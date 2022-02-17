Find out how to watch this exciting new horror-comedy from Matthew Gray Gubler and Richard Bates Jr.!

Movies about covens are nothing new in Hollywood. Suspiria, Rosemary's Baby, and The Witches of Eastwick are just some movies from over the last few decades that have been released to either critical or commercial acclaim (sometimes both). However, writer/director Richard Bates Jr. (Excision) and actor Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) will continue to expand on this niche yet affluent sub-genre with their latest feature-length collaboration King Knight. The film stars Gubler as Thorn, the high priest of a new age witch coven who goes on a journey of self-discovery after his wife and priestess Willow, played by Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), makes some shocking discoveries about his past.

Other actors who will appear in the film include Andy Milonakis (Waiting...), Kate Comer (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Johnny Pemberton (In the Loop), Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul), Nelson Franklin (Veep), Emily Chang (The Vampire Diaries), Ronnie Gene Blevins (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Swati Kapila (The Big Bang Theory), Shane Brady (Ballers), AnnaLynne McCord (Excision), Barbara Crampton (You're Next), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), and Ray Wise (Twin Peaks).

If this movie sounds at all interesting, we've created a handy guide that will answer all the questions you may have about watching King Knight, including where you can watch and when it's available to stream.

Watch the King Knight Trailer

The first teaser for King Knight was released on August 5, 2021, showing off a trippy montage of all the hilarious hijinks that will ensue within the film.

An official trailer was released on January 21, 2022, showcasing more of the film's emotional stakes while also emphasizing its moments of dry humor from being part of a coven.

When Was King Knight Released?

Image via XYZ Films

King Knight first premiered at Fantasia Film Festival on August 8, 2021, and received the Bronze Audience Award for Best European / North-South American Feature. It was also screened at the Toronto After Dark Festival on October 15, 2021.

The film's distribution rights were eventually bought by XYZ Films, who gave it a release date of February 17, 2022, for both theaters and video on demand.

Is King Knight in Theaters?

Image via Fantasia

Even though King Knight was already in the UK in October, the film will officially make its way to US theaters on February 17, 2022.

Considering that the movie was independently released and received little-to-no word-of-mouth after it premiered, King Knight will likely not screen in many theaters when it hits the states, so click here to check if the film is playing near you.

When Will King Knight Be Released on Digital or VOD?

Image via King Knight LLC

King Knight will be available to rent and own on several video on-demand services, such as Apple TV and Vudu, starting February 17, 2021, the same day that it hits theaters, and is currently available to pre-order. This viewing method is great for anyone who either doesn't live near a theater playing the film or doesn't feel comfortable going to a movie theater while the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening.

Will King Knight Stream Online?

Image via King Knight LLC

No, King Knight will not be available to stream online the same day as theaters. However, the film is an under-the-radar indie movie with a presumably limited theatrical release, so that's not to say it won't be available to stream somewhere in the coming months.

What Is King Knight About?

Image via XYZ Films

While King Knight may sound like a funny movie about witches at first glance, Bates told CBR shortly before the film's US release that there's more to it than what's on the surface:

"The idea is, I'm not going to try and change anyone's mind. I'm not going to preach to them about Wiccans. I'm not going to take a reverential approach, in the sense that like, this is who you should be, this is the only way to treat them... No one likes when they're being told how to feel. Instead, they're just shown these lovely, caring people. So they're more open to thinking about things that way."

There's also an official plot synopsis in case you want to learn more about the film:

KING KNIGHT is an outsider’s outsider comedy starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Angela Sarafyan as Thorn and Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in a small California community. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn’s past, their lives are thrown into turmoil in this kooky, clever treat, decked with a wild cast that includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord.

How Did King Knight Fare With Critics?

Image via King Knight LLC

Anyone who is still unsure about seeing King Knight will be happy to know that it's scoring pretty well with critics. The film currently holds a 78% aggregate review score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside the critics consensus, "King Knight's humor doesn't always land, but viewers who can pick up the movie's sweetly strange wavelength will be glad they tuned in."

Here's an excerpt from Chad Collins' review on Dread Central:

King Knight is liable to be one of the most unusual offerings from this year’s Fantasia Festival. It’s genre-adjacent, with smatterings of occult imagery and indie insight, and ventures into hypnotic, hallucinatory territory without ever going fully off the rails. For all its diverse elements, however, it’s uncommonly endearing. For all the Pagan hijinks and desert trips– in more ways than one– there’s a sweet, inconspicuous heart under the surface. King Knight isn’t quite royalty, but with more work just like this, Richard Bates Jr. himself might be soon.

What Did Richard Bates Jr. Say About Re-teaming with Matthew Gray Gubler?

Image via XYZ Films

For those who don't know, King Knight marks Richard Bates Jr.'s fourth feature-length collaboration with Matthew Gray Gubler. When asked about the most fun part of working with the 500 Days of Summer actor once again, Bates had this say:

"The fact of the matter is, he's one of my best friends. It's a lot of work making a movie and when you're working with people you are friends with, it's just so much more fun. When I put this together, I kind of had a feeling that he would make a really good Thorn. I called him to ask if he'd do it, and he said, 'Sure' and I went from there."

