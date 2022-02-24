From 2011 to 2014, Marvel released five short films, each piggybacking on the Blu-ray releases of full-length superhero films. The shorts, known as One-Shots, finally joined Disney+ in January of this year.

A step up from your intriguing post-credit scene, these shorts exhibit entirely new stories and, in some cases, new characters. Here is a guide on how to watch each One-Shot and understand its place in the MCU timeline. This list covers the original five Marvel One-Shots, excluding the three Team Thor mockumentary shorts that were later included as One-Shots.

All short films mentioned below are available through streaming on Disney+ or with their respective Blu-ray DVDs.

Related:'Guardians of the Galaxy': Marvel Nearly Introduced them in Four One-Shot Shorts

One-Shot: Agent Carter

Image Via Marvel Studios

Marvel fans met British Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Captain America: The First Avenger. More than just Steve Roger's (Chris Evans) love interest, Carter established herself as the very capable, and only female, superior officer on base. Although sporting a 1940s styled hair and red lipstick, she contrasted every idea of a damsel-in-distress, instead facing the action head-on, advising on war strategy, and taking part in war operations.

One-Shot: Agent Carter, the one-shot released with Iron Man 3 in 2013, follows up Agent Carter’s journey after WWII ends. She continues serving the United States government through the top-secret Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR), one of the organizations that leads up to S.H.I.E.L.D. Although she was valued in the war, she is now treated as a low-level clerk and coffee maker in a male-dominated office. Yet when the opportunity presents itself, she defies all the rules to pursue and retrieve a deadly substance: the Zodiac.

To watch Carter’s story in chronological order, begin with Captain America: The First Avenger followed by her One-Shot. If that’s not enough, head over to the two-season TV show, Agent Carter, which is also available on Disney+. The series charts Carter’s work with the SSR as she fights her colleagues’ sexist ideals and takes out big-time criminals in style.

Watch it on Disney+Related:First Images and Pulpy Poster for Marvel One-Shot AGENT CARTER Featuring the Return of Hayley Atwell and Dominic Cooper

One-Shot: The Consultant

Image via Marvel

Following the events of The Incredible Hulk, friends and S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Agent Jasper Sitwell (Maximiliano Hernández) and Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), host a covert meeting to discuss the future of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). One-Shot: The Consultant features the witty banter that takes place in a diner as both agents realize their grim options. The World Security Council wants Blonsky to join the Avengers, but Nick Fury doesn't. Yet Coulson has been ordered to have General Ross release Blonsky from prison and into S.H.I.E.L.D. custody. Neither Coulson nor Sitwell believes in the wisdom of these orders. To stop the release of a dangerous threat, they send in a distraction, known as The Consultant (Tony Stark), in their place.

This One-Shot was initially released with Thor in 2011. To understand the identity of the consultant and the importance of Emil Blonsky's imprisonment or release, watch Iron Man 2 and The Incredible Hulk before moving on to the One-Shot. Next up in the MCU timeline is the next One-Shot in our list, which continues Coulson's story.

Watch it on Disney+Related:Why Tony Stark Kept Dying In 'Marvel's What If' Season 1, As Explained by Head Writer A.C. Bradley

One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer

Image via ABC

Launched with the Blu-ray of Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Phil Coulson steals the screen again with One-Shot: A Funny thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer. This brief, comedic short takes place during a pit-stop at a gas station in Albuquerque. The dreary pace of filling up gas and choosing between chocolate-covered or powdered donuts is swiftly interrupted when two robbers enter the shop. Little do they know the man in the suit isn’t as unassuming as he appears.

Taking place in the timeline just after One-Shot: The Consultant, One-Shot: A Funny thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer picks up S.H.I.E.L.D. business shortly before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) brings Asgardian drama to U.S. soil. Follow up this short with the Norse god of thunder in Thor, where Coulson takes on a bigger role as the government agent who's tasked with handling Thor's arrival to Earth.

Watch it on Disney+Related:New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Items from LEGO and Hasbro Hint at Plot Details, Costumes, and Locations

One-Shot: Item 47

Image via Marvel Studios

After the Chitauri attack on New York and their defeat by the Avengers in The Avengers, various pieces of Chitauri technology are left behind. As S.H.I.E.L.D. scrambles to recover the powerful, and at times lethal, alien tech, One-Shot: Item 47, released alongside The Avengers in 2012, depicts what happens when an average but ambitious couple discovers a Chitauri gun.

Benjamin Pollack (Jesse Bradford) and Claire Weiss (Lizzy Caplan) salvage a Chitauri weapon and with Pollack’s scientific background, they manage to operate the foreign technology. Determined this is their turn of luck, they use the tech to their advantage. Meanwhile, Agent Sitwell returns to this One-Shot with his own mission to hunt down the amateurs and retrieve the tech. For the timeline order, view One-Shot: Item 47 after The Avengers and before Iron Man 3.

Watch it on Disney+Related:New Clip for Marvel One-Shot ITEM 47 Starring Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Bradford

One-Shot: All Hail the King

Image via Marvel

After Iron Man 3 comes One-Shot: All Hail the King, where the Mandarin, now revealed as an imposter named Trevor Slattery, returns in an orange jumpsuit. Ben Kingsley plays the drug-addicted actor whose impersonation of the Mandarin made him the villainous figurehead in Iron Man 3. In One-Shot: All Hail the King, Slattery lives comfortably in prison with a fanbase and personal protection detail, all provided by fellow prisoners. When Jackson Norriss (Scoot McNairy) interviews him for a documentary, Slattery is faced with the truth behind his time as the Mandarin and learning who the Mandarin truly is.

One-Shot: All Hail the King was originally released on Blu-ray with Thor: The Dark World. Slattery’s storyline resumes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he takes on a minor role and we find out the truth about the real Mandarin.

Watch it on Disney+

From Kano to Green Goblin: 9 Best Movie Villains of 2021 These villains made 2021 even more disturbing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email