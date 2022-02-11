Shonda Rhimes is by far one of the most successful TV creators of recent years and her latest work is about a decidedly unsuccessful con artist. She almost made it though. Inventing Anna is a true-crime miniseries that narrates the story of Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey, who pretended to be a German heiress and defrauded a string of wealthy people.

Based on the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin alongside Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, and Laverne Cox, among others. This is also the first show that Shonda Rhimes has personally written for since Scandal.

“I was running on a treadmill when I read the article in New York Magazine about Anna Delvey, and I remember literally jumping off of the treadmill and calling my office,” Rhimes said. “I really felt like I hadn’t felt that excitement of a story that I wanted to tell and knew exactly how I wanted to tell it in a really long time.”

The series is one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2022 and now that it's finally available for streaming, we're sure you're raring to know how you can watch it. That's why we've put together this handy guide that answers all your questions about how to watch Inventing Anna, how many episodes it has, and where it's available for streaming.

Where Is Inventing Anna Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

Inventing Anna has been released as a Netflix Original. So if you'd like to watch the show, you will have to have a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for the most basic plan and go up to $19.99 per month for Premium. Here's the link to the series' landing page on the service so you can bookmark it ahead of watching.

Image via Netflix

Inventing Anna was released on Netflix on February 11, 2022. The show was first announced back in 2018 and filmed in 2019.

What Is Inventing Anna About?

Image via Netflix

Here's how Netflix describes Inventing Anna:

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Watch the Inventing Anna Trailer

The trailer for Inventing Anna was released by Netflix on January 14, 2022. The video introduces the basic premise of the story, recounting Anna Sorokin's crimes. It also shows the different perspectives that people hold about her, ranging from "she's everything that's wrong with America" to "Anna is legend". The trailer promises that "This story is completely true... except the parts that are totally made up." Intrigued yet?

How Many Episodes Are There in Inventing Anna?

Image via Netflix

Inventing Anna is a nine-episode miniseries. Each episode is about an hour long. All the episodes were written by Shonda Rhimes with David Frankel, Nzingha Stewart, and Tom Verica serving as directors for two episodes each.

Other Shonda Rhimes Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Image via Netflix

Shonda Rhimes has produced and written a ton of great shows over the course of her career. So here's some of her best work that you can stream online right now:

Grey's Anatomy: The longest-running scripted primetime show currently airing on ABC, Grey's Anatomy is currently in its 18th season and will likely be around long after we're all gone. The hit series is a medical drama centered on Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Meredith starts the series as an intern and eventually goes on to become a respected surgeon. The show primarily revolves around her journey and the challenges she faces along her path.

Watch it on Netflix

Scandal: Set in Washington, D.C., this political thriller series stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, the head of a crisis management firm that caters to high-profile clients all the way up to the White House. The show focuses mainly on Olivia's career and the lives of the people who work with her. It's a complex narrative with lots of twists and turns. Scandal has received a lot of accolades and had a successful seven-season run from 2012 to 2018.

Watch it on Hulu

How to Get Away with Murder: A legal thriller with a star-studded cast, How to Get Away with Murder aired six seasons on ABC between 2014 and 2020. The show follows the story of Annalise Keating, a prominent criminal defense attorney and law professor at Philadelphia's Middleton University. Annalise picks five of her first-year students to intern at her firm, teaching them the ins and outs of criminal law. And things get more interesting when they are forced to cover up a murder. How to Get Away with Murder stars Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, and Karla Souza, alongside the iconic Viola Davis as Annalise Keating.

Watch it on Netflix

Station 19: Created by Stacy McKee for ABC, Station 19 was produced by Shonda Rhimes through her company, Shondaland. The series is an action drama revolving around Seattle Fire Station 19 and the people who work there. The show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval. Station 19 is currently in its fifth season and has already been renewed for Season 6.

Watch it on Hulu

Bridgerton: Rhimes' latest production before Inventing Anna, Bridgerton is her first scripted Netflix Original series. A period drama set in Regency-era London, the show is based on Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name. Bridgerton's first season premiered on Christmas Day, 2020, introducing audiences to the Bridgerton siblings and their lives in London's high society. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the show's second season is currently set to arrive on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

Watch it on Netflix

