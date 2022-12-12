Step into another time. Bestselling author Octavia E. Butler's (Parable of the Sower) time-traveling epic novel, Kindred, is finally getting the prestige television drama treatment. The FX on Hulu series is taking on the sprawling story of a 21st-century Black woman pulled back in time to the 1800s where she finds herself living during the Antebellum South on a plantation, and she must figure out how to return to the present day.

When Butler’s novel was published in 1979 it became a bestseller that remains popular today and is considered a classic. Regarded as one of the greatest science-fiction novels of all time, it also includes elements of social commentary, gender construct, and horror. In the upcoming adaptation, the series follows aspiring writer Dana Franklin as she jumps back and forth between the Antebellum South and the present day as she discovers an inexplicable link between herself and her ancestors who ran a tobacco farm.

Mallori Johnson stars as Dana Franklin. A graduate of Julliard, Kindred marks Johnson's first starring role after having a supporting role in the Apple TV+ original, WeCrashed. Micah Stock (Escape at Dannemora) co-stars as Dana’s husband, Kevin Franklin. Witnessing his wife’s strange nightmares and sleepwalking, he witnesses her sudden disappearance and must grapple with what to do. David Alexander Kaplan (Stranger Things) co-stars as Dana’s young ancestor, Rufus Weylin, who is the catalyst for the entire story as he pulls Dana into his world.

Actor Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) is playing Rufus’s cruel father, Thomas Weylin, owner and master of the tobacco farm Dana travels back to. The rest of the cast features Sheria Irving (The Good Wife) as Olivia, a free Black woman in the 19th century, Gayle Rankin (GLOW) as Rufus’s mother, Margaret Weylin, and Austin Smith (Hamilton) as Luke, an enslaved foreman on the Weylin farm. Kindred is adapted by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Everybody), who serves as the writer and showrunner of the series. He’s co-executive producing alongside Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) and Ari Handel (Black Swan) of Protozoa Pictures, Joe Weisberg (The Americans), Joel Fields (The Patient), Courtney Lee-Mitchell, and Jules Jackson. Janicza Bravo (Zola) and Alonso Alvarez (Snowfall) each serve as directors on the series.

A highly anticipated limited series thanks to the critically acclaimed novel, here’s how to watch the science-fiction drama.

Watch the Time-Traveling Trailer for Kindred

Nightmares become all too real in the trailer for Kindred. Set in 2022 versus the novel’s 1976 setting, young married couple Dana and Kevin are adjusting to living in their new house in Los Angeles when Dana begins suffering from nightmares which then evolves into time-travel. The trailer is a pulsing, thrilling two minutes of jumping back and forth between the present day and the 19th century, where Dana becomes enslaved on her ancestors’ farm. Rescuing her white ancestor Rufus from near-drowning, Dana then sprints across rivers and woods to escape, but lands back in her living room where she discovers that what’s happening to her is terrifyingly real. If the trailer indicates anything, it’s that the upcoming adaptation promises to be one of the most enthralling and exciting new shows of the year.

When and Where to Watch Kindred

Kindred is an FX original premiering exclusively on Hulu, Tuesday, December 13. In a rare move, all eight episodes of the limited series will be released at once. Hulu offers various subscriptions, including an ad-supported plan for $7.99/ month and an ad-free plan for experience for $14.99/month.

What is Kindred About?

While the upcoming FX series is updating the story and the setting to the present day, Butler’s novel begins in 1976 when Dana Franklin is drawn back into the Antebellum South and wakes up on a plantation where she must learn to survive as an enslaved woman while protecting her white ancestor, Rufus. Now set in 2022, Dana is a 26-year-old aspiring television writer in Los Angeles starting to get her life on track when she begins time traveling and discovers that while she’s gone for what seems like hours in the past, it’s only seconds in the present. As she continuously goes back and forth between the past and present day when her husband helplessly awaits her return, Dana must decide whether the young Rufus is worth saving as she learns more about who he is.

More Titles Like Kindred to Stream

Antebellum (2020) - Clearly inspired by Butler’s groundbreaking novel, the 2020 horror film Antebellum is set in the present day and follows a Black woman who finds herself enslaved in the Antebellum South where she must fight to escape. Janelle Monáe leads the cast as sociologist turned acclaimed novelist Veronica Henley, and after getting kidnapped at a book promotion event, she winds up on a plantation in the 19th century, but it isn’t all that it seems. A gripping, unpredictable ride, Antebellum has a shocking twist for an ending as Veronica pieces together what ties the old world she’s trapped into the new world.

Looper (2012) - Family is a complicated thing, it’s even more complicated when time travel is involved. Yet another science-fiction time travel film clearly taking inspiration from Kindred, Looper stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis as Joe and Old Joe, respectively. Rian Johnson (Knives Out) writes and directs the film, which is set in a dystopian future where the mob accesses time travel to commit murders by sending their victims into the past to be killed by hitmen known as loopers. Joe is one such looper, and things get complicated when his future self, Old Joe, is sent back in time and ordered to be killed. A thoughtful, action-packed thriller, Looper is undoubtedly one of the best science-fiction films of the 21st century thanks to Levitt and Willis’s performances and Johnson’s script.

Alice (2022) - Keke Palmer is Alice, and Alice is out for revenge. Loosely inspired by the story of Mae Louise Parker, the action thriller Alice follows the titular character as an enslaved woman on a Georgia plantation in the 19th century who escapes only to find out that the year is 1973. Hitching a ride from truck driver Frank, played by Common, he helps acclimate her to the real world as she tries to convince him of what happened to her. To help her adjust, Common introduces her to the movies of legendary Blaxploitation action star, Pam Grier, and she inspires Alice to return to the plantation to exact revenge once and for all.

Shining Girls (2022) - For a fantastic limited series about a time traveling murder mystery, try the Apple TV+ original, Shining Girls. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars as Chicago Sun-Times archivist Kirby Mazrachi, and she’s struggling with the near-death experience of being violently attacked years earlier by an unknown assailant. Suffering from PTSD, Kirby is an unreliable narrator as people and places around her continuously shift and change, making it hard for the audience and for her to tell what’s real. When she stumbles upon another murder in the Chicago Sun-Times archives from decades earlier that’s eerily similar to her assault, she goes down a wild rabbit hole with the help of reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) as they hunt down a time-traveling serial killer over the course of several decades in Chicago.