The Lord of The Rings movie series rocked the film industry in the early 2000s, grossing nearly $3 billion at the box office and winning a total of 17 Oscars – a record the trilogy still holds to this day! Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s series showed that a fantasy film can be a huge success if done right. The Hobbit trilogy, a prequel series that grazed the silver screen a decade later, may not have been as great as its predecessor, but it is still amazing in its own right.

The enormous popularity of the Tolkien franchise ensured that fans will get to return to the world of Middle-earth in the near future. Their dreams came to life when Amazon announced a multi-season The Lord of The Rings TV series back in 2017. More details about the show have come to light over the years, one of the most shocking facts being the budget of the TV adaptation – a staggering $465 million! That is far more than the budget of Game of Thrones, and will make it the most expensive TV show ever filmed.

Season 1 of Amazon’s Lord of The Rings series will debut on September 2, 2022. With about a year left, it’s high time to revisit Middle-earth so we can be ready when the show is finally here. We’ve got two lists for you here, first in order of release date, and the second one in chronological order of events, to make the viewings a bit easier for you. You can try any of these and get the most out of your binge-watch.

RELATED: 'Lord of the Rings' Amazon Series: Release Date, Cast, Season 2 & Everything We Know So Far

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – December 19, 2001

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – December 18, 2002

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – December 17, 2003

Image via Warner Bros.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – December 14, 2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – December 13, 2013

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies - December 17, 2014

The Hobbit Movies in Chronological Order

Image via Warner Bros.

The Hobbit series was released a decade after The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and serves as its prequel. The films are based on the 1937 novel The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien, and show the adventures of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), Frodo's uncle. So if you want to follow a timeline that’s true to Tolkien’s novels, you should begin with The Hobbit trilogy.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The first movie in The Hobbit trilogy, An Unexpected Journey was a financial success. It grossed over $1.017 billion at the box office, more than The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers. The story begins with an old Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) who begins to write the full story of his adventure that happened 60 years ago. He details how Gandalf (Ian McKellen), realizing his latent thirst for adventure, lures Bilbo to join a group of dwarves to assist them in their quest to enter the Lonely Mountain. It is the same book Frodo is seen continuing in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, making the connection even more interesting.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The second movie in The Hobbit series saw the debut of Smaug, one of the last remaining great dragons of Middle-earth, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film delves deeper into Bilbo's character, as he proves himself to be a brave and reliable ally to the dwarves by retrieving the Arkenstone from the stolen treasures of Smaug. The Desolation of Smaug also surpassed both The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers, grossing $959 million worldwide.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The final movie of the series, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies holds special significance for a number of reasons. It was Ian Holm's and Christopher Lee’s last live-action appearances before their deaths in 2020 and 2015 respectively. Lee played the role of Saruman The White in both the series, and we see his character at full glory in this movie. Conflicts arise between the forces of men, elves, and dwarves, and draw the attention of Sauron's forces, and Bilbo finds himself in the middle of a terrible war. The film ends at a similar note to the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, hence completing Bilbo’s saga.

The Lord of The Rings Movies in Chronological Order

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of The Rings series revolutionized the fantasy genre completely. Directed by Peter Jackson, the films are based on a novel trilogy of the same name, published between 1954 to 1955, written by J. R. R. Tolkien. Chronologically, these movies are placed 60 years after Bilbo's adventure in The Hobbit series, and depict the passing of the Ring of Power to Frodo (Elijah Wood), who now has to set out on his own quest to save the world.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The movie that started it all, and turned The Lord of the Rings into a worldwide phenomenon. Even after several rewatches, the audience can still feel the enthusiasm of Frodo, and his eight companions (who form the Fellowship of the Ring), who begin their journey to Mount Doom in the land of Mordor, the only place where the Ring of Power can be destroyed. It was the fifth highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release, earning $880 million worldwide in its initial release.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Following the story of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers deals with four different storylines. The group is divided after an ambush by the orcs in the last movie, while also missing a key member. Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) continue their journey towards Mordor to destroy the One Ring, meeting and joined by Gollum (Andy Serkis), who Bilbo faced during the events of The Hobbit's story. Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) stumble upon the nation of Rohan on the verge of annihilation and are surprised to meet a resurrected Gandalf. Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) escape from the clutches of the orcs, meet Treebeard the Ent, and plan an attack on Isengard, the fortress of Saruman, with his help.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The final movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Return of the King blew away movie fanatics all over the world. It was a masterpiece, highly acclaimed by both critics and audiences, who considered it to be a landmark in filmmaking and the fantasy film genre. The Return of The King features Middle-earth’s last stand against Sauron. Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli and the rest of the forces of light join together in a seemingly impossible battle against Sauron and his forces in Minas Tirith, to provide Frodo a chance to destroy the One Ring. The epic battles, scores, scenery, and direction is simply breathtaking. No wonder this movie still shares the record for the most Academy Awards won by a single film.

KEEP READING: 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' Is the Best 'Hobbit' Movie Because It's Actually About Bilbo

Share Share Tweet Email

'Shang-Chi' Soars to $21 Million Friday Box Office in Third Weekend The 25th MCU movie is set for a comfortable three-peat.

Read Next