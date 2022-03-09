Everything you need to know about Kung Fu Season 2 in order to watch the new installment.

Kung Fu Season 2 is coming in hot! The CW series went off with a bang when it premiered in 2021, and its first season contained unforgettable heroes and ferocious villains running rampant throughout the streets of San Francisco and Chinatown.

Following Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as she protects her city and family using her training in the martial arts and her skills as a fierce fighter.

After training at the Shoalin monastery for three years in lieu of finishing college, Nicky returns home only to find that her city has become infested with criminals and thieves. With the help of her family and friends, Nicky makes it her mission to protect San Francisco while fighting assassins determined to access supernatural weapons that could make them indestructible. With the premiere of the second season imminent, here’s everything you need to know to watch Season 2 of Kung Fu.

When and Where to Watch Kung Fu

Season 2 of Kung Fu will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET. After it airs on the CW, it will be made available to stream exclusively on The CW’s website and app. If you need to catch up on Season 1 before the premiere, Kung Fu can be streamed in its entirety on both The CW and HBO Max. In addition, the series is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.

How Many Episodes Will Kung Fu Season 2 Have?

Kung Fu Season 2 will have a total of 13 episodes. It kicks off with the hour-long premiere episode, “Year of the Tiger: Part 1.” It will then be followed by “Year of the Tiger: Part 2” on Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes are expected to continue airing weekly.

Who Are the Returning Cast of Kung Fu Season 2?

First things first, let’s start with the Shen family. All the Shen family members will be returning for Season 2 as part of the main cast, and we will find them in Chinatown where they own the family-run restaurant, Harmony Dumplings. All living under one roof, the only change-up will consist of Nicky’s sister, Althea, who is moving in with her new husband, Dennis Soong (Tony Chung).

The Shen Family consists of Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Shannan Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Le Shen, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Alongside the Shen family, Eddie Liu is returning to the main cast as Henry Yan, a trained martial artist and Nicky’s boyfriend. Gavin Stenhouse will reprise his role as Evan Hartley, the assistant district attorney and Nicky’s ex-boyfriend. Vanessa Kai is slated to continue on as Nicky’s deceased Shifu and mentor, Pei-Ling Zhang.

With various villains constantly breathing down Nicky's neck, it’s hard to keep track of them, so let's review. Actress Yvonna Chapman will be returning as the vicious assassin, Zhilan. Chapman was cast in a recurring role for the first season, but she has now been elevated to a main cast member for season two. Kee Chan is also reprising his role as the wealthy billionaire and criminal, Russell Tan. Tan is the father of Kerwin Tan, portrayed by Ludi Lin in season one, and in the season finale it’s revealed that Kerwin is still alive despite Zhilan’s attempt at killing him. It’s unclear what role Kerwin will play in the upcoming season and what his recovery time will look like, but his father is out for blood and vengeance.

Who Are the New Recurring Cast of Kung Fu Season 2?

Kung Fu is broadening its horizons with various new cast members added to the Season 2 line-up. Actress Vanessa Yao has been cast in a recurring role as Nicky’s cousin, Mia. This is a major reveal, as Mia’s existence was only hinted at in the last few seconds of Season 1 and her face was obscured from the camera. Russell Tan disclosed on the phone she’s the descendant of both a Warrior and a Guardian, and with Yao’s casting, it’s been confirmed that she’s the daughter of Nicky’s deceased aunt and former Warrior, Mei-Xue.

Annie Q. has been cast in a recurring role as the daughter of Russell Tan, Juliette Tan. Like her brother, Kerwin, expect her to have a few tricks up her sleeves as she navigates her father’s criminal enterprise. JB Tadena has been cast in a recurring role as Sebastian, a new chef at Mei-Le and Jin Shen’s restaurant, Harmony Dumplings, where he’ll help shake things up to keep the restaurant alive.

Watch the Kung Fu Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Season 2 of Kung Fu is almost solely focused on Nicky and the discovery of her cousin, Mia. Destined to have a showdown at some point, they meet during the Season 2 premiere and are shown fighting while Mia keeps her identity hidden thanks to wearing a mask while she ambushes Nicky. Confounded by the mysterious new Warrior, Nicky implores Mia to reveal her identity as she throws punches and dodges kicks, unaware that her Aunt Mei-Le had a child.

Russell Tan is also on the move throughout the trailer and is working hard on expanding his criminal enterprise. As Evan discovered during the Season 1 finale, now that Tan has bought up massive amounts of property and political support, he will be very difficult to take down. His main target is Nicky as she’s one of the few people who can bring him down, and he’s counting on Mia to help him fight her off in pursuit of the eight weapons and Bian Ge. Get ready for Season 2, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

What Is Kung Fu Season 2 About?

Things were just cooling down when Kung Fu aired its Season 1 finale back in July 2021. Nicky Shen had come out victorious after reclaiming the eight weapons and banished Bian Ge by returning its powers back into the world. Russell Tan is sure to try and reclaim the eight weapons in Season 2, which consist of the Sword of Liang Daiyu, Shuang Gou, the Dagger, the Axe, the Meteor Hammer, the Crossbow, the Short Sword, and the Deer Horn Knives. Together, the eight weapons can harness supernatural abilities and unleash Bian Ge, a great power that can bring on transformation. Each weapon is guarded by an appointed Guardian, and only they and Warriors can wield them properly.

In a dramatic standoff at the Forge in China, Nicky beat Zhalin by accessing Bian Ge and Zhilan was then arrested by the police in the aftermath. Upon Nicky’s return to San Francisco, she revealed that all eight weapons have been buried or destroyed and warned that Bian Ge will never truly be gone. This is where Russell Tan comes into the picture, and now that Zhilan is in jail, he will be taking on the role of the lead villain for Season 2.

For Russell Tan, the key to controlling Bian Ge is the discovery of Mia, Nicky’s cousin. Mia appears to be the catalyst for major change in the upcoming season and is sure to cause chaos when the Shen family discover her. It’s imperative for Nicky to get Mia on her side, because if she works for Tan she can become a deadly weapon and help him harness Bian Ge thanks to her bloodline lineage. Tan also already has various politicians and important public figures on his side in addition to buying up a large amount of property throughout San Francisco. Nicky and her family will have their hands full as they attempt to stop him on his quest for control over the city, and they’ll need all the help they can get.

