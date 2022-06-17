We all had our favorite toys growing up that we’d go on the craziest adventures with. If Pixar’s beloved franchise Toy Story taught me anything, it’s that our toys had some without us too! Across four films, we got to learn about some of the toys’ dramatic backstories, one of which was space ranger Buzz Lightyear. Where did the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy and his backstory come from though? With Pixar’s latest film Lightyear, we’ll discover the "real life" origin story of the man behind the iconic toy, the titular test pilot/astronaut Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans (aka Captain America).

Directed by Angus MacLane, and written by MacLane and Jason Headly, Lightyear follows Buzz after he and his crew have been marooned on a dangerous alien planet. During a test flight to hopefully reach Earth and get help for the crew, Buzz is flung 62 years into the future. Not only is he now time-displaced and stranded on an unknown planet (again!), a terrifying robot named Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) is also attempting to take over the universe. Helping Buzz to save the universe, defeat Zurg, and return home, are a ragtag trio of soldiers; Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi), and Darby Steel (Dale Soules).

Here's how you can watch this brand-new animated movie featuring everyone's favorite space ranger!

Watch the Lightyear Trailer

If you want a sneak peek at Lightyear before it comes, you’re in luck because Pixar has released a number of trailers you can check out. The first trailer, set to David Bowie’s song "Starman", teases the epic scope of Buzz’s time-traveling and space-exploring adventure, while the second has a bigger focus on highlighting Buzz’s new allies. Both trailers feature a number of neat Toy Story easter eggs that just make us even more excited about this movie. It looks like Pixar could have another massive hit on their hands, so the only real question is when we can see it!

Is Lightyear in Movie Theaters?

In the United States, Lightyear is currently scheduled to come out exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 17, 2022. The runtime is yet to be confirmed, but according to IMDB, it will be about 100 minutes.

Lightyear will be Pixar’s first theatrically released film since Onward in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that unlike their previous three films, Soul, Luca, and Turning Red, which were released directly on Disney+, you’ll have to wait a while before Lightyear is released on the streaming service.

When and Where Will Lightyear Be Streaming Online?

Despite the exclusive theatrical debut, Disney+ is the home of all Pixar films, and this is where you’ll find Lightyear once it's available for streaming. There is currently no confirmed date for its Disney+ release. However, following the pattern of recent releases like Shang-Chi and Eternals, these films both appeared on Disney+ between two and three and a half months after their theatrical release dates. It is likely that Lightyear could fall into a similar timeframe.

Will Lightyear Arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray?

For those waiting for a DVD or Blu-ray release, Pixar’s most recent film Turning Red, which was first released in March 2022, became available on home media in May. Seeing this two-month timeframe, Lightyear could similarly be released on home media roughly in mid-to-late August.

How to Watch Previous Pixar Films

Whether you’re already a life-long Pixar fan, or you want to catch up on their impressive library of animated movies before Lightyear, they can all be found streaming on Disney+. Incredibly creative and entertaining for all ages, there are so many to choose from, but you can read about some of their best below:

Toy Story (four films): With Lightyear being a spinoff of this treasured franchise, these would be great to rewatch or see for the first time! The series follows a group of toys belonging to a boy named Andy. Little does Andy know, his toys are secretly alive, living out their own lives when he’s not around. The first film focuses on Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) and his rocky relationship with Andy’s new favorite toy Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). As the series goes on, more toys get their turn in the spotlight as their adventures continually up the stakes and become so much more emotional.

The Incredibles (two films): The Parr family is far from your average suburban family. Husband and wife, Bob (Craig T. Nelson) and Helen (Holly Hunter), used to be superheroes known as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl! Unfortunately, superheroes are banned from public affairs, so they struggle to live ordinary lives and leave their hero days behind. Making matters more complicated, their children Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Spencer Fox) are developing powers too, which are becoming increasingly difficult to hide. However, when a new supervillain threat emerges, the family is tested to their limits as they must embrace their superhero identities once again, or for the first time.

Ratatouille: Set in Paris, Ratatouille tells the story of a rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) with a deep passion for cooking. After getting separated from his family, Remy winds up meeting a garbage boy named Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) who works at one of the city’s most popular restaurants. Inspired by Chef Gusteau (Brad Garrett), the restaurant’s owner, Remy works his culinary magic in the kitchen with Linguini’s help as the two begin forging a very unusual bond.

Wall-E: On an uninhabitable Earth in 2805, a lonely trash-compacting robot named Wall-E (Ben Burtt) tries to clean up all the rubbish humanity left behind. Wall-E’s life changes forever when a starship probe arrives, containing a robot named EVE (Elissa Knight). Wall-E immediately falls in love with EVE, but EVE quickly returns to space once their mission is over. Devastated, Wall-E decides to follow EVE into space, leading to many surprising discoveries about what humans have been doing since leaving Earth.

Up: Elderly widower Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner) is very attached to the home where he shared most of his life with his late wife Ellie. When he learns he’ll be forced out of the house, Carl decides to fulfill a promise he made to Ellie and move his house to Paradise Falls in South America. How? By attaching thousands of balloons to the top of his house and flying there! Along for the adventure is Russell (Jordan Nagai), an eight-year-old "Wilderness Explorer" who wants to earn a badge for assisting the elderly. Together, the two do everything they can to complete Carl’s promise to Ellie, even as a dangerous hunter named Charles Muntz (Christopher Plummer) crosses their path.