About ten years ago, a little movie titled John Wick premiered in theaters. What initially started as a humble cult classic that gained traction on VOD soon grew to become one of the most ambitious and exciting action franchises in the entertainment industry today. For a decade now, audiences have been captivated by the story of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as the legendary assassin's quest for vengeance takes him through a twisty criminal underworld. While the most recent feature film in the main saga left John's future with the franchise in question, this beloved universe is far from finished.

With four main films, a prequel series, and several upcoming spin-off projects, there has never been a better time to be a John Wick fan. There arguably hasn't been a weak installment in the franchise yet, and some may be looking to revisit this story from start to finish or get on the bandwagon to see it for the first time. Want to know where you can watch every John Wick movie and show by chronological and release date order? Read below to find out.

Every 'John Wick' Movie and Show by Order of Release

The release date order of the John Wick franchise is as follows:

John Wick October 24, 2014 John Wick: Chapter 2 February 10, 2017 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum May 17, 2019 John Wick: Chapter 4 March 24, 2023 The Continental September 22, 2023 Ballerina June 6, 2025 Untitled Caine Spin-Off TBD Under the High Table TBD John Wick: Chapter 5 TBD

Every 'John Wick' Movie and Show in Chronological Order

'The Continental' (2023)

Release Date: September 22, 2023 Creators: Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons, and Kirk Ward Cast: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayo Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Adam Shapiro, Katie McGrath, Marina Mazepa, and Mark Musashi

One of the most recognizable locations in the John Wick universe is The Continental - a safe haven for criminals where "business" being conducted on its grounds is strictly prohibited. The current starting point for the John Wick saga is The Continental, which tells the story of how Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) became the manager of the New York hotel that we all know and love from the films. Of course, since this is a John Wick show, this younger Winston is motivated by revenge, with the charismatic gentleman hatching a plan from the hotel's current sadistic owner, Cormac O'Connor (Mel Gibson).

The Continental is currently available to stream on Peacock.

'John Wick' (2014)

Release Date: October 24, 2024 Director: Chad Stahelski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, Dean Winters, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, and John Leguizamo

John Wick is first introduced as a man grieving the loss of his wife, who sent her husband an adorable puppy before passing away. However, tragedy strikes once again when the son of a Russian mobster (Alfie Allen) breaks into John's house, steals his car, and kills his dog just for fun. Little did the spoiled mobster know that John is no average nobody, and even the most fearsome members of the criminal underworld know and fear the legendary hitman some call "the baba yaga".

John Wick is available to rent or buy on VOD.

'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

Release Date: February 10, 2017 Director: Chad Stahelski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, Common, Claudia Gerini, Laurence Fishburne, and John Leguizamo

After succeeding in his quest in the first film, John's story continues in John Wick: Chapter 2 (whether he likes it or not). He might be ready to settle down again, but John gets an unexpected visit from a ghost from his past named Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio). Santino holds a binding marker on John that forces him to perform a task of his choosing, and the target he gives John will take the action hero out of the country to Rome.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is available to rent or buy on VOD.