When it comes to high-energy action franchises, you can’t go wrong with John Wick. The series follows the titular former assassin (Keanu Reeves) as he tries to get revenge against, well, a lot of things. First, it was against the assassins that killed his dog. However, things quickly escalate when the mysterious organization The High Table gets involved.

The John Wick series has helped redefine modern action films thanks to their inventive action sequences, beautiful set designs, and intriguing premise. Better yet, they are highly rewatchable as both standalones and a series. If you are looking to get back into the series, here is how you can access them on streaming and digital platforms.

What’s Happened So Far in the 'John Wick' Series?

What makes the John Wick series so unique among similar action films is their tight continuity. Although it is not fully explained, we do know that each film is supposed to take place mere days after the other. While other films in action franchises try to contain separate stories, the events of the John Wick series takes place mere days apart. Needless to say, John’s been quite busy dodging assassins for a few weeks now. The last film saw him be abducted by associates of the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and informed of his plans to overthrow The High Table. Details on where we’ll find Wick next are scarce. However, wherever the series goes is bound to be exciting.

Are The 'John Wick' Movies Streaming Online?

All three movies released thus far in the John Wick series are available for streaming. However, where they are located varies. Every film is available to stream on Peacock, whether you have a free or premium account. However, John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum is also available to stream on Fubo TV and DirecTV. As far as the first two films are concerned, Peacock is the only place to stream them.

Are The 'John Wick' Movies Available on Digital?

If you prefer owning your films digitally, you are also in luck. You can purchase the John Wick films on any digital film platform. These include iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

Are More 'John Wick' Movies on the Way?

There sure are. Chapter 4 is currently in production and has an even more stacked cast than the previous installments. Reeves, Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane have been confirmed to reprise their roles. The cast will be joined by newcomers to the franchise Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins. A fifth and final installment in the franchise has also been confirmed, having previously been poised to start production after Chapter 4. However, this has been delayed. The franchise is also slated to cross over onto the small screen. The Continental, a prequel centering McShane’s character Winston, is currently poised to be a three-night miniseries event on Starz.

The future looks great for the John Wick series, with plenty of projects in the pipeline and an ongoing story that audiences are still very interested in. John Wick: Chapter 4, which might get a new name at some point, is currently expected to release on May 27th, 2022.

