammer?

The upcoming series will arrive on Discovery + on September 3, and it was co-produced with the help of Armie Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer. She also wrote a memoir entitled, Surviving My Birthright, detailing her experience as a victim of sexual assault as a child by her father. In the official trailer, the author says the following about her dysfunctional family:

"On the outside, we were a perfect family. But magnify Succession a million times, and it was my family. If you believe about making deals with the devil the Hammers are the top of the totem pool. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse. I know my grandfather had a dark side, but I saw my father's dark side first hand, and I saw my brother's dark side, and it was like a monster was unleashed. Now it is Armie Hammer.”

Watch the full trailer below to catch the full scope of the tell-all docuseries.

In addition to Casey Hammer's account about finally revealing the twisted secrets that have persevered within the men in her family, viewers also get to hear the truth behind the allegations against the actor. Both Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, victims who came forward about their abusive relationships with Armie Hammer, open up about receiving hostile text messages and audio clips, as well as being led to multiple traumatic encounters.

Do You Need A Subscription To Watch House of Hammer?

Image via Discovery+

If you are looking forward to watching House of Hammer, you must need a Discovery + subscription. The platform has two different monthly plans, one includes ads and the other is ad-free. The first plan is worth $4.99/per month, while the second plan is worth $6.99/per month. Both include a 7-day free trial prior to the billing. Now, if you are already subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can easily subscribe to Discovery + through the channel on the Prime Video streaming platform. The costs would be the same, but you would only get to watch Discovery + through Prime Video and the bill for this new subscription would be included in the regular Prime Video bill.

What Will The Docuseries Reveal About Armie Hammer?

Image via Discovery+

In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram identity began to post screenshots of text messages and audio clips from the actor to women, which included fantasies of cannibalism and blood drinking. The disturbing revelations led multiple women to come forward about their experiences alongside Hammer. One of them, "Effie", pressed charges against the Call Me By Your Name star for rape. Despite the evidence presented on social media and the accusations, Hammer continues to affirm that all the relationships he has had with love interests were consensual.

The docuseries will unravel a few of the controversies surrounding him, as well as connect the dots between his actions and those who came before him. As Casey Hammer said in the trailer, the track record of the men in her family consists of abuse, fraud, political manipulation, and more. As viewers get to know the story behind the Hammer family's rise to power, they will also understand that the actor wasn't the only one in his family tree to gain backlash. Through 3 episodes, the series presents the full scope of a successful patriarchy's downfall. Although their corruption and abuse had been disregarded for years, it took the accusations against the youngest of the lineage to finally uncover the web of secrets from the Hammer family.

