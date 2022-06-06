Irma Vep, the 1996 cult classic movie is getting a 21st-century television adaptation featuring Alicia Vikander in the titular role. Irma Vep is written and directed by Olivier Assayas, who also created the cinematic version in 1996.

The story of the Irma Vep miniseries takes from the original movie plot where a disenchanted actress works for a role of a lifetime. The series follows Mira, an American movie star, who heads to France to star in the remake of the French classic, Les Vampires. Following disappointments with her acting career and personal life, Mira decides to take up the role that she believes will change her life. Soon, the thriller-drama movie starts to affect Mira personally, until her character and her real self begin to bleed into each other, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

Irma Vep also stars Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Fala Chen, Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, and Vincent Macaigne among others. It also features Kristen Stewart in a small role.

Check out this detailed guide that we have put together to help you find out how and where you can watch this all-new metadrama series.

Is Irma Vep Streaming Online?

Irma Vep is an HBO original series which means it will also be available on the network’s streaming service, HBO Max, on the same day it premieres on standard HBO, which is June 6, 2022, at 9 PM EST.

You can add the show’s landing page to your browser and directly access it when it releases. Or, you can use the mobile app for Android and iOS on your smartphone and other smart devices.

When is Irma Vep Coming Out?

Irma Vep had its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 and will release on HBO on June 6, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does Irma Vep Have?

Irma Vep is releasing eight, one-hour episodes. All episodes are directed by Olivier Assayas, thus adapting one of his most celebrated films into a limited series for television. The first episode releases on June 6, 2022, followed by weekly episodes for the next seven weeks.

Episode 1: "The Severed Head" - June 6, 2022

Episode 2: "The Ring that Kills" - June 13, 2022

Episode 3: "Dead Man's Escape" - June 20, 2022

Episode 4: "The Poisoner"- June 27, 2022

Episode 5: "Hypnotic Eyes" - July 4, 2022

Episode 6: "The Thunder Master" - July 11, 2022

Episode 7: "Satanas" - July 18, 2022

Episode 8: "The Terrible Wedding" - July 25, 2022

Can You Watch Irma Vep Without HBO or HBO Max?

The short answer is no, Irma Vep is not available outside the HBO network.

As an HBO original production, Irma Vep is also available for streaming on HBO Max starting on the same day of release. If you are already subscribed to HBO, you have direct access to HBO Max. However, the subscription plans vary according to your provider. If you are subscribed to HBO through Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Roku, Samsung TV, etc. then you can access the ad-free version of HBO Max for free.

Alternatively, you can also use HBO Max without HBO and watch the series. The app can be either used as a standalone service or added to other streaming services like Hulu. You can download the streaming app on your smart devices and use your existing HBO email/password to log in.

HBO Max is available in two subscription plans. The basic plan comes with ads and costs $9.99 per month, and the premium plan is free of ads and costs $14.99 per month.

HBO released the official trailer of Irma Vep on May 17, 2022. The meta-movie setting is dramatic, twisted, and maybe a bit confusing to look at. But gradually, you get to peel off the layers (only a few) and catch a glimpse of the story within the story and the character within the characters.

The Parisian setting also adds to the appeal, as does Vikander’s Irma in a full catsuit, very much like the original movie look.

In a mix of montages, we see Mira, played by Vikander, who goes to France to star in the role of a lifetime. Getting over her past, she seems to push herself deeper into her new role, which ends up becoming an emotional experience. Otherwise, the clip does not disclose much about the story or the characters, which works perfectly in maintaining the mystery of what is to come.

When is Irma Vep Finale?

The miniseries will end with the eighth episode, "The Terrible Wedding", releasing on Monday, July 25, 2022.

What is Irma Vep About?

As per HBO’s official synopsis, here’s the summary of what Irma Vep is all about -

"Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as 'Irma Vep' in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life."

Irma Vep is an anagram for Vampire. The story-in-story is an adaptation of the French silent movie, Les Vampires. As per the original movie plot, Irma’s character is that of a burglar, dressed in a black leather catsuit, which we also see Vikander sporting in the trailer. She’s stealthy and slick, like a vampire, and becomes an "objet de désir" for her creators. Whether that happens with Mira or not is something we’ll have to discover from the show. But from what we learn about the 2022 miniseries is that the eccentricities of the characters in the plot-in-plot are quite similar to that of the 1996 movie.

One major point of difference between the 1996 movie and the 2022 television miniseries adaptation is the background of the lead protagonist. In the original version, it was a Hong Kong actress (Maggie Cheung) who is hired to play the role of Irma Vep, and in the current version, Mira is an American actress.

To summarize it all, Irma Vep is a story about an actor’s desire to make their character so convincing and realistic that they often lose touch with their reality.