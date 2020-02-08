Here’s How You Can Watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards

Before we can go full-tilt into the madness of this year’s Oscars, we must, must, must tune in to the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Airing just one day before the Oscars on Saturday, February 8, this year’s Independent Spirit Awards will mark the 35th anniversary of the show.

Aubrey Plaza returns for the second year in a row to host the show and, considering how great a job she did at 2019’s ceremony, we should expect nothing but laughs for the entire event. A24 films like Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse are among the leading nominees, with films including Honey Boy, Marriage Story, Luce, Hustlers, The Farewell, Parasite, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire all getting nods in categories like Best Director, Best Feature, Best First Feature, Best First Screeplay, Best Male Lead, and more. Last year, at the 2019 ceremony, Barry Jenkins‘ feature If Beale Street Could Talk walked away with many of the night’s biggest honors, including Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress. Will we see one film similarly take the lead at this year’s show?

This year’s 2020 Independent Spirit Awards will be preceded by red carpet pre-show hosted by Catt Sadler. You can watch it live and exclusively on Film Independent’s Twitter starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Keep reading for information on how to watch the main event.

Watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards on TV

If you’re watching the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards on your television, make sure you have the IFC channel included in your package because that’s the only channel it will be available on. You can tune in to the IFC channel at 5 p.m. ET or, if you’re on the West Coast, 2 p.m. PT to watch the show in full.

Watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards Online or on an App

If you want to watch sans television, never fear — you have tons of options! You can log on to IFC.com with your cable subscription username and password and watch the livestream of the show beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Or, you can watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards through an app. You’ll still need your cable subscription and password to watch on the IFC app, available on iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, and Android TV devices.

