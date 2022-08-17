The idea of a multiverse isn't one explored by a lot of filmmakers outside the realms of comic books and science fiction. Look Both Ways attempts to do just that - look at both ways the life of a young woman could have played out. Multiple award-winning director Wanuri Kahiu who has a knack for stretching your imaginations is behind the cameras for this Netflix project. A recipient of several African Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and, Best Screenplay for the Kenyan drama film Whisper. Kahiu is also the brains behind the first Kenyan film to screen at the Cannes Films Festival Rafiki.

The film follows the life of soon-to-be college graduate Natalie who reaches a defining point in her life when an intended fun hookup with a college friend leads to her taking a pregnancy test at a party. Her future is dependent on the result of this test. Look Both Ways shows how Natalie's life diverges into two parallel realities and takes a look at where her life ends notwithstanding the outcome of the test. If the result of her test is negative, she is off to Los Angeles with her best friend to take a job under her idol and icon Lucy Galloway. If her test turns out to be positive, Natalie would move back to her hometown of Austin, Texas with Gabe where she would start a family.

Riverdale alumnus Lili Reinhart plays the lead role of Natalie. She is known for her role as Betty Cooper in Riverdale and as Annabelle in the crime comedy-drama film Hustlers. Joining her in the Netflix original is Luke Wilson as Natalie’s Dad and Aisha Dee who plays the role of Natalie's lifelong best friend. Aisha Dee is famous for her role as Kat Edison in The Bold Type. Andrea Savage is another member of the cast and plays the role of Natalie's mom. She is popular for her role as Andrea Warren in the TV series I’m Sorry. The rest of the cast includes Nia Long, David Corenswet, and Danny Ramirez.

Is Look Both Ways Streaming Online?

Yes! Look Both Ways is set to start streaming on Netflix on August 17, 2022. So you'll be able to watch the film from the comfort of your own home.

Can I Watch Look Both Ways Without A Netflix Subscription?

Unfortunately, if you don't have a Netflix subscription, you're out of luck if you wanted to watch Look Both Ways. If you're looking to sign up for the ever-popular streaming service, plans go from $9.99 to $19.99 a month.

Watch the Official Trailer for Look Both Ways

The intriguing new trailer for Netflix's Look Both Ways introduces viewers to the two alternating worlds of Natalie. The trailer starts with Natalie taking two pregnancy tests on the night of her graduation. Things take a unique turn as the results of the tests are not revealed, and Natalie’s life is split into two parallel realities. She then gets to experience what life she would have if the pregnancy test was positive and if it was negative. The trailer then progresses on to show Natalie trying to find the work-life balance of being a single mother in Austin, while also pursuing a career. In the alternate world, Natalie is off to L.A to chase her dreams of working in showbiz and comes in contact with an incredibly charming actor who she hits it off with immediately.

What is Look Both Ways About?

Here is the official synopsis for Look Both Ways:

“On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself.”

More Films Like Look Both Ways That You Can Watch

Chemical Hearts - Richard Tanne’s penchant for grandiose storytelling is on display in this young adult romance film. Chemical Hearts follows the story of a boy who considers himself a hopeless romantic despite the fact he has never been in love before. Rather than seeking love out, Henry Page (Austin Abrams) focuses a large chunk of his energy on scoring good grades with the hopes of getting into a decent college and becoming the chief editor of the school newspaper. All that is suddenly put on the back burner when Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) walks into his first-period class, and the pair struck an immediate connection after they were both chosen to edit the school newspaper. After the novelty of first meeting her has worn off, Henry quickly realizes that there is something fundamentally wrong with her past life, and wants nothing more than to fix it by helping her put the pieces of her former life together.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between - From the producers of the To All the Boys franchise comes this charming teen romantic comedy. The film is based on Jennifer E. Smith’s young adult novel and focuses on the pact made by high school sweethearts Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) to break up before college. On their last evening as a couple, Claire and Aidan find themselves reminiscing and retracing the steps of their relationship which leads them to familiar and noticeable landmarks, unpredicted places which cause them to question certain things. The couple soon finds themselves asking if a high school love could go all the way and last forever.

I Want You Back - This Amazon original is directed by Jason Orley and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. I Want You Back centers on Emma (Jenny Slate) and Peter (Charlie Day), who were on the precipice of the life they had always wanted - a house in a nice suburban neighborhood, marriage, and kids. That all changes when the pair who are in their thirties are suddenly dumped by their respective partners and on the brink of missing out on their happily ever after. With the possibility of aching loneliness fast approaching, they soon realize their shared jealousy and inability to move forward and conceive a devious and sinister plan to end their partners' respective relationships - with the hopes of a last-ditch attempt to win them back.