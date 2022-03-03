For fans of Netflix’s Tiger King who want to see a slightly different side of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s story, the new limited series Joe vs Carole could be a dream come true. Even people who lost interest in their story years ago may want to tune in to see Kate McKinnon’s take on Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage. So here's everything you need to know about how to watch Joe vs Carole.

When and Where to Watch Joe vs Carole​​​​​​?

If you’re looking for the latest project about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and their dangerous feud that briefly captivated the nation, then be sure to tune in to Peacock on March 3, 2022. NBC’s streaming service Peacock will be the place to watch Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell’s takes on Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

What’s Joe vs Carole About?

If unlike many, you didn’t spend the early days of the coronavirus pandemic binge-watching Tiger King on Netflix, then you might be a bit confused about all the hype. Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic both starred in Tiger King, a reality series about big cats and roadside zoos. Joe Exotic was the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and Carole Baskin was (and still is) the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and an animal welfare activist. It’s perhaps not surprising that someone who operates a roadside zoo and an animal rights activist would come in conflict.

It’s a bit more surprising that it eventually led to Joe Exotic being found guilty of an attempted murder-for-hire scheme with Carole Baskin as the target. The series Joe vs Carole promises to show what led these two passionate people to the point of considering murder, using flashbacks to show their difficult early lives and to illuminate why big cats mean so much to both of them.

Watch the Trailer of Joe vs Carole

The official trailer of Joe vs Carole suggests a wild ride. It’s scored to “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by The Animals and shows all the outrageous and tiger-focused energy that fans of Tiger King should expect. The intensity and passion both McKinnon and Mitchell put into their performances are obvious. Flashbacks help give a glimpse into how Baskin and Exotic became the people they are today. There is also a teaser for the show, which was released on January 21, 2022.

Who Are the Cast and Creators of Joe vs Carole?

Etan Frankel is the creator of Joe vs Carole and is known for his work on Shameless and Friday Night Lights. Kate McKinnon will be playing the role of Carole Baskin. Surprisingly, despite her extensive work on the show, Kate McKinnon did not play Carole Baskin in a Saturday Night Live skit, instead, that role was played by Chloe Fineman. In addition to SNL, Kate McKinnon is known for her work on Venture Bros and Family Guy.

Joe Exotic and his impressive mullet will be played by John Cameron Mitchell. In addition to playing the iconic role of Hedwig in 2001’s brilliantly campy Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell has also been in episodes of Girls and Shrill.

Howard Baskin, Carole’s second husband, will be played by Kyle MacLachlan, famed for his roles on Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives. Sam Keeley, Tom Rodgers, and Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) will play three of Joe Exotic’s husbands.

More Shows to Watch like Joe vs Carole

There is of course plenty of content out there relating to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Tiger King is on Netflix and Surviving Joe Exotic is on Discovery+. There is also the Wondery podcast called Over My Dead Body: Joe vs Carole that this series is based on, which is available through Amazon Music. For something more offbeat, there's Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo in which Zac Bagans investigates whether Joe Exotic’s zoo is haunted. But if you’re looking for something not focused on Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin but with a similar tone to Joe vs Carole, then be sure to check out some of these series.

The Thing About Pam: If you’ve been looking for a true-crime thriller with a surprisingly light tone then The Thing About Pam may be for you. Based on the Dateline podcast and narrated by Dateline’s own Keith Morrison, The Thing About Pam will be airing on NBC starting March 8 and streaming on Peacock the next day. It’s focused on Pam Hupp and the murders that have been attributed to the seemingly mild-mannered Midwestern mom.

Weeds: Weeds, a dramedy about a suburban soccer mom turned drug dealer, has more than a few outrageous twists over its eight seasons. Mary Louise Parker is fantastic as Nancy Botwin, the struggling single mom who starts selling weed to avoid losing her home. Kevin Nealon plays Nancy’s stoner neighbor Doug and Elizabeth Perkins plays Nancy’s frenemy, Celia. All 8 seasons of Weeds are streaming on Hulu.

Breaking Bad: On paper, Breaking Bad sounds a lot like Weeds. It follows a high school chemistry teacher who begins cooking meth after being diagnosed with cancer. Despite the similarities of the premises, Breaking Bad goes to very different places than Weeds and Bryan Cranston’s Walter White does things that Nancy Botwin from Weeds would never even consider. In addition to Cranston, Breaking Bad stars Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bob Odenkirk among others. In addition to its amazing cast, it also features a tightly plotted story and beautiful cinematography. If you haven’t seen this modern classic yet, then what are you waiting for? All five seasons of Breaking Bad are streaming on Netflix.

Inventing Anna: If part of Joe vs Carole’s appeal for you is the fact that it’s based on a true story, then Inventing Anna might be the show for you. It’s based on the real-life case of Anna Sorokin, played here by Julia Garner, a woman who duped much of New York City’s elite into believing that she was a German heiress named Anna Delvey. This limited series was created by Shonda Rhimes and is streaming on Netflix.

The Dropout: The Dropout, a limited-run series on Hulu, focuses on Elizabeth Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, played here by Amanda Seyfried. It documents her meteoric rise from starting the biotech company Theranos to her abrupt fall after her supposedly revolutionary blood-testing technology is revealed to be a fraud.

