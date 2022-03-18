Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the latest of many anime theatrical releases. As the anime industry continues to skyrocket in popularity, becoming just as mainstream as any other film genre, it’s no surprise that the Jujutsu Kaisen film is coming to theaters in North America, as well as across the globe.

For those who don’t know, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime in the world, debuting in fall 2019. The series follows Yuji Itadori, a teenager who becomes a Jujutsu sorcerer, training and learning how to battle against these demons and spirits. The film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, will not follow Itadori and his friends but instead focus on a new character named Yuta Okkotsu. Click here if you want a full breakdown of everything happening in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. If you don’t know when or where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0, don’t worry, we got you covered.

Image via MAPPA

Related:Crunchyroll Rolls Out New 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Merch Line Ahead of Movie Release

Will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Be in Theaters?

Image via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will hit theaters in North America on March 18, 2022. The film will be available in 1,500 theaters across the country with both Japanese sub and English dub. We don’t currently have a release date for the U.K., but we know it will be coming to UK cinemas later in the year.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Be Available on Streaming?

As of now, there is no date for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 coming to streaming. We do know that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train came to FUNimation a few months after its theatrical release, but in contrast, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has yet to be made available on any streaming platform. In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the streaming rights in the coming months.

Related:'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2 Gets a Confirmed 2023 Release

Watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Trailer

Check out the incredible teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 above. Two other trailers were released in 2021 ahead of the movie's original release in Japan.

More Movies like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to Watch Now

If you’re looking for more movies like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, we have a few suggestions for you. These hand-picked anime films bring action, laughs, and jaw-dropping animation. Check out our list down below!

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Image via Funimation

Streaming on FUNimation and Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer is by far one of the biggest franchises in the world, and Mugen Train is proof of that. This film takes us on an adventure with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zinetsu as the boys board the Mugen Train and battle one of the fiercest demons they’ve seen thus far. Joining them on this mission is Kyōjurō Rengoku, a legendary Hashira.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is one of the best anime movies of the last decade. The action is incredible, the story is emotional, and it continues to flesh out Demon Slayer's world even more. I can’t recommend this film enough, but to truly appreciate its greatness, watch the movie after Demon Slayer Season 1.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Image via Funimation

Available for purchase on all digital platforms.

The second film in the My Hero Academia series, Heroes Rising, takes Deku, Bakugo, and the rest of Class 1-A on the adventure of a lifetime. Our main characters are forced to defend a small group of islanders from the power of a new villain, Nine, as he tries to steal the quirk of a young child.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a film that challenges Deku and Bakugo’s relationship as the two fight to protect their friends and the civilians of this island. The film features terrific battles, intense character moments, and the best animation in the My Hero Academia franchise. Just know that to get the most out of this film, you have to watch up to Season 4 of My Hero Academia’s anime.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Image via Toei Animation

Available for purchase on all digital platforms.

Dragon Ball is the franchise that just keeps on coming. After numerous anime adaptations, countless episodes, and over ten feature films, we were graced with arguably the best one yet, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

This film takes place after The Tournament of Power, and things are relatively peaceful, but that all changes when a new Saiyan warrior arrives on the scene. Together, Goku and Vegeta have to face off against their most formidable opponent yet. This film takes place after the end of Dragon Ball Super, so if you’re willing to give it a watch, check it out right after DBS.

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Image via Toho

Streaming on Crunchyroll and FUNimation.

As the title suggests, The Last is the final chapter in the Naruto film franchise, at least the final film focusing on Naruto himself. This film sees Naruto as an adult as he deals with romance, his duties as a Shinobi, as well as one of the most challenging threats he’s ever faced.

The Last: Naruto The Movie is a surprisingly touching and introspective story, giving us a new side of Naruto that the anime didn’t really cover in great length. We still have the fun and action we’ve come to expect, but there’s a new layer added on top. Keep in mind though the film is best viewed after Episode 493 of Naruto: Shippuden. It’s a fitting end to a fantastic series.

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Image via Toho

Streaming on FUNimation and Crunchyroll.

Remember when I said that The Last was the final film staring Naruto? Well, the next movie is all about his son, Boruto Uzumaki. We see Boruto working alongside Sasuke Uchiha in this film because all of the jinchūriki are being assassinated. Meaning our good friend Naruto is going to be next.

This film works as a sequel to Naruto: Shippuden and introduces the Boruto series. If you want to check out Boruto: Naruto the Movie, we think you can watch it without any issues, as long as you finished Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. However, if you want to experience the story in the purest form, watch it after Boruto Episode 49.

From 'My Hero Academia' to 'Attack on Titan:' The Best Anime of the Last Decade

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Michael Thomas (27 Articles Published) Michael Thomas is a Contributor for Collider, the podcast host for Mike and John at the Movies, and a podcast producer for The Amateur Otaku Podcast. Located in Milwaukee, WI, Michael is a devoted fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loves the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and is an avid movie watcher, with Goodfellas being his favorite. Mike is also a guitarist who plays both electric and acoustic as well as the bass. He is a video creator who covers various topics such as movie reviews and video essays on his youtube channel. Mike is a foodie who considers himself a custard and cheese curd connoisseur. More From Michael Thomas