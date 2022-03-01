If the large number of biopics and documentaries coming out about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz have made you realize that you’ve missed out on seeing their classic series I Love Lucy, then fear not because it’s widely available to stream. While there are plenty of projects coming out about the drama off-stage, the comedy on stage is well worth checking out as well.

What Is I Love Lucy About (and Why Does it Still Matter)?

I Love Lucy is a classic CBS sitcom that ran from 1951 to 1957. It not only won eight Primetime Emmys, but it also broke barriers and is still one of the funniest shows ever made. The sitcom focuses on Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, a married couple played by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz who were a couple at the time. Ricky is Cuban American and works as a bandleader in a club and also hosts a television show on occasion. Lucy is a housewife who dreams of breaking into showbiz and constantly schemes to be in Ricky’s show despite her complete lack of talent. Lucy’s ridiculous plans often pull in her friends and landlords, Fred and Ethel Mertz. This simple premise works remarkably well thanks to the tight writing and the flawless comedic timing of the cast.

While some of the comedy that relies on 1950s gender roles can be a bit dated to today’s audience, Lucille Ball’s knack for comedy turns even something as simple as Lucy’s failure to correctly darn a sock into comedy gold. I Love Lucy was consistently at the top of the Nielsen ratings during its run and is still popular in reruns and on streaming sites today. Filmed before a studio audience, I Love Lucy was filmed on 35mm, making it a trailblazer for television cinematography. The show was made by Desilu Studios, which was owned by Arnaz and Ball. Given the massive impact the show had on the television landscape, it’s hard to believe that CBS executives were initially unsure about the program because they were concerned audiences wouldn’t respond well to a Cuban American leading man.

So Where Can You Watch I Love Lucy?

If we’ve convinced you that you’ve been missing out on an amazing piece of television history, don’t worry because there are multiple places to watch I Love Lucy. All 6 seasons are streaming on Hulu. Amazon Prime has The Best of I Love Lucy, a collection of some of the best episodes of the series. Paramount+ also has several seasons available for subscribers to stream. Just because you can binge-watch I Love Lucy, doesn’t mean you have to. It, like so many older shows, often works best when you just watch an episode or two at a time.

Who Were the Cast and Crew of I Love Lucy?

In addition to Lucille Ball as Lucy and Desi Arnaz as Ricky, I Love Lucy also features Vivian Vance as Ethel Mertz and William Frawley (Miracle on 34th Street) as her husband Fred Mertz. Behind the scenes, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz produced the show and the pioneering cinematography was thanks to the Oscar-winning cinematographer Karl Freund. The writing staff included pros like Bob Carroll Jr., Madelyn Pugh Davis, and Jess Oppenheimer.

More Shows and Movies Like I Love Lucy You Can Watch Now

Being the Ricardos: Being the Ricardos is a 2021 movie focusing on a week of shooting I Love Lucy and the drama that happens behind the scenes, both personally and professionally as Lucy is branded a Communist by a newspaper just as Lucy and Desi need to do a live filming of the show. Lucille Ball is played by Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) plays Desi Arnaz. William Frawley is played by J.K. Simmons and Vivian Vance is played by Nina Arianda. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Lucy and Desi: This one is a documentary directed by Amy Poehler, focusing on the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. It uses a combination of audio archives, older interviews of the couple, and more recent interviews with family, friends, and fans to paint a nuanced picture of the complex lives and far-reaching influence of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Lucy and Desi was shown at Sundance and will be coming to Amazon on March 4th.

The Dick Van Dyke Show: If watching I Love Lucy puts you in the mood for more feel-good family sitcoms then be sure to watch The Dick Van Dyke Show. This 1961 CBS sitcom stars Dick Van Dyke (Diagnosis Murder) as Rob Petrie, a father, husband, and comedy writer. Mary Tyler Moore (The Mary Tyler Moore Show) plays his wife, Laura. The classic sitcom plots and wacky misunderstandings are pulled off flawlessly by this talented cast. There’s another connection between I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show- The Dick Van Dyke Show was shot at Desilu Studios. The Dick Van Dyke Show is streaming on Peacock and some seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

WandaVision: While a recent series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may seem like a strange recommendation for someone who loves I Love Lucy, WandaVision isn’t just any series. It’s simultaneously an homage to classic sitcoms and a touching exploration of grief. A full understanding of the MCU isn’t necessary to appreciate this Disney+ series that sees the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Vision (Paul Bettany), an android made of Vibranium, playing house in the suburbs.

Frasier: A 90s classic, Frasier focuses on the home and work life of Frasier Crane played by Kelsey Grammer. Frasier is a psychiatrist with his own radio program which leads to jealousy between him and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) who works in private practice. Both brothers struggle to understand their gruff father Martin (John Mahoney) and he is often equally bewildered by them. The show uses a combination of farce, situation comedy, and wordplay to create a consistently clever and often touching viewing experience. Frasier is streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

Modern Family: Throughout its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020, Modern Family managed to be the rare modern sitcom that captured the feel-good charm of shows like I Love Lucy. The show focuses on a large extended family and uses a mockumentary-style format to create much of the comedy. The combination of slapstick, dry humor, and genuine warmth gives this show a winning combination. Modern Family is streaming Peacock and Hulu.

Ed O'Neill on ‘Finding Dory’, ‘Modern Family’ and How He Got Into Acting Plus he reveals ​that​ this upcoming season of ‘Modern Family’ is the last one they’re contracted for.

