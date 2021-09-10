You gotta see this movie to believe it - here's how you can watch it right now.

He ruled the roads with Furious 7 and explored the depths of Atlantis in Aquaman, but James Wan finally has a new horror movie with Malignant. The filmmaker behind hit horror franchises Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring is finally getting spooky again, for the first time since 2016's The Conjuring 2, and delivering audiences an all-new original horror movie. New Line and Warner Bros. have done a pretty stellar job of keeping this movie's secrets ahead of its debut, but we do know that it stars a familiar Conjuring-verse face, with Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle) playing a woman who is "paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities." Intriguing!

You can learn all of Malignant's secrets when the film arrives in the US on September 10, but you might be wondering where exactly you can watch it. Between streaming, PVOD, and the COVID-era theatrical restrictions, movie releases have grown increasingly unpredictable in recent years - point and case, Universal held Halloween Kills for over a year to release it theatrically, only to announce it's getting a day-and-date release date on Peacock a month before it comes out!

You just never know, but not to worry, we've got you covered with a handy guide to where Malignant is streaming, how long you have to watch it before it's gone, when it's in theaters - and bookmark this page, because we'll update it with Blu-ray details, when it's available to rent, and more, as soon as we have the details.

Here's your complete guide on how to watch Malignant right now.

Is Malignant Streaming?

If you want to watch Malignant online right now - good news, you can! Malignant is available on HBO Max as of September 10, 2021, and is streaming free for subscribers, which means you can soak in all those signature James Wan visuals at home as many times as you want.

With a couple of caveats. Malignant will only be available to stream on HBO Max's Ad-Free plan, which is $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. The recently introduced Ad-Supported costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, but it doesn't include the day-and-date new Warner Bros. streaming releases. Here's the direct link to the film's HBO Max page if you want to watch Malignant literally right now, but if you don't want to watch in your browser, here's a complete list of the supported devices for the HBO Max app.

The other catch is that Malignant will also only be available to stream for 31 days from its initial release. At least for now. Many of Warner Bros. day-and-date HBO Max debuts have already cycled back to the streaming service, including Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Mortal Kombat, all of which made their HBO Max return about 20 weeks after their initial day-and-date theatrical/streaming debut. So if you miss Malignant during the initial streaming window, you'll probably have a chance to watch it on HBO Max again in about four months.

Is Malignant Playing in Theaters?

Yes! If you prefer the big screen experience and feel safe going to your local cinema, Malignant arrives in theaters on September 10, the same day it arrives on HBO Max. Malignant is one of the films included in Warner Bros. unprecedented pandemic-era decision to sidestep traditional distribution windows with hybrid theatrical and streaming debuts on the same day. You can check out the rest of the movies getting day-and-date streaming releases here.

With COVID cases still surging nationwide, be sure to double-check your local safety guidelines and any theatrical policies before you buy your tickets.

Is The Conjuring on HBO Max?

Yes, indeed. If you're in the mood for more of Wan's scares, both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 are currently streaming on HBO Max. However, the recently released third film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (which saw Michael Chaves step in as director) is not currently available on streaming, but it is available to purchase on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as available to rent or purchase on most major PVOD providers.

Other James Wan Movies Streaming

HBO Max subscribers can also watch Aquaman on streaming right now, if you need a break from the horror. Well, mostly - there is that excellent and creepy journey

If you caught Malignant in theaters and don't have HBO Max, you can also watch The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 streaming on Netflix right now, as well as his other haunted house gem Insidious.

Insidious: Chapter 2, Saw, Dead Silence, and Death Wish aren't currently available on any streaming services, but we'll update this space if that changes!

