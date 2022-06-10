Nearly 30 years since its beginning, the Jurassic cinematic universe finally comes to an end. The third sequel in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Dominion will mark the final chapter of the storyline, and naturally, it is not short of an epic.

Jurassic World Dominion is written and directed by Colin Trevorrow and brings back the iconic characters from both the trilogy sets. Thus, making this final movie an ensemble of stars including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Omar Sy, and BD Wong among many others.

With a star-studded cast and featuring the world’s biggest dinosaur – Giganotosaurus, as the antagonist, Jurassic World Dominion is going to be the biggest Jurassic movie ever made, from what it looks like.

With a mix of nostalgia, excitement, and hope, we bring you a complete guide on how to watch Jurassic World Dominion, and when and where you can watch it.

Is Jurassic World Dominion Streaming Online?

Image via Universal

Jurassic World Dominion is distributed by Universal Pictures and is set to stream on the company’s streaming network, Peacock. But its streaming release will only happen four months after the movie’s theatrical release. So, you can expect the sci-fi creature feature to arrive on Peacock around October 2022, and later, it would move to Amazon Prime Video. So, if you are planning on watching Jurassic World Dominion on streaming, you’ll have to wait a few months. But a movie of this length and breadth demands a theater visit on the biggest screen possible, doesn’t it?

Is Jurassic World Dominion in Movie Theaters?

Image via Universal

Jurassic World Dominion was initially set for a theatrical release in June 2021 but got postponed due to the pandemic and related restrictions. Eventually, the movie had its premiere in Mexico City on May 23, 2022. And now it releases in theaters across the United States on Friday, June 10, 2022.

When going to the theaters, you might still want to keep observing basic health and safety guidelines as stated by your city/state. Some local theaters would likely follow some caution and maintain some restrictions like wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.

When Will Jurassic World Dominion Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Image via Universal

Currently, there’s no information about the digital and VOD release of Jurassic World Dominion. As far as DVDs and Blu-ray versions of the movie is concerned, that’ll also most likely not happen any time soon. Usually, physical media releases take about three to four months from the theatrical release of a film. So, it could be the same for Jurassic World Dominion as well. You can expect the movie’s DVDs/Blu-ray to be out somewhere in September or October of this year.

Universal Pictures released two trailers for Jurassic World Dominion, one in February 2022 and the latest one in April 2022.

Needless to say, both the trailers make for a perfect peek into what you are about to see. Larger-than-life creatures, in a larger-than-life setting, causing chaos and wreaking havoc, that’s what the final chapter is all about. The grand production takes you through a series of scenes showcasing a massive breakout of these prehistoric animals and how the modern human civilization is struggling to protect itself from them. This is nothing but a result of the cohabitation of dinosaurs and humans, which was probably a bad idea in the first place.

The trailer also features Blue – the star velociraptor of all three Jurassic World movies. Talking about stars, the trailer clips see the return of the Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, and BD Wong also reprise their roles from the previous Jurassic World films.

What is Jurassic World Dominion about?

Image via Universal

Here’s the official synopsis of Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures –

"Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."

A few years have passed since the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The destruction of the Isla Nublar leads to a new evolution – the neo-Jurassic Age, where dinosaurs and humans become a part of the same environment. However, things start to take a bad turn when their existence causes radical changes in the ecosystem and disturbances in the global climate. With life on earth (humans and other animals) hanging in a fine balance, the dinosaur experts get together to find a way to deal with the terrifying situation.

Do You Need to Watch The Other Jurassic World and Jurassic Park Movies Before Watching Jurassic World Dominion?

Image via Universal

No, technically, you don’t “need to” watch the previous Jurassic movies to watch Jurassic World Dominion. But should you watch them? Yes. That’s not because you need to understand the characters or storylines that led to the sixth and final installment of the franchise. But because it’s a modern classic, especially the Jurassic Park trilogy. It’s also nostalgic, as most 90s movies now are.

As far as the Jurassic World series is concerned, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom do serve as previous chapters to Jurassic World Dominion. It might be helpful to know about the characters and the overall plot, but again, it's not required.

If you want a short but complete idea of what leads to Jurassic World Dominion, then here’s something you can watch and still skip all the movies in the franchise.

A five-minute clip, released in November 2021, this is a prologue that takes you on a journey back in time, 65 million years ago, to the world of dinosaurs, even before the humans walked the earth, and brings you to the present day, where a dinosaur has gone rogue and entered the human society. This short video also reveals how the dinosaurs were recreated by Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) in the very first movie, Jurassic Park.

So, are you ready for the grand finale of one of Hollywood’s most iconic movie series? Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10 and tickets are on sale now.

