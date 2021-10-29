Will we be spending our night in Soho at the theatre or on the couch?

Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror film written and directed by Edgar Wright. The film stars Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer who has the strange ability to transport herself to 1966. Once in the past, she’s living the life of a nightclub singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Things aren’t always as glamorous as they seem, and Eloise’s life starts to fall apart in both the past and future.

Last Night in Soho is Edgar Wright’s eighth film and his first straightforward venture in the horror genre. The film is highly entertaining and a visual marvel, and while the movie does have horror elements, it’s an Edgar Wright film through and through. Wright is a visionary whose style oozes out from every one of his projects. The way he uses zoom-ins and quick cuts to suck the viewer into a scene. Or how he uses lighting to set the tone are standouts in all of his films, but Last Night in Soho is different.

Wright is known for his witty and comedic writing, especially in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Shaun of the Dead. With Last Night in Soho being his first real venture outside of comedy, his stylistic choices now have new meaning. Instead of the close-up shots being used for humor, they’re now used to express a sense of unease and dread. Compile that with the incredible performances of Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, and you have the magnificent film on your hands. Last Night in Soho will soon be released worldwide, so we’re here to answer every question you have about how to watch the film.

Last Night in Soho will hit theaters on October 29th, 2021. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released on September 25th, 2020. Unfortunately, like most films, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay, resulting in the movie being pushed to April 23rd, 2021. The film was moved one more time before landing on the October 29th release date.

Will Last Night in Soho Be Streaming or on VOD?

As we reach the end of 2021 and most markets have reopened theaters, we see more movies return to the big screen. Last Night in Soho will only be available in theaters during its initial release. Like all films, it will be available for purchase after its run in theaters, but don’t expect to see it at home any time soon.

Last Night in Soho is a Focus Features film, which means we can actually look to Wright's last film for a general idea of how long you might have to wait to see it on VOD. Focused released Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers back in June, before the film was available to rent and purchase online in August, and eventually available on Digital and Blu-ray in September. The film is not yet available on a streaming service. With studios reacting to box office performance and adjusting distribution plans in a tighter window than ever before, we can't expect Last Night in Soho to follow the exact same schedule, but it's a handy recent example of how Focus is handling their theatrical debuts.

Be sure to bookmark this space because we'll keep this article updated with all the latest news on when you can watch Last Night at Soho at home.

The Best Edgar Wright Films to Watch at Home Right Now

If you’re looking for more of Edgar Wright’s films to watch after Last Night in Soho, we have a list of four films for you to check out.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Available for purchase on all digital stores.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is based on a comic book series of the same name and is a romantic comedy starring Michael Cera as the lead, Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Romona Flowers, Scott’s (soon to be) girlfriend. For Scott to have a chance with Romona, he must first defeat her seven exes.

What makes Scott Pilgrim such a great film is the hyper-stylized tone and visuals Wright uses. It’s presented almost like a video game with the way he uses health bars during fights. The film’s world is ridiculous but still so endearing. It also features an incredible cast of characters making Scott Pilgrim an underrated gem.

The Three Flavours of Cornetto Trilogy

All three films are available for purchase on every digital store.

Here, we have not one, two, but three films! The Cornetto trilogy is an anthology series co-written by Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg. The films are connected by the cornetto ice cream flavors that tie them together.

Shaun of the Dead

The first film is Shaun of the Dead, a 2004 romantic zombie comedy that stars Simon Pegg as Shaun, a man attempting to focus on his life as he deals with family drama in the middle of a zombie uprising. The film’s sense of humor is so strong that it makes the film a borderline parody. However, Wright knows how to find the right balance and keeps the wit and gore in perfect harmony.

Shaun of the Dead is a Zombie film with tons of laughs and blood, and that’s all anyone could ever want. The film features the strawberry-flavored cornetto ice cream because of the blood and gore present in the movie.

Hot Fuzz

The next film is Hot Fuzz. Released in 2007, Hot Fuzz is a buddy cop action-comedy. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost return as new characters and play police officers who investigate a series of murders. Danny Butterman (Frost) grew up in the area while Nicholas Angel (Pegg) is an outsider, accustomed to the fast-paced lifestyle of London.

Much like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz could have easily felt like a parody, but Pegg and Wright’s writing and directing make sure things never feel forced. The film takes the action movie genre and creates an entirely different experience. The film features some great jokes and unforgettable moments. Also, if you’re keeping track of the ice cream references, Hot Fuzz features the original blue cornetto because the film is all about law enforcement.

The World’s End

Lastly, we have The World’s End, a 2013 science-fiction apocalyptic comedy. Gary King (Pegg) is a 40-year-old who's dying to take another stab at an epic pub crawl, something he previously attempted two decades earlier. He drags his reluctant buddies back to their hometown and sets out for a night of heavy drinking. The problem is that the world is in the middle of an apocalyptic event.

Gary is a person who never got his life together, and the world isn’t waiting for him to do so. The World’s End is tragic in a way because it’s a character study. What is the meaning of friendship, and what does it mean to finally grow up? The movie still has the humor and weirdness you’ve come to expect from these films, but this time it takes its themes a little more seriously. If you forgot this was the final film of the cornetto trilogy, don’t worry. The film features mint chip ice cream which represents “little green men,” a tribute to the science-fiction genre that inspired the film.

