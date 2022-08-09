Since his first appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, we've seen the lovable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for a May 2023 release date. If that seems too far away, don’t worry, you’ll get to see more of the adorable little tree creature in his own show called I Am Groot.

I Am Groot is set between the ending of the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and one of its mid-credits scenes and follows Baby Groot as he goes on various adventures that get him into trouble. The show will feature Groot as a seedling and his adventures along with several new and unusual characters so we expect to see more characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). I Am Groot was created by Kirsten Lepore. The series is produced by Marvel Studios, with Lepore serving as head writer and director. Lepore is also an executive producer of the show alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and James Gunn. I Am Groot stars Vin Diesel as the voice of Baby Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket.

I Am Groot was announced in December 2020, and by August 2021, Luma Pictures began work on the series' photorealistic animation. The show is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is quickly developing into a larger and more sweeping world with each new show and movie. Looking for how to watch the latest addition to MCU’s Phase Four? Here’s how, where, and when you can watch I Am Groot.

Is I Am Groot Streaming Online and When Does it Premiere?

Yes, I Am Groot will be streaming online on Disney+. The series will premiere on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Can You Watch I Am Groot Without Disney+?

No, I Am Groot will be released exclusively on Disney+ so if you don’t have Disney+, you won’t be able to watch the show. But, you can still subscribe just in time to watch it at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

When Is the Finale of I Am Groot Releasing?

All the episodes of I Am Groot will be released on Wednesday on Disney+ so you can binge the entire show including the finale on that day.

What Is I Am Groot About?

The official synopsis for I Am Groot as it reads on Marvel says:

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! Get ready as Baby Groot takes centre stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

I Am Groot Episode Guide

I Am Groot will have five episodes with each episode having a runtime of about 3 - 4 minutes, so the whole show shouldn't take you more than half an hour or so to binge in its entirety. Below are the episode titles:

Season 1 Episode 1 - "Groot’s First Steps"

Season 1 Episode 2 - "The Little Guy"

Season 1 Episode 3 - "Groot’s Pursuit"

Season 1 Episode 4 - "Groot Takes a Bath"

Season 1 Episode 5 - "Magnum Opus"

How Are the Reviews of I Am Groot?

I Am Groot currently has rather positive reviews with critics praising the show for its amazing animation and wacky adventures.

The Best Marvel Shows That You Can Watch Now on Disney+

Here are more shows about characters from the MCU that you can check out:

WandaVision (2021): Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is set three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) where Wanda and Vision are now living a suburban life in Westview, New Jersey, and trying to conceal their true natures. However, the couple soon suspects that things are not as they seem. Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff while Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision. WandaVision also stars Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters. WandaVision was released to huge critical acclaim and the show was nominated for many awards including 23 Primetime Emmy Awards. A spin-off of the show that will focus on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness is in development. You can watch all nine episodes of WandaVision on Disney+.

Loki (2021 - present): Loki was created by Michael Waldron and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. After stealing the Tesseract, he is brought to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series. The show also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson. Loki premiered on June 9, 2021. The show has six episodes and you can watch all of them on Disney+. Loki has been renewed for a second season, which will be part of the MCU's Phase Five.

What If...? (2021 - present): Just like I Am Groot, What If…? is an animated show. It is an anthology series that reimagines noteworthy events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and creates a multiverse of infinite possibilities, answering the question of what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. What If…? was created by A. C. Bradley and most of the main characters in the MCU reprised their roles. These include Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter / Captain Carter, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, and more. You can watch all nine episodes of What If…? on Disney+.