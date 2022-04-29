It’s about time for another new Liam Neeson action-crime thriller. The veteran actor headlines the action flick Memory, which hits the big screen on April 29. Yet again we see another assassin protagonist, but this plot is notably different, with the main character’s affliction being one rarely seen before, at least in this genre.

Martin Campbell, who is known for directing Casino Royale and recently directed the 2021 Maggie Q film The Protégé, is behind Memory. This upcoming feature is a remake of the 2003 Belgian film The Alzheimer Case (also known as The Alzheimer Affair and The Memory of a Killer), which was the first book-to-screen adaptation of Belgian writer Jef Geeraerts’s book, De zaak Alzheimer. This American take on the story follows Alex Lewis, an experienced and skilled assassin, as he turns down a job when he realizes he’s been hired to kill a child. The crime syndicate that hired him retaliates, and he’s forced to go on the run. As he flees the group, the FBI is hot on his trail. The twist? Alex has an aggressive form of dementia, and he must avoid danger on both sides while losing his mind. Here's how you can watch this intriguing thriller.

Watch the Memory Trailer

Is Memory in Movie Theaters?

Memory hits theaters across the United States on April 29, 2022.

Is Memory Streaming Online?

There is no news at this time as to if and when Memory will be streaming on any platforms. Chances are the movie will be released on one of the major streaming services at some point in the future. Keep an eye on this space in the meantime because we will be bringing you the latest updates on Memory's streaming release as and when they are announced.

The Best Liam Neeson Action Movies You Can Watch Now

Liam Neeson has made quite a name for himself as an action star with an expansive filmography to his name. Here's our pick of some of his best action movies that you can watch either before or after you catch Memory in theaters:

Taken: In 2009, Liam Neeson made action film history with Taken. Directed by Pierre Morel, the movie follows Neeson's character, Bryan Mills, who is a retired CIA operative. His old skills become crucial when he discovers his daughter has been captured by human traffickers while traveling abroad. Mills is ruthless and determined as he takes the law into his own hands in order to save his daughter before it is too late. Taken is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

Unknown: Spanish-American director Jaume Collet-Serra directs the 2011 action thriller Unknown. Neeson is Professor Martin Harris who, after a tragic accident, is in a four-day coma. When he wakes up, he comes to find another man has stolen his identity, and even Harris's own wife denies knowing who he is. Harris risks all to discover the mystery behind his identity theft and who he truly is. Starring alongside Neeson are January Jones and Diane Kruger. Unknown is available on Netflix and to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

Non-Stop: Non-Stop is a 2014 action thriller film also directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Neeson is Federal Air Marshal Bill Marks who, on one of his routine flights, receives a text message from an anonymous number. The sender claims that they will kill someone on the plane every 20 minutes until they receive $150 million. Marks faces the impossible of figuring out the identity of this terrorist--all while being framed as the hijacker. Non-Stop is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.

Run All Night: In his third collaboration with Collet-Serra, Neeson leads in the 2015 action thriller Run All Night. Neeson is ex-hitman Jimmy 'The Gravedigger' Conlon who finds himself as a target when he kills the son of his old friend, mobster Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris), in an act of protecting his own son, Mike Conlon (Joel Kinnaman). Jimmy and Mike go on the run of their lives as hitmen and corrupt police officers hunt them down and threaten their family. Run All Night is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

The Commuter: In his most recent work with Collet-Serra, Neeson spearheaded the 2018 action thriller The Commuter. Neeson is Michael McCauley, an ex-police officer who just got laid off from his job as an insurance agent. While on his regular train commute, a mysterious woman offers McCauley money if he can identify a supposed thief on the train. McCauley quickly realizes he doesn't have a choice in whether he continues following the woman's demands, as his family and all the people on the train have their lives threatened unless he can solve the mystery. The Commuter is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

Cold Pursuit: Hans Petter Moland directs the 2019 revenge thriller Cold Pursuit. Neeson stars in this remake of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance as Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver and family man who has a heart for his Colorado community. His peaceful days disappear when his son his murdered, and he discovers the involvement of a deadly drug cartel. Coxman proceeds to take out several members of this cartel--with zero prior experience. Cold Pursuit is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

Honest Thief: Neeson returns, this time with plentiful experience, as an ex-Marine and bank robber Tom Dolan in the 2020 thriller Honest Thief. Mark Williams directs this tale of crime that starts with Dolan choosing to turn himself in with the hopes of a reduced sentence. His reason? He's found love. Unfortunately, corrupt government officials and a framed murder send Dolan on the run with his girlfriend, Annie Wilkins (Kate Walsh). When the men after Dolan target Wilkins, his thirst for vengeance drives him to employ all his military-grade talents. Honest Thief is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

The Ice Road: Neeson revisits icy terrain in the 2021 thriller The Ice Road, directed by Jonathan Hensleigh. Neeson plays Mike McCan, a trucker experienced with wintery conditions. When Jim Goldenrod (Laurence Fishburne) needs a group of truckers to join a risky rescue mission to deliver wellheads to a mine, McCan volunteers. What follows is their valiant, dangerous journey across ice roads to save trapped miners who have 30 hours left to live. The Ice Road is available for streaming on Netflix.

