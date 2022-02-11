The stars of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Obvious Child team up for this new romantic comedy that debuts just in time for Valentines Day!

Who doesn't like a good old-fashioned romantic comedy; especially with Valentine's Day looming closer and closer? They prove to be a great choice to snuggle up with your significant other and enjoy or even watch alone for those who find themselves as hopeless romantics. While Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson will be puckering up on the big screen and on Peacock with their high-profile rom-com Marry Me, Amazon Prime Video has also got you covered with their new romantic movie I Want You Back starring the comedic talents of Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriquez, and Manny Jacinto among others. The new film is directed by Jason Orley, who previously made the Pete Davidson-led coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence over on Hulu and will be re-teaming with the SNL star for a biopic on Joey Ramone for Netflix.

I Want You Back follows two lonely thirty-somethings, Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), who have both recently been dumped by their significant others. In denial of their failed relationships and fearful that they'll spend the rest of their days alone with nobody to love, the two team up to sabotage their exes' new relationships. Emma attempts to seduce Peter's ex's boyfriend while Peter attempts to connect with Emma's ex-boyfriend. And in the process, the two may just fall in love with each other, because you know, it's a rom-com and that's just how they work.

I Want You Back seems to be hearkening back to the days of the studio rom-com that has been having a comeback in recent years thanks to streamers like Netflix and blockbuster hits such as Crazy Rich Asians. Here's your guide on when, how, and where you can watch I Want You Back for the perfect Valentine's Day viewing.

Here's The Official Trailer For I Want You Back

The first official trailer for I Want You Back was posted on Prime Video's YouTube page on December 20, 2021. The trailer shows off the comedic tone of the film while giving audiences a sneak peek at all the shenanigans these characters get into. Set to David Ruffin's cover of the Jackson 5 hit "I Want You Back," the trailer definitely gives a warm and fuzzy feeling as Peter and Emma struggle to move on from their dead relationships, despite them sharing more in common than they realize. A second trailer for the film, which shows off a cameo by Orley's frequent collaborator Davidson, hit the web on February 1, 2022, in case you weren't already sold on the movie.

Is I Want You Back Streaming Online?

Yes, I Want You Back is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on February 11, 2022. This means that you won't need to make the trek out to the theater to enjoy this sweet romantic comedy and can watch it from the comfort of your living room. Here's the link to the film's landing page on Prime Video, so you'll know exactly where to go once the movie drops.

In order to watch I Want You Back on your television and not on your computer screen or phone, you'll need to download the Prime Video app. The app for the service is readily available on Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, and most smart TVs. So be sure to have the app downloaded and ready on your device if you plan on watching I Want You Back.

Can You Watch I Want You Back Without A Prime Video Subscription?

Alas, you will not be able to watch I Want You Back without an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The movie is exclusively available only to Prime Video subscribers, so if you do not have one and want to check the film out, you'll need to sign yourself up for the streaming service. Amazon also seems to have put their home video releases for their movies to a halt outside the occasional Criterion release so this is the only way you'll get to watch the movie for the time being.

If you are willing to, you can get a Prime Video subscription which costs around $8.99 (plus taxes) per month. If you want to save yourself some money and have never actually subscribed to the service you can get yourself a free 30-day trial for the service, which should give you much more than enough time to watch the film as well as to check out other new content you may be interested in, including the new series Reacher.

Will I Want You Back Be Leaving Amazon Prime Video?

Fear not, much like every other original on Amazon Prime Video, I Want You Back won't be leaving the service. For even more proof, just take a look back at some of Amazon Studio's earliest films such as Chi-Raq, Elvis & Nixon, and Manchester By The Sea, which dropped on the service in 2016 and 2017, all of which have stayed on the platform since. That being said you may want to hop on the service and watch it very soon to keep in with the spirit of Valentine's Day.

Is I Want You Back In Theaters?

Nope. I Want You Back is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and will forgo a theatrical release. While some of Amazon's recent releases such as Being The Ricardos and The Tender Bar had a theatrical release, I Want You Back will follow in the footsteps of other Amazon films like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and will only be available to watch on the streaming service. It's not too surprising as Amazon has shortened their theatrical window and the films that do play in theaters are the ones they want to prop up for awards buzz. While I Want You Back will surely be a crowd-pleaser it seems like Amazon does not consider it an awards contender.

Best Movies From the I Want You Back Team On Streaming

The cast and crew behind I Want You Back have plenty of other titles available on streaming to get you prepped before you watch the movie. As previously stated Orley has directed one other movie, that being Big Time Adolescence starring Pete Davidson. The coming of age comedy which also stars Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, Jon Cryer, and Oona Laurence is available to stream on Hulu as one of their original movies. The film received positive reviews with an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and debuted on Hulu on March 20, 2020, after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival the previous year.

Day is best known for his role as Charlie in the hit FXX series It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Day stars alongside Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito on the long-running politically incorrect comedy series. All 15 seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

Slate has popped up in various films and shows across all genres over the years. Her dramedy Landline, which was directed by Gillian Robespierre and stars Jay Duplass, John Turturro, Edie Falco, and Abby Quinn, is available to stream on Prime Video as an original. The film received solid reviews with a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and had its premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival before dropping on the service on July 21, 2017. Slate's big breakout film, which was also directed by Robespierre, is Obvious Child, which is currently available to stream on Showtime.

