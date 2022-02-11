If you are worried that in the future your every move will be monitored by Big Tech, then it’s too late. That future is already possible and the brand-new thriller movie, KIMI shows how. The movie stars Zoë Kravitz in the leading role of Angela Childs.

Angela is a tech professional with agoraphobia whose job involves recording data streams. During one of her workdays, she discovers some evidence of a violent crime and tries to report it, only to find resistance from everyone around. So she decides to dig up the truth and seek justice herself, but that would mean facing her biggest fear – stepping outside her apartment.

KIMI also explores the current state of affairs during the Covid-19 pandemic, which becomes an important part of the narrative. The thriller movie comes from Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh, who has received widespread acclaim for his previous projects like Erin Brockovich, Traffic, Ocean’s Trilogy, and The Hunger Games, to name a few.

KIMI is written by David Koepp, who also serves as a co-producer along with Michael Polaire. David Koepp is a popular writer and director who is famed for his earlier work in movies like Jurassic Park and its sequel, War of the Worlds, and Angels & Demons, among many other critically acclaimed movies. Besides Zoë Kravitz, KIMI also stars Rita Wilson, India de Beaufort, Emily Kuroda, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, and Derek DelGaudio in major roles.

It does sound like a good thriller movie to catch up on over the weekend, and it would indeed be interesting to see how the pandemic environment plays into the movie's plot. So we have put together all the details about how you can watch KIMI and where it's available for streaming.

Is KIMI Streaming online?

KIMI is currently available for streaming on HBO Max. It was released on the service on February 10, 2022.

Is KIMI in Movie Theaters?

KIMI is getting a digital-only release through HBO Max and will not be screened at the theaters.

When Will KIMI Arrive on DVD or VOD?

There is no official news from the production companies or distributors of KIMI yet on whether the movie will be available on VOD or not. There might or might not be a Blu-ray and DVD release for the same. DVDs and Blu-rays are usually released in about three to four months from the premiere. So, if it does get a physical media release, the same would also apply to KIMI. But for now, your only option to watch the movie is on HBO Max.

Can You Watch KIMI Without HBO Max?

Sadly, no. You can only watch KIMI by streaming it on HBO Max. The streaming platform is available with a subscription. You can choose from two membership plans for HBO Max. The basic one comes for $9.99 per month, which includes ads, and the premium one, without ads, comes for $14.99 per month.

You can also avail yourself of the free one-week trial of the streaming channel through Hulu. The HBO Max app is also available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and most mobile and smart TV platforms.

Watch The KIMI Trailer

The trailer of KIMI is just what you would expect from a thriller like this. The clip opens with our protagonist, Angela Childs, and her voice-activated assistant KIMI – quite like Siri or Alexa. KIMI is Angela’s end-to-end in-house support. From helping her with information from online searches to getting her therapist appointments, KIMI does everything. The trailer also gives us an overview of Angela’s character. She is agoraphobic and works as a data stream interpreter who comes across a recording of some kind of a violent crime, in one of her streams. She suspects murder and tries to report it, but faces resistance from everywhere. In her pursuit of truth and justice, Angela ends up in danger.

What Is KIMI about?

The official synopsis from HBO Max reads: “What if every breath, every sound, every moment was recorded? From Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh comes KIMI, an original thriller starring Zoë Kravitz.”

The fact that we are constantly heard, seen, and observed by the big tech companies, is not really a surprise anymore, though it still feels creepy. KIMI deals with what happens when consumers, on the receiving end of such monitoring, decide to take control back into their hands. This thriller movie is not just proof of how far we have come in sacrificing our privacy to technology but also how aggressive these companies are becoming to keep control over their consumers.

KIMI is set in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in Seattle, where Angela Childs is a tech professional, who also happens to suffer from agoraphobia. She stays within the confines of her apartment with her digital assistant KIMI, who helps her with everything she needs virtually. Angela’s job is to translate and analyze data streams that she receives on her high-end system.

One day at work, she hears an audio stream that sounds like a murder happening. When Angela tries to report the crime and later tells her boss, she faces a lot of obstacles and the viciousness of bureaucracy, which also makes things dangerous for her. She then takes matters into her own hands and tries to find the truth. But doing that means fighting her phobia and stepping out of the house, into the streets filled with protestors and homeless people in the middle of a pandemic.

How Is KIMI's Critical Reception?

On its release, KIMI has been well-received among fans and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes rates it an average of 7.30 out of 10 with 91% positive reviews from critics. On Metacritic, the thriller movie has a score of 79 out of 100.

As Collider's own Ross Bonaime puts it in his review of the movie, “KIMI is a story of terrifying power of tech companies and social media”. Here’s a quick look at the review, which might make you want to add this movie to your thriller watchlist:

“KIMI is largely told in isolation, not just because of Angela’s story, but because of COVID restrictions, and yet, Soderbergh’s latest doesn’t feel restrained by this. KIMI is constantly evolving in ways that make this story exciting and fresh as it goes along. At first, it seems like Soderbergh might be setting up a Hitchcock-esque thriller with a tech twist, as Angela snoops on her neighbors across the street. But then, Soderbergh shifts KIMI into a more straightforward suspense story, followed by a conclusion that feels very much like an homage to Home Alone, with its reliance on power tools and an appearance by Devin Ratray.”

