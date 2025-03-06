The George R.R. Martin train isn’t stopping any time soon. Coming to the silver screen the film adaptation of In the Lost Lands, an epic fantasy film based on the writer’s short story published in 1982. Set in an eerie, barren desert world, aimless drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista) is simply minding his own business when a stranger named Gray Alys (Mila Jovovich) approaches him for help. What begins as a simple favor snowballs into a complicated affair when Alys discovers she’s being hunted. While that’s evening, the two are forced to venture into the wasteland — surrounded by demonic creatures — as they look for a magical artifact.

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, whose previous work includes the Resident Evil franchise and Alien vs. Predator, the upcoming fantasy-action venture promises the director’s signature videogame-like aesthetics and momentum. Without further ado, here’s how you can watch In the Lost Lands in a theater near you.

Is ‘In the Lost Lands’ Coming To Theaters?

Yes! In the Lost Lands is slated for a theatrical release.

In the Lost Lands will be released in U.S. theaters on March 7, 2025. Previously, the movie was set to premiere on February 28, 2025.

Also premiering on the same weekend is the highly-anticipated Bong Joon Ho sci-fi black comedy, Mickey 17. Based on the novel “Mickey7”, the movie follows the financially broke Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who signs up to become a disposable clone worker to perform life-threatening assignments. Luckily, every time he dies, a new body is automatically regenerated. Things get a little loopy when one of the clones is incorrectly presumed dead.

Watch the Trailer for ‘In the Lost Lands’

“If you got the time and the stomach for it, I got a story for you.” In a desolate, steampunk-inspired dystopia, the world everyone used to live in no longer exists. Gone are the grasses of green and skies of blue — the massive flames of a previous, massive warm consume the planet like hell on Earth. Sustaining itself on faulty wind turbines and power lines, the only form of civilization left — if anybody could call it that — is the Lost Lands.

The directionless drifter Boyce (Bautista) is encountered by a charming sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), the latter in need of Boyce’s guidance to find a magical power. Her quiet quest is rudely interrupted by a group of hunters, who are hot on Alys’ trail. The trailer reveals that Alys’s search for this power is much bigger than hers — it’s the only way to free her own people. Liberation comes at a deadly cost. Forced to venture into unknown perimeters, the two must evade the people against her revolution, but also the demons lurking in the shadows of the Lost Land.

Check out the official synopsis for In the Lost Lands.

“A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Mila Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon.”

Three Movies To Watch Before You See ‘In the Lost Lands’

‘Dune’ (2021)

A cinematic masterpiece that’s received well-deserved buzz, Dune follows the noble House Atreides as it finds itself in a political shamble after it inherits control of the desert world of Arrakis. With the sole source of the universe’s most coveted resource in their hands, the Atreides are trapped in a deadly power struggle with their merciless rivals, House Harkonnen. In the middle of it all is Paul Atriedes (Timothée Chalamet), a young noble plagued by cryptic visions all while enduring the harsh realities and treachery of Arrakis. Forming an alliance with the planet’s indigenous Fremen, Paul must confront his destiny and the mounting war over the Spice. With its sequel, Dune: Part Two, currently in the running for this year’s Oscars, the hype for Dune is far from over.