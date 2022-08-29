Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.

Here’s where you can watch the two foes-to-lovers in Love in the Villa.

What Is Love in the Villa About?

Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman named Julie who, after a sudden breakup, decides to go on a solo venture to the romantic city of Verona, Italy. What she hopes for as a dream vacation ends up becoming a nightmare when her villa is double-booked by high-strung brit, Charlie. With the two butting heads with each other, they soon realize that romance is blooming between each other in classic rom-com fashion.

When Can You Stream Love in the Villa?

Absolutely! You can catch the heartfelt rom-com exclusively on Netflix when it premieres so get that tub of popcorn ready. The romantic comedy is set to premiere on September 1, 2022.

Can You Stream Love in the Villa Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, no. Love in the Villa will only be available on Netflix. Subscribe to Netflix with either one of its three plans: Basic ($9.99 / month), Standard ($15.49), or Premium ($19.99). Be sure to choose a subscription plan that meets your needs.

Will Love in the Villa Be Released in Theaters?

Nope, the movie will not have a theatrical release. But hey, you can watch Love in the Villa from the comfort of your home instead so that's a win. Click on the button below to head straight to the movie's landing page on Netflix:

Who Is in the Cast of Love in the Villa?

The two lovebirds are played by Kat Graham and Tom Hopper. Starring as Julie, Graham is an accomplished actress, musician, producer, and dancer. Her versatility has brought her multiple opportunities in the world of television, music, and film. Graham made headlines with her role as Bonnie Bennet in the long-running supernatural series The Vampire Diaries. She’s also done more film work in projects like 17 Again and All Eyez on Me. With her music videos racking up millions of views, Graham is a force to be reckoned with.

Hopper has had numerous twists and turns in his acting career. Graduating from Rose Bruford College where he pursued the art of acting, Hopper has racked up an impressive portfolio of appearances in film and TV. Hopper played Sir Percival in the popular English drama series Merlin and swordsman-hunter Dickon Tarly in HBO’s award-winning medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones. He’s now gaining traction playing Luther Hargreeves/Number One in Netflix’s hit superhero series The Umbrella Academy. Other cast members appearing in the movie include Raymond Ablack, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi, Stefano Skalkotos, and Tom Hopper’s real-life wife Laura Hopper, among others.

Watch the Love in the Villa Trailer

The trailer for Love in the Villa was released on August 4, 2022, by Netflix. The trailer opens with elementary school teacher Julie (Graham) declaring her love for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to her less-than-enthusiastic class. While she’s a big patron of all things romance, her love life sadly goes south when her less-than-enthusiastic fiance dumps her during dinner.

Now single and loveless, Julie still insists on going on a solo trip to Verona. What she envisions as a romantic getaway to the home of Romeo and Juliet eventually becomes a hot mess of a ride. Julie’s villa is double-booked by a good-looking, cynical British man who goes by the name of Charlie (Hopper). Much to their disdain, they both have no choice but to share the villa, ultimately leading to ugly fights and unexpected romance.

More Swoonworthy Movies You Can Watch Now on Netflix

Love & Gelato: A movie that's spent considerable time on Netflix's Top 10 lists and another romcom set in Italy, Love & Gelato follows 17-year-old American Lina Emerson (Susanna Skaggs) who fulfills her mother's dying wish by traveling to Rome before college starts. In reality, Lina just wants to go back home, but things change when she has feelings for two boys Alessandro (Saul Nanni) and Lorenzo (Tobia de Angelis). Things take a turn when Lina discovers her late mother's diary, detailing the account of her past trip to Italy when she was the same age as her daughter, prompting Lina to go on a search for her Italian father, whom she has not met throughout her entire life.

Purple Hearts: Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson) is a talented singer and songwriter who makes ends meet by working the night shifts at a bar in Oceanside, California. Diagnosed with diabetes, Cassie has a hard time paying off her expensive medical bills, especially since her musical dream isn't taking off as quickly as she'd like. Things change when Marine trainee Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galt), who's soon to be sent for duty, visits her bar one night and proposes a marriage of convenience. But the line between reality and pretend blurs as tragedy strikes.

Wedding Season: Asha Maurya (Pallavi Sharda) is the epitome of success - she's an intelligent, career-focused economist who's soon launching a microlending program to help women living in Southeast Asia. Currently, in her twenties, Asha becomes the victim of her mother's relentless pestering, encouraging her to get married soon. Asha reluctantly goes on a blind date and meets Ravi Shah (Suraj Sharma). It becomes obvious the two don't get along with each other until Asha hatches a plan to fake their relationship to stop their parents' bickering. Like most pretend relationships, things begin to get very real, very quick.

Watch on Netflix