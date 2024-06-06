The Big Picture Stay up to date on the latest streaming trends with Max's Ultimate Ad-free tier free trial!

Max partners with Disney+ and Hulu for a new bundle offering at a lower cost.

Stream popular shows like House of the Dragon Season 2 and blockbuster movies like Dune on Max.

One of the biggest streaming services in the world just got a lot more accessible. Max, formerly known as HBO Max, announced it is running a new promotion including a free trial that is set to run through June 23. This free trial includes a one-week subscription to Max's Ultimate Ad-free tier, which usually runs at $20.99 per month. This news comes not long after it was recently announced that Max was teaming up with Disney+ and Hulu for a new streaming service that will bundle all three platforms for a lower cost than purchasing them separately.

It was also revealed in May that Comcast was launching their own streaming bundle, which will include a subscription to Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+. This bundle debuted on May 29 and is now available for only $15 per month, which will save users roughly $100 over the course of a year. The streaming wars are far from over, but different platforms teaming up to offer bundles is a step in the right direction. The price of streaming services has only increased over the last several years, resulting in many users paying triple figures every month just to stream their favorite movies and TV shows.

What’s Popular on Max?

Although not yet streaming, one of the most anticipated projects of the year arrives on Max in less than two weeks. The follow-up to the immensely successful first season, House of the Dragon Season 2, is set to premiere exclusively on Max on Sunday, June 16. The original Game of Thrones series is also available to stream in its entirety. The hit prequel TV show Young Sheldon, which recently aired its final episode, is also one of the most popular series on the platform.

On the film side, the highest-grossing movie of the year, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, was recently added to Max and has since dominated the streaming charts just as forcefully as it did the box office. While anticipation builds as Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World reboot steadily builds out its cast, fans have been streaming the original Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. With a vast library of HBO original shows and plenty of movies under the Warner Bros. banner to boot, there's something to watch on Max for fans of any genre.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16. New users can secure their free trial above and stream the first season of House of the Dragon on Max.

House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys.

