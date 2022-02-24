The Law & Order universe will be expanding once again, or more accurately, putting itself back to rights when the program returns for Season 21, after an abrupt cancellation in 2010. Yes, the original Law & Order that built an empire is back on NBC beginning Thursday, February 24 at 8/7c.

If you’ve ever channel-surfed on a Sunday afternoon, you’ve probably come across an L&O marathon. It is the granddaddy of the Law & Order universe, which includes (but is not limited to) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, Organized Crime, and Los Angeles. The premise is simple but compelling. As the celebrated show's intro explains:

“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories.”

Characters use fun phrases like 'perp,' '1PP,' and 'collar.' (That's 'perpetrator,' 'One Police Plaza,' and 'apprehend' for you civilian-types). Detectives make corny jokes—especially the late, great Lennie Briscoe (RIP Jerry Orbach)—witnesses are perpetually unphased by police questioning, and, in the end, someone always breaks on the stand. And for 20 years, it was some of the best programming on television, earning 50 Emmy nominations and producing 456 episodes.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” creator and producer Dick Wolf said in the statement about the show's revival. “This is mine.”

Viewers won't need much of a primer—each episode stands on its own. Once an L&O franchise has been up and running, there can be some long-running storylines, but after 11 years off the air, we will most likely be starting fresh. So here's everything we know about Law & Order Season 21 and how you can watch it.

Related:TV’s Best Detective Duos of the 21st Century, Ranked

Where and When to Watch Law & Order Season 21: Live TV and Streaming

Image via NBC

Law & Order Season 21, Episode 1, premieres on February 24, at 8/7c on NBC. You can catch it streaming on Peacock the next day with a premium subscription account, as well as on Hulu. In case you don't have a subscription to the streaming service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and $49.99 for the annual subscription.

Who's Back in Law & Order Season 21?

Image via NBC

Most notably, the gravely voice of reason Sam Waterston will be returning to the courtroom as District Attorney Jack McCoy. Waterston, now 81, has been nominated for three Emmys for his portrayal of the fan-favorite lawyer. The DA has also crossed over to the L&O: SVUniverse on a few occasions. Wolf describes Jack McCoy as "the ultimate conscience of the show, and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90."

Anthony Anderson (black-ish) has signed on for one season to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson, who joined L&O for seasons 18–20, is currently wrapping the eighth and final black-ish season. We last saw Bernard as a junior detective; now that it's 11 years later, he's probably climbed the ropes. Both Anderson, the actor, and Bernard, the character, hail from Compton, CA. Fun fact: In 2006, Anderson appeared as Det. Lucius Blaine on Season 7, Episode 20 of Special Victims Unit.

Related:'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Jennifer Beals Cast in Recurring Role on NBC Spinoff

Who Are the New Faces in Law & Order Season 21?

Image via NBC

Law & Order Season 21 won't see the return of longtime Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, as actor S. Epatha Merkerson is pretty busy portraying Sharon Goodwin on another Dick Wolf-helmed series, Chicago Med. But fans will get to meet Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon, filling Van Buren's departmental shoes. Manheim appeared in three separate L&O episodes in the early 1990s, though none relating to her most recent character. Manheim is best known for her work as Delia Banks on CBS's Ghost Whisperer, Gladys Presley in the 2005 miniseries Elvis, and "Control" on Person of Interest, as well as her Emmy-winning performance as Ellenor Frutt on ABC's The Practice.

Detective Frank Cosgrove played by Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) will serve as Bernard's new partner and round out the L&O's NYPD triumvirate. Donovan has also appeared on the series as previous one-off characters: Season 17's "Good Faith" as Jacob Reese in 2007 and Eddie Nicodos back in 1995 for Season 6's "Jeopardy". His other notable roles include Robert F. Kennedy in Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar and John F. Kennedy in Rob Reiner's LBJ. He has also had a recurring role in Season 2 of Fargo.

Over in the DA's office, we'll meet Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Senior Prosecutorial Assistant Nathan Price. Dancy has had prominent roles in shows like The Path and the Channel 4 miniseries Elizabeth I. He's also been in movies like Black Hawk Down, Ella Enchanted, The Jane Austen Book Club, and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) has been cast as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, following in the footsteps of other notable women who have held the role, including Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Röhm, and Carey Lowell. Halevi's previous credits include Good Girls Revolt, Why Women Kill, and New Girl.

Related:The 25 Best Episodes of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Where to Watch Law & Order Seasons 1-20?

Image via NBC

If you're planning on watching previous seasons of Law & Order before you get into the revival, it's going to be a little complicated. No streaming platform has all 20 previous seasons of the show available at the moment. At the time of publication, you can stream Seasons 13-20 on Peacock and iTunes. Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon have Seasons 1-2 and 16-20 available for digital purchase. So it is going to take a bit of work but you can revisit the show ahead of the revival if you plan it right.

Watch the Law & Order Season 21 Trailer

You can watch the trailer for Law & Order Season 21 above to get you into the mood for the hit show's long-awaited revival.

Christopher Meloni Teases Benson & Stabler's Tense Reunion on 'Law & Order: SVU' What can fans expect when Olivia and Elliot reunite?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email