The tale of how Bill Clinton became the second President to ever get impeached is coming soon to FX.

Of all of Ryan Murphy's television franchises, American Crime Story is by far the most prestigious. Having won 16 total Emmys for its first two installments, the FX limited series now returns to take on one of the most notorious moments in 20th century American history — though it might not be one you think of as a crime story.

Impeachment, developed for television by playwright Sarah Burgess and featuring Monica Lewinsky as a consultant/executive producer, tracks the events that led to the December 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The cast features returning Crime Scene alumni like Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Judith Light as Susan Carpenter-McMillan, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, along with a dense collection of all-stars including Margo Martindale, Billy Eichner, Taran Killem, Cobie Smulders, Colin Hanks, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, Fred Melamed, Kathleen Turner, and Blair Underwood, with Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.

If you're wondering how to watch Impeachment, where it's streaming, or when to expect new episodes, we've got you covered with our handy guide below.

The first episode of Impeachment, entitled "Exiles," premieres on FX (the cable channel) at 10 PM ET/PT on Tuesday, September 7 on FX. New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, starting with the second episode, entitled "The President Kissed Me," on Tuesday, September 14.

Is Impeachment: American Crime Story Streaming?

Like all new FX programming these days, Impeachment will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after it premieres on the cable network. So if you're a cord cutter, look for the first episode on Wednesday, September 8 as part of the FX on Hulu brand.

What Is Impeachment: American Crime Story About?

Despite what the title might imply, Impeachment is only partially about the political machinations behind Clinton being impeached by Congress for lying under oath. Really, its focus is on the friendship between Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp. Here's FX's official plot description:

Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions. The installment is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

As I wrote in my review prior to the show's premiere:

How you end up feeling about the show will probably have a lot to do with how much you remember about the scandal; as with most stories based on recent events, there's a generational aspect to the baggage most of us bring with us to this story. It's near impossible to write about the show as a narrative separate from its historical context; so much of what led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998 was instrumental in creating the state of the nation as we know it today. It's something that Impeachment feels aware of, the heft of what might seem like ordinary events, though at this point it feels hard to say how successful the show is at communicating this concept.

You'll be able to decide for yourself how you feel about Impeachment when the show premieres on Tuesday, September 7. In the meantime, watch the trailer below:

