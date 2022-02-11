Save the date because it’s going to be a wedding to remember. Here’s how you can watch the upcoming romance movie.

A pop star, a math teacher, and a spontaneous wedding of two strangers. How do you think that would go? Well, that’s what Marry Me is about, and a lot more. The upcoming romantic comedy-drama explores the marriage between a global celebrity and a high-school math teacher and how an impromptu decision can change the lives of two people, and them, for that matter.

The plot of Marry Me follows pop music icon, Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to marry her on-stage singing partner, in front of all her fans, making it a global event. But when her fiancé, Bastian (Maluma), is found cheating on her, she is left embarrassed on stage, with the entire world watching her break down. In the heat of the moment and a little absurdity, she decides to marry a random stranger from the crowd. And that’s how Charlie (Owen Wilson), a high-school math teacher and a music icon, are brought together by fate, in a relationship that would change everything that they know about relationships, as well as themselves.

Marry Me is an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name, created by Bobby Crosby. The movie is directed by Kat Coiro, who is known for her work as a director, producer, and screenwriter for notable shows like Dead To Me, Modern Family, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and a few Marvel productions, among many others.

The upcoming romantic comedy boasts quite a cast, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the leading roles, along with Maluma, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, and more. Lopez also serves as a co-producer for the film, along with Benny Medina, John Rogers, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

With a plot and a cast list like that, it looks like Marry Me could become the wedding movie of the year. So, here’s how you can watch the romantic journey of Kat and Charlie. We've put together a handy guide on where, when, and how you can watch Marry Me so read on for all the details.

Is Marry Me Streaming Online?

Image via Universal Pictures

The good news is that besides its standard theater release, Marry Me will also be available for online streaming. The romantic comedy drama has been picked up by Peacock, where it is now available for streaming as of February 11, 2022, the same day as its theater release.

You can save this link on your browser bookmarks to directly visit the movie page on Peacock. If you don’t want to use a browser, then you can also watch Marry Me on the Peacock app on your mobile and other smart devices, using services like Roku and Apple TV.

What Is Marry Me About?

Image via Universal Pictures

As the official synopsis of Marry Me goes,

“After learning that her on-stage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair behind her back, Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez), a sensational Latin pop star, chooses to marry a stranger, Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), holding a "Marry Me" sign by accident at her live concert.”

In simple words, this romantic comedy-drama is about finding love in unexpected, strange places. It is also about celebrities and how social media drives their lives. While the romantic comedy does explore an uncommon marriage, it also tells us what it takes for two people to make it work. It seems ridiculous in this day and age to imagine marrying a stranger. And yet, that was the way of life generations ago. Marry Me raises some important questions about what we have long left behind, and if they can actually work in the modern social setting.

For instance, Marry Me sees a music superstar and a high school teacher in a marriage that happened out of nowhere. And yet, they both find themselves trying to make it work, despite all their social, cultural, or even personality differences. Under the surface of the fun and chaos of Kat and Charlie’s marriage, the movie also explores important aspects of relationships and marriages.

Is Marry Me in Movie Theaters?

Image via Universal Pictures

Marry Me is slated to release in theaters across the United States, on February 11, 2022. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in February 2021, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the release was pushed to May 2021. With further delays in release schedules, it was finally moved to 2022, with both theatrical and streaming releases happening on the same day.

Now, as far as theaters are concerned, while the pandemic is quite under control, the latest Covid variant has raised some concerns. This means your local theaters might observe caution and require you to follow necessary restrictions, like maintaining social distance and wearing a mask while you are at the theaters. So follow all the health guidelines in your city/state as you enjoy the movie.

When Will Marry Me Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Image via Universal

As of now, there is no official announcement from the distribution or production companies of Marry Me about its DVD release. However, as we know, the DVD/Blu-ray release usually happens around 12 to 16 weeks from the theater release date. So, tentatively, the movie might arrive on DVD and Blu-ray around May 2022. Marry Me might also be available on video on demand eventually, but there’s no confirmation of the same at the moment. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates.

Watch The Marry Me Trailer

On November 18, 2021, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for Marry Me. The clip gives us quick glimpses of the plot, with Jennifer Lopez featuring as Kat Valdez, Maluma as Bastian, and Owen Wilson as Charlie, among other interesting characters. The trailer shows how Kat gets stood up at the altar by Bastian and then she marries Charlie, followed by a series of awkward but fun incidents where the two strangers start getting to know each other.

Best Jennifer Lopez Rom-Coms that You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Universal Pictures

Apart from being a sensational singer and dancer, Jennifer Lopez has appeared as an actor in many movies since the beginning of her career, gaining a lot of popularity in romantic comedies and dramas. While you wait for Marry Me to release, here are a few blockbuster hits of Jennifer Lopez you can enjoy:

The Wedding Planner: What happens when a wedding planner falls for a client? Find it out in this 2001 romantic comedy, in which Jennifer Lopez plays Mary Fiore, the wedding planner in question. Mary is planning the wedding of an heiress, when she is saved from an accident by a good Samaritan, Steve (Matthew McConaughey). She meets Steve again and starts falling for him. But when she finds out that her rescuer is none other than the fiancé of her client, things get complicated.

Directed by Adam Shankman (A Walk to Remember), The Wedding Planner also stars Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers, and Alex Rocco in significant roles.

Watch it on Peacock.

Maid in Manhattan: One of the most popular rom-com movies of Lopez’s career, Maid in Manhattan is directed by Wayne Wang (Last Holiday) and based on the story by John Hughes. Jennifer Lopez plays the leading character, Marisa Ventura, a single mother, who works as a maid in an upscale Manhattan hotel. She is living a humble life, until one day, she dresses in designer clothes, left by one of the hotel guests, and meets senatorial candidate, Christopher "Chris" Marshall (Ralph Fiennes). Chris assumes Marisa to be a socialite and gets attracted to her. The confusion only leads to heartbreaks and what follows is a series of emotional moments between the two protagonists. Maid in Manhattan also stars Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci, and Bob Hoskins, among others.

Watch it on HBO Max

Monster-in-Law: When Jane Fonda plays a mother-in-law, you know it will only lead to a whole new definition of that role. Jennifer Lopez plays Charlotte “Charlie”, a dog walker whose love life is nothing but a series of bad blind dates. And then she meets Kevin (Michael Vartan). A handsome doctor, Kevin is just the guy Charlie has been looking for. Dates lead to the proposal and the happy couple is about to tie the knot until Charlie meets Viola (Jane Fonda), Kevin’s mother. Viola is a powerful woman and possessive mother, who like most possessive mothers, believes that no woman is ever good for her son. The two women set out on the wrong foot and things get hilariously destructive, with each trying to outdo the other to get what they badly want: Kevin.

Watch it on Apple TV+

Shall We Dance?: This 2004 movie is a Hollywood remake of a 1996 Japanese film of the same name, directed by Masayuki Suo. The movie gained immense popularity for its great performances and soundtrack.

Shall We Dance? is directed by Peter Chelsom (Serendipity) and features an ensemble cast including Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Lisa Ann Walter, Richard Jenkins, Bobby Cannavale, Omar Miller, Mýa Harrison, Ja Rule, Nick Cannon, among many others.

John Clark (Richard Gere) is a great lawyer who has everything; a successful career, a beautiful wife, and a loving family. But something always seems to be missing from his life, until one day he notices a woman in a dance studio and decides to take up dance lessons. Dancing with his trainer, Paulina (Jennifer Lopez), John finds a new zest for life but keeps it a secret from his family.

Watch it on HBO Max

