The holiday season is fast approaching, and I've got a sneaky feeling that if you look for it, 'Love Actually' is all around. And it's streaming, too!

Trees are going up, lights are twinkling, and gifts are being wrapped; as the holiday season fast approaches, everyone is looking for that perfect Christmas film. Something funny, something charming, something... chaotic?

Love Actually might just be that film. Directed by Richard Curtis, also known for penning the popular British romcom Notting Hill and the 2013 time-travel flick About Time, this 2003 classic follows an ensemble cast through the hectic few weeks before Christmas. The story was originally written by Curtis as two separate movies, which he then weaved into one narrative. Curtis revealed in an interview that he chose this route after remembering how much he enjoyed the films of Robert Altman and that by meshing these narratives together, he could deal with the lows of love, as well as the highs.

With a star-studded cast, hilarious dialogue, and some truly swoon-worthy moments, Love Actually is the perfect film to cozy down with for the holidays.

What Is Love Actually About?

Love Actually follows ten stories of strangers, friends, lovers, and families as they go about their lives in the run-up to Christmas. The movie is set primarily in London, where most of it was filmed on location, with certain scenes set in France and America.

Each story delves into the intricacies of love, relationships, and heartache, as well as the stress that these relationships can fall under when the holidays roll around. As the movie goes on, we see these stories unravel, and are presented with stories of love from varying points of view: from the Prime Minister to a stay-at-home mum, from an aging rock star to a newly-wed couple.

Eventually, it's Christmas, and all of these loose threads come together. It soon becomes clear that each story is connected as part of a bigger tapestry, making the climax of the film and the struggles each character had to go through to get there all the more heartwarming.

In 2017, a Love Actually sequel was released as a fundraising event for Red Nose Day. The sequel, named Red Nose Day Actually, is a fifteen-minute long short film that quickly catches up with the stars of the original and features much of the original cast. The sequel also stars Patrick Dempsey, who appeared in a newly-created role.

Where Can I Watch Love Actually?

For many, Love Actually is a Christmas classic. If you are ready to cozy up with a hot chocolate and warm blanket to watch the festive favorite, you're in luck: Love Actually is available to stream. You can find Love Actually available to stream on Peacock as well as on AMC+. The film is also available to rent and purchase on your platform of choice.

The film is also available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon.

The film also has screenings in select theaters alongside other Christmas classics. You can check the link below to see if there are showtimes near you.

Who Stars in Love Actually?

Love Actually boasts a star-studded cast, featuring many prominent British stars and cinema veterans. Hugh Grant plays the unlucky-in-love, newly elected Prime Minister David, who introduces the film through a voice-over in which he talks about the scenes of love at the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport.

Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman play married couple Karen and Harry, who seem to be thriving on the surface; however, Harry has a secret flame in the form of his secretary Mia (Heike Makatsch), leading fans to note that Rickman was once again playing a kind of villain.

The movie also stars Keira Knightley as the newly-wed bride Juliet, with Chiwetel Ejiofor starring as her groom, Peter. Their wedding is videotaped by Peter's best friend Mark (Andrew Lincoln), who they both believe to hate Juliet. But, as their story unravels, it is revealed that Mark is actually in love with Juliet, and has been trying to hide it all the while.

Colin Firth stars as writer Jamie, who flees to his French cottage after finding his girlfriend cheating on him at his home in London. While staying at the cottage and working diligently on his book, Jamie meets his Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz), and the two begin a flirtation, despite not speaking the same language. Jamie slowly begins to learn Portuguese after returning to England and realizing that he had been in love with her all along.

Love Actually also stars Bill Nighy as rock legend Billy Mack, with comedian Gregor Fisher co-starring as his long-suffering manager Joe. Billy is attempting to stage a comeback by releasing a cover of a classic rock song skewed with overly-festive lyrics, hoping that the track will top the Christmas charts.

Liam Neeson also acts among this A-list cast as the widowed father Daniel. As he mourns the passing of his wife Joanna, he must also care for Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), his stepson. The two connect as Sam experiences his first-ever true love, falling for an American classmate of his, and concocts a plan to try and impress her before she leaves for America.

These are just a few of the stories and stars that you can find in Love Actually; the movie also boasts cameos from Man Vs. Bee star Rowan Atkinson, who worked with Curtis on the sitcom Mr. Bean, supermodel Claudia Schiffer, Martin Freeman, and January Jones.

Watch the Love Actually Trailer

The Love Actually trailer gives viewers a great feel for the general vibe and feels of the film, which is upbeat, sentimental, and oh-so-festive. It also shows the main characters of the expansive cast in their early-2000s get-ups casting yearning glances at one another, as well as the famed scene of Hugh Grant dancing on the stairs of 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister's primary residence.

While the trailer couldn't possibly fit all of Love Actually's star power into one bite-sized piece, it absolutely sets the scene and is enough to pique any Christmas lover's interest. The trailer also does a great job at hinting how each story is connected, though the only real way to fully grasp the scope of their relationships is by watching the movie. You can also watch the official trailer for the Love Actually sequel here.