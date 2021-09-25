The Ice Age movie series has made its home in the hearts of moviegoers of all ages with its sense of adventure, humor and heart. One of the most famous animated franchises in the world, Ice Age has given us some of the most memorable characters of all time, such as Sid (John Leguizamo), Manny (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Diego (Denis Leary), Shira (Jennifer Lopez), and Scrat (Chris Wedge).

Ice Age (2002) was Blue Sky Studios’ feature debut, and it became a massive hit. This inspired a series of films and short films stemming from the original story, while adding new characters along the way. However, Blue Sky Studios was shut down earlier this year by Disney, after they acquired Blue Sky’s original distribution partner 20th Century Fox. The good news is that Disney is looking forward to continuing the Ice Age saga, so the fans can still hope for more wild adventures and nut-cracking disasters in near future. In December 2020, a spin-off movie called Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild was confirmed, and it’ll mainly focus on Buck (Simon Pegg) going on an adventure in the Dinosaur World with Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck). The film is expected to release in early 2022.

While we wait for the next movie in the franchise to arrive, we can always go for a quick re-run of the entire series. So here’s a quick and comprehensive guide on how to watch the movies and short films in order, both chronologically and by release date.

Ice Age - March 15, 2002

Ice Age: The Meltdown – March 31, 2006

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs – July 1, 2009

Ice Age: Continental Drift – July 13, 2012

Ice Age: Collision Course – July 22, 2016

Gone Nutty – November 26, 2002

No Time for Nuts – November 21, 2006

Surviving Sid – December 9, 2008

Scrat's Continental Crack-Up – December 25, 2010

Scrat's Continental Crack-Up: Part 2 – December 16, 2011

Cosmic Scrat-tastrophe – November 6, 2015

Scrat: Spaced Out – October 11, 2016

'Ice Age' Movies and Short Films in Chronological Order

There are no prequels yet, so the best way to watch the films is in the order of release. You don’t necessarily have to watch the short films to understand the story, but if you want to get the most out of your Ice Age movie marathon, we would suggest you watch in the following order.

Ice Age

The first film in the hugely successful franchise begins with Sid, a silly and empathetic sloth who has been left behind by his kind. He joins forces with Manny, a lone mammoth, on a mission to deliver a human child back to his father. Diego, a sabre-toothed tiger, is ordered by the leader of his pride to pursue the child. It was a box office success and grossed over $383 million and was also nominated at the 75th Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature.

Gone Nutty

Gone nutty is a short film set directly after the events of the Ice Age. It features the story of Scrat after the human baby has been returned. He is yet again having trouble collecting his beloved acorns, trying to store as much as he can. The film was nominated for the 2003 Academy Award for Animated Short Film.

Ice Age: The Meltdown

After getting together at the end of the Ice Age, Manny, Sid and Diego are about to face a life-threatening crisis of biblical origins. Manny is dealing with his own worries about being the last surviving mammoth, when he finds his true love in Ellie, a female mammoth who thinks she’s an opossum. It was a commercial blockbuster as well, earning over $660 million at the box office.

No Time for Nuts

Ice Age’s second short follows The Meltdown into the time-travelling adventures of Scrat. Scrat is trying to find a place to hide his acorn after he got it back, but ends up digging up a buried time machine. He accidentally switches it on and is hurled into numerous adventures across various points in human history.

Surviving Sid

Surviving Sid is quite different from the first two animated short features, as it mainly focuses on the adventures of Sid. Set two weeks after the events of Ice Age: The Meltdown, Sid is trying to adjust to his new role of a camp counsellor to a school of children. His desperate attempts to please the children lead to hilarious failures, showing why he’s not fit for the job.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Dawn of the Dinosaurs features the debut of the one-eyed deranged weasel known as Buck. He aids Manny and the herd on their quest to rescue Sid from an underground world of dinosaurs, a subtle nod to the hollow-earth theory. Manny and Ellie have their first child and Crash and Eddie find a new role model in Buck.

Scrat’s Continental Crack-Up

Releasing alongside Gulliver’s Travels, Scrat's Continental Crack-Up is a short parody film depicting the continental drift, and centres on Scrat’s hilarious adventures that explain the creation of the continents.

Scrat’s Continental Crack-Up: Part 2

The second part of the short feature was released alongside Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked. It serves as a teaser for Ice Age: Continental Drift and continues his eternal struggle of finding the perfect acorn.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Continental Drift is set 16 years after the story of Dawn of Dinosaurs, and Manny and Ellie’s daughter Peaches (Keke Palmer) is now a teenager. The herd has to face new earth-splitting disasters (quite literally) caused by Scrat’s problematic adventures, while also dealing with their personal issues. The film grossed $877 million worldwide, and was the highest-grossing animated film of 2012.

Cosmic Scrat-tastrophe

Cosmic Scrat-tastrophe is a five-minute short film that encompasses the beginning of Ice Age: Collision Course, the fifth full feature film in the series. The film depicts Scrat’s acorn-pursuing adventures in outer space, which result in an imminent disaster the characters will face in the fifth movie.

Ice Age: Collision Course

The fifth movie in the franchise, Ice Age: Collision Course follows the herd being reunited with Buck in an attempt to save the various populations of animals residing on the earth. Scrat’s nefarious adventures have once again caused devastating results, and this time earth is being targeted by asteroids. The film was a moderate success, earning a total of $408 million worldwide.

Scrat: Spaced Out

Scrat: Spaced Out is set at the end of Collision Course, and once again deals with Scrat’s never-ending saga of securing his acorn. This time he has to fight three more Scrats from outer space (A.K.A Scratzons) for getting back his acorn, which he hilariously fails despite fighting valiantly.

