Stay-at-home parents have full-time jobs that, unlike the normal 9 to 5, don't work in any official personal breaks. So it's the opportunity of a lifetime when one person steals the chance of a kid-free week or even weekend. Typically, that time serves to be quiet, calm, and restful. In the case of this crazy new summer comedy, a weekend without a man's family turns out to be the exact opposite.

John Hamburg, who's known for writing the Meet the Parents film series between 2000 and 2010, writes and directs the fresh comedy Me Time. American comedian Kevin Hart stars as Sonny, a full-time father who thrives while his wife, Maya (Regina Hall), is the breadwinner of the family. Yet Sonny finds himself disconnected from his male friends with his entire adult life revolving around childcare. In an effort to help him regain some much-needed personal time, Maya takes the kids for a weekend so Sonny can attend his old friend Huck's (Mark Wahlberg) birthday party. What Sonny doesn't expect is just how much he's changed and forgotten the wild side. Here's how you can watch Sonny and Huck's misadventures in Me Time.

When and Where Is Me Time Streaming Online?

Me Time will be released on Netflix for streaming on August 26, 2022. The movie will not be getting a theatrical release.

Watch the Me Time Trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for Me Time on July 26, 2022, a month before the film's release. Check it out here below.

What Is the Plot of Me Time?

Here is the official movie description Netflix provides:

With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure.

The trailer supports this plot hook, as Sonny is immediately portrayed as a responsible, "devoted," and, some could say, expert stay-at-home parent. He's got the job and all its quirks under control. What he doesn't have, and perhaps very much needs, is time with the bros. His wife recognizes this too, more than he does, and insists he gets the vacation he deserves. For his weekend of freedom, he joins Huck, his partying friend who is turning 44, for a spontaneous, hippie-style personalized Burning Man in the middle of the Californian desert. Thanks to the trailer, we see Sonny is in no way prepared for the challenges that come with following a young, unhinged bandwagon. This doesn't stop him from giving it his all, reconnecting with Huck, and turning out to be, quoting the trailer, "a new man."

More Movies Like Me Time That You Can Watch Now

Me Time gleefully joins the ever-growing genre of comedies on parenthood and adulthood. Sonny may spend most of the film escaping his familial roles, but his identities as a stable father and husband play a major part in his adventures with Huck. Below are films similar to Me Time that explore the nuances of family, friendship, and parenthood, all while through the comedic lens.

Grown Ups (2010): Dennis Dugan directs the American comedy Grown Ups, which also spawned a sequel three years later. Adam Sandler, who co-wrote the script, plays Lenny Feder, one of five men who are all connected by their 1978 victory at a basketball championship. Now older with families of their own, the men reunite for their coach's funeral. In his honor, and as a reunion, Lenny rents out a lake house for all their families to stay at. The eclectic group includes Eric Lamonsoff (Kevin James), stay-at-home dad Kurt McKenzie (Chris Rock), womanizer Marcus Higgins (David Spade), and free-spirited Rob Hilliard (Rob Schneider). Further diversifying this group of characters is Lenny's high-maintenance wife Roxanne (Salma Hayek), Kurt's pregnant wife Deanne (Maya Rudolph), Rob's fourth and elderly wife Gloria (Joyce Van Patten), and Eric's wife Sally (Maria Bello,) who still breastfeeds their four-year-old son. Needless to say, some havoc is wreaked.

Grown Ups is streaming now on Netflix.

Girls Trip (2017): Malcolm D. Lee directs the female-written American comedy Girls Trip, which won Outstanding Motion Picture at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. The film follows four unique Black women who, years after having known each other in college, reunite through a trip to New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival. The women all come with their own baggage of life experiences. Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall) is a girl boss with marital problems who will be speaking at the festival, Sasha Franklin (Queen Latifah) is a struggling journalist, Lisa Miller Cooper (Jada Pinkett Smith) is an overworked single mother, and Dina (Tiffany Haddish) is a wild card with no attachments. When the four of them hit the city, there's no telling what can happen.

Girls Trip is streaming now on Fubo TV.

Instant Family (2018): Sean Anders directs Instant Family, the family comedy that he drew from personal life experience to co-write. Instant Family takes more or less the same plot as Me Time but reverses it, where a married couple leaves a life of selfish ambition and learns what it means to make a family. Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie Wagner (Rose Byrne) are a content, childless couple who have earned their success from their house-flipping business. Yet they wonder if a part of their life is missing when Ellie visits a website that promotes foster care. Soon, she and Pete are taking on not just one child but three siblings: spunky and rebellious teenager Lizzie (Isabela Merced), shy and timid 10-year-old Juan (Gustavo Escobar), and temper-tantrum-prone 6-year-old Lita (Julianna Gamiz). Nothing can prepare the Wagners for the joys, wonders, and terrors of parenthood.

Instant Family is streaming now on Paramount+.

Fatherhood (2021): Paul Weitz directs the funny yet poignant film Fatherhood, which is based on the real-life experiences of author and speaker Michael Logelin. Matt (Kevin Hart) and Liz Logelin (Deborah Ayorinde) are happily in love when they welcome their daughter, Maddy, into the world. But Matt's life is shattered when Liz unexpectedly dies shortly after giving birth. Despite the odds and people's disbelief in him, especially that of his mother-in-law Marion (Alfre Woodard), Matt decides to raise Maddy (Melody Hurd) by himself. Matt soon realizes that he cannot do this gig on his own, and it truly does take a village.

Fatherhood is streaming now on Netflix.