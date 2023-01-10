In 1990, the ever-popular hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play released one of the most popular comedies of the decade, House Party. It was a simple but entertaining story. Two young high school students dying to make a lasting mark on their class decide that with their parents out of town now is the time to throw the house party to end all house parties. What follows is a hilarious turn of events that made it not just a critical sensation but a box office hit. Over time, the film became a cult classic and spawned two sequels. Now, this 90s classic is getting the remake treatment with an all-new cast and plot but with the same style and fun. For anybody who can’t wait to see 2023’s first hit comedy, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this star-studded remake.

When Will House Party Be Released?

House Party will be released in theaters on January 13, 2023.

House Party Showtimes:

You can use the following links below to find showtimes for House Party at theaters near you:

Will House Party Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, House Party will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming. The film was originally set for a digital-only release on HBO Max but was removed from the streaming schedule over the summer as part of a restructuring plan for film distribution at Warner Brothers, so the studio could rely more on theatrical releases than streaming. However, given Warner Bros.'s streaming deal with HBO Max, it’s almost certain this comedy will end up on the streamer after its theatrical run.

What is House Party About:

Here is the official synopsis for House Party via Warner Bros:

Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away. In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong? How about a time traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala..? But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for... you have to see to believe. After all, a night like this doesn’t come around more than once.

Is There a Trailer for House Party?

A full-length trailer for House Party was released on October 14th. We open on one half of our comedic duo, Kevin, being angrily woken up by his mother who seems to be one of many who think his future as a club promoter is never going to happen. Though people in his life like to call him lazy and good for nothing, it seems like it’s nothing the truth as he and Damon spend their days as cleaners and nights as promoters. When they stumble on a cleaning job in, none other than, LeBron James’ house they get an amazing idea. In order to pay off their debts and gain capital for their future career endeavors, they are going to host a party at Lebron’s and invite a host of high-spending celebrities. What follows is a night of debauchery, opulence, and hopefully profit.

Who Is in the Cast of House Party?

House Party is a mix of both new and old faces. Starring as Kevin is Jacob Latimore. Latimore began his career in music with his first single, “Best Friend”, coming out in 2005. His first major film role came in 2010 with the post-apocalyptic thriller, Vanishing on 7th Street, in which he played James Leary, an armed 12-year-old whose mother has recently disappeared. He went on to play a part in the star-studded film Black Nativity where he acted alongside Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, and Mary J Blige. Since then, he has enjoyed considerable success in both comedies like Ride Along and Like A Boss as well as dramas like Detroit and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

As the second half of this film’s comedic duo is Tosin Cole who plays Damon. American-born, Cole started his career in England as a series regular on British dramas like The Cut and EastEnders. He got his big break starring in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Lt. Bastion. From there, he was able to get cast in the longest-running science fiction show of all time, Doctor Who, as Ryan Sinclair. As far as Cole’s film career goes, he has enjoyed diverse roles in dramas like The Souvenir Part I & II and more recently, Till. For any fans of Cole, seeing him in his first major comedy will be a major attraction. Starring in supporting roles as themselves are Kid Cudi, LeBron James, Lil’ Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, and Anthony Davis. Also appearing in the film as themselves in a cameo role is Kid n’ Play who made the first trilogy a sensation.

Who Is the Director of House Party?

The director of House Party is Calmatic. This will be Calmatic’s first time directing a feature-length film. Calmatic has had experience primarily in music videos and commercials. Throughout his career, he has directed music videos for respected artists primarily in hip hop like Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Pharrell Williams, and Jay-Z, among others. In his commercial career, Calmatic worked with major companies like Target and Sprite and even directed a Super Bowl Commercial for TurboTax in 2020. However, his most famous piece of work came in 2019 when he directed Lil Nas X’s music video for “Old Town Road”. For his work, he won an MTV Video Music Award as well as a Grammy.

Other Movies Like House Party

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this captivating drama, check out these three other films that depict the party of a lifetime and the wild people who plan them.

Animal House (1982) - It’s hard to think of a more iconic movie about wild college parties. Animal House will forever be the blueprint by which frat parties both real and imaginary will be judged. Set in a prestigious university in 1962, this classic 1970s comedy follows the members of the Delta Tau Chi Fraternity and their many pranks, blunders, and parties. A blot on the reputation of their school, Dean Vernon Wormer is determined to expel them, but he’ll have to use more than words to get the job done. All comedy nerds and specifically fans of the late great John Belushi have to add this movie to their watchlist.

Booksmart (2019) - Olivia Wilde may currently be making headlines with her newest film Don’t Worry Darling, but she gained prominence as a director for her debut feature film, Booksmart. Set on the last day of school, two best friends Amy and Molly have spent their entire high school career striving for academic greatness and avoiding excessive partying so they could be accepted to the best colleges. When they find out that all their so-called "slacker” classmates also got into good schools, they decide to put all their hard work and determination into having the wildest night of their lives. While many refer to this movie as simply a female version of Superbad, the movie has a lot more unique themes and stylistic choices to offer.

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989) - It takes a real party animal to let not even death deter them. Weekend At Bernie’s follows just those types. When two friends are invited by their boss for a weekend to a luxury island, they expect sun, booze, and women. But when their boss suddenly gets killed, they decide the only way not to become suspects themselves is to treat the body as though it were alive. It’s hard to make a comedy mired in murder and death but somehow this 80s classic has managed to still keep audiences laughing today.