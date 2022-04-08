Before we got Instagram and TikTok influencers, we had Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the host of the internet show, “iCarly.” Carly’s life turned upside down after her show became a huge smash, and she relied on the help of her eccentric older brother, Spencer (Jerry Trainor), and her two best friends, Sam (Jennette McCurdy), and Freddie (Nathan Kress) to keep her show going. iCarly was created by Dan Schneider and aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012.

In December 2020, Paramount Plus ordered a revival of the series with the leads Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor returning. The reboot series premiered on Paramount Plus on June 12, 2021, and the story is set 10 years after the events of the previous season. Carly is now back in Seattle and living with a roommate, Harper (Laci Mosley). Spencer is now a wealthy artist after he accidentally created a renowned sculpture and Freddie, who has been through two divorces and a failed startup lives with his mother and his adopted 11-year-old stepdaughter, Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). Together, they all band with Carly as she tries to relaunch her iCarly web show while dealing with adulthood.

The iCarly reboot received great critical and public acclaim and in July 2021, Paramount Plus renewed the show for a second season. Now, iCarly Season 2 is just around the corner and if you’re looking for steaming details, plot details, and more about iCarly season 2, here’s a handy guide for you.

What is iCarly Season 2 About?

The official synopsis of iCarly Season 2 reads,

“The second season picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.”

Watch The Official Trailer For iCarly Season 2

Paramount Plus released the official trailer for iCarly season 2 on March 2, 2022.

The trailer gave us a sneak peek at Josh Peck's role, who previously worked with Miranda Cosgrove on another Nickelodeon show, Drake & Josh. Peck will be joining the show as a new manager, Paul, who is determined to increase viewership for Carly’s web show. Based on the trailer, Paul’s approach is a bit intense, evident in his question, “Did you want iCarly to be the most successful web series in history, or did you want it to just be like a massive failure.”

The trailer shows that Carly is still struggling with having a social life, fans are still waiting for Carly and Freddie to get together, Spencer is still being well, Spencer and even wears a custom-made “Spencer Salsa Slacks” in one scene, and Carly is choosing violence even after she says she won’t. We cannot wait for all the fun, excitement, and drama this new season has to offer.

iCarly season 2 will premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 8, 2022. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

Where is iCarly Season 2 Available to Stream?

iCarly Season 2 will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus from April 8, 2022. If you don’t have Paramount Plus, you can get the ad-supported plan at $4.99 per month or the ad-free plan at $9.99 per month. Here's a link to the series' landing page, so you'll know exactly where to go when Season 2 premieres.

Where Can You Watch The First Season of iCarly?

You can stream the revived iCarly season 1 on Paramount Plus. You can also watch all five seasons of the original show on Paramount Plus as well.

How Many Episodes Does iCarly Season 2 Have?

iCarly season 2 has 10 episodes and each episode will have a runtime of about 26 minutes.

Who is in The Cast of iCarly Season 2?

Miranda Cosgrove is returning to reprise her role as Carly Shay. Also returning for the second season is Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay, Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. We’ll also see Josh Peck from the Nickelodeon hit show, Drake & Josh. Peck will join the show as Paul, a new manager hired to grow Carly’s audience but his aggressive methods of increasing viewership cause a hiccup in the group’s dynamic. We will also get appearances from Jeremy Rowley as Lewbert the doorman, and Ryan Ochoa as Chuck Chambers, who was Spencer's nemesis in the original series. We will also see stars of RuPaul's Drag Race such as Scarlet Envy, Monique Heart, Rosé, and Kandy Muse dropping by this season.

More Shows Like iCarly

Adulthood can be rough and luckily, there are lots of shows like iCarly that find the humor in it and give us something to laugh at.

How I Met Your Father (2022 - Present)

How I Met Your Father is a spin-off to the 2005 hit series, How I Met Your Mother. The show follows the premise of HIMYM but this time, a woman in 2050 narrates to her unseen son the events that occurred in her life which led to her meeting his father. The show stars Hilary Duff as the lead character Sophie, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, and Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie. You can stream all episodes of How I Met Your Father on Hulu.

New Girl (2011 - 2018)

Like iCarly, New Girl throws our lead character, Jess, into an unfamiliar situation. After she catches her boyfriend cheating on her, Jess moves out immediately and has nowhere to go. But, when she answers an ad for a new roommate on Craigslist, she finds herself moving in with three quirky young men. Jess has to rely on her friends to navigate adulthood, her career, and her relationships. New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess alongside Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris as Jess’s new roommates and Hannah Simone as Cece, Jess’ best friend. You can stream New Girl on Netflix or buy it on Apple iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

Younger (2015 - 2021)

Similar to iCarly, this comedy-drama show focuses on the struggles of maintaining a job as an adult and what some adults are willing to take to catch up with it. Younger is based on the 2005 novel of the same title by Pamela Redmond Satran and follows the life of Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who passes herself off as a 20-something to retain her job in the publishing industry. The show stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller as well as Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, and Hilary Duff. You can watch Younger on Hulu and Paramount Plus.

What TV Revivals and Reboots Can Learn from 'iCarly'

