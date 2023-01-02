Amidst the popular true crime adaptations to the screen, such as The Tinder Swindler and Tiger King, Netflix has gained notoriety for releasing many instigating docuseries on real life crimes. The platform's latest installment is set to arrive soon, and it dives deep into the multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Wall Street financier Bernie Madoff. Through visual effects and a case filled with twists and turns, MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street will reveal the tactics used to run this fraudulent plan and how the financial system was blindsided by it for decades. If you are interested in this series directed by renowned filmmaker Joe Berlinger, here is a helpful guide to when and how you can watch it.

When Is MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street Coming Out?

In case you are ready to start 2023 with a docuseries binge, then you might be delighted to know that you won't have to wait long to watch this Netflix original. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street will be available in the streaming catalog as of January 4th.

Where Can You Stream MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street?

As previously mentioned, this docuseries is a Netflix production. This means that you must be a subscriber of the streaming platform to watch the four-part installment. If you don't have a Netflix subscription, here are some alternatives to consider when selecting your monthly plan. The Basic with Ads plan costs $6.99 per month, and it allows you to watch anything from the Netflix catalog, but with occasional ad breaks. Other options to keep in mind are the Basic without Ads ($9.99 per month), the Standard plan ($15.49 per month), and the Premium one ($19.99 per month). Different from the Basic with Ads option, these three do not include ads and mainly differ from each other in relation to the number of screens that can access content simultaneously, the video resolution, and the downloading functionalities.

What is the MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street Plot?

Here is the official synopsis of the series, detailing what you should know about the upcoming installment:

Reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous $64 billion-dollar global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman. With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this 4-part series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall St. With an innovative visual approach and an edge-of-your-seat financial thriller tone, prolific filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer, Crime Scene, Brother's Keeper) reveals the genesis and, for the first time, the mechanics of Madoff's fraudulent investment advisory business, uncovering how the fraud was not just the brainchild of one evil genius, as many people came to believe. This Madoff reveals a cadre of co-conspirators and a financial system rife with institutions that were all willing to turn a blind eye to Madoff’s suspicious behavior, prompting the obvious nagging question: Could such a blatant and destructive fraud ever happen again?

Watch the MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street Trailer Here

"People think they know this story". Although Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and his arrest were a very hot topic on the news at that time, there is still much to be addressed about what he did during the period that he worked as a Wall Street financier. According to the trailer, he wasn't the only one responsible for orchestrating this 50 billion-dollar operation. In other words, "Madoff was the scapegoat for the financial crisis" and there were people who were knowledgeable about the fraud and contributed to it, either in silence or helping to cover up the tracks. From people creating fake documents to give to the SEC to banks and regulatory agencies not doing due diligence, the docuseries will unveil those who were also involved in this white-collar felony. The trailer also shows snippets of Madoff's unreleased prison interviews, as well as a thorough explanation of what happened to the victims who were affected by this scheme.

